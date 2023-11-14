United States Hand Holes Market to hit US$ 586.9 Million by 2033 amid Rising Need to Modernize Power and Communication Lines | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States hand holes market is set to be valued at about US$ 389.0 million in 2023, with a stable long-term projection, according to the latest insights by Future Market Insights (FMI). It is further anticipated to total US$ 586.9 million by 2033. A new report estimates the market to expand at over 4.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.



The rising need for facility services such as airports, docks, gas stations, and a variety of industrial facilities will provide abundant prospects for market expansion. Polymer concrete hand holes for drainage applications have attracted market demand growth due to the precision molding they are subjected to, coupled with precise finishing. This encourages efficient hydraulic flow to ensure superior discharge rates vis-à-vis equivalent-sized cast-in-place concrete drainage systems.

The country's increasing demand for construction has resulted in a surge in residential projects. Hand holes in the construction industry provide access to subsurface systems such as power utility pits, sewer systems, and communications lines for cleaning, repairing, and removing blockages. Thus, the demand for the United States handhole market will likely continue to rise due to the aforementioned factors during the forecast period.

Innovations in materials and manufacturing procedures can lead to the growth of more durable, efficient, and cost-effective United States handhole solutions. The presence of several manufacturers and providers in the market can influence prices, quality, and innovation. Competition among leading manufacturers can lead to merchandise offerings and client service developments.

Market trends and demand for holes vary by region, influenced by economic conditions, local infrastructure projects, and regulatory environments. The growing emphasis on sustainability and environmentally friendly materials may impact the materials used in hand-hole manufacturing. With advances in smart technology and the Internet of Things (IoT), hand holes must be planned to accommodate sensors, cameras, or other connected devices.

Key Takeaways from the United States Hand Hole Market Study

During the forecast period, the United States hand hole market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% by 2033.

is expected to expand at a CAGR of by 2033. By material type, precast concrete is estimated to account for the leading share of about 55% under the product type segment in terms of value in 2023.

under the product type segment in terms of value in 2023. Based on application, the fiber optic cables segment will likely dominate the market, creating an incremental opportunity of US$ 116.0 million from 2023 to 2033.



“The hand hole market is anticipated to surge due to rising demand for hand holes in several applications, including commercial and industrial facilities and utility pits. Furthermore, the growing need for facility services, including those for airports, docks, gas stations, and several industrial sites will fuel the growth of the United States hand holes market.” - opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Competitive Landscape

The United States hand hole market is consolidated, with the players acquiring around 60% to 65% of the market shares. The key market participants actively partner with other end-use industries to boost their sales revenue and product portfolio. Also, this will help in setting up in the long term agreements of supply to these end use industries and will help the leading companies to enhance their reach.

For instance,

Jensen Precast designs, develops and produces precast concrete products that meet the rising infrastructure needs of businesses, communities, and government agencies. Founded in 1968 in Nevada, they are a privately held firm with locations in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada and Oregon.

EJ is a worldwide leader in designing, manufacturing, and distributing entree solutions for the world's rising infrastructure. EJ has a resolution to meet every project needs from water and sewer projects to sewer, telecommunications and utility projects.

Get More Valuable Insights into United States Hand Holes Market Report

In its new offering, future Market Insights (FMI) provides an unbiased analysis of the United States handhole market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033. The United States handhole market has been analyzed with the COVID-19 impact, several macroeconomic factors, market trends, and market background.

Future Market Insights has analyzed the market based on material type, hand hole size and application. The report provides qualitative and quantitative information on several players in this market. This report also tracks the market by both supply-side and demand factors.

About Future Market Insights – Industrial Automation

The Industrial Automation division of Future Market Insights offers a novel approach and innovative perspective in analyzing the industrial automation market. Comprehensive coverage of capital, portable, process, construction, industrial, and special-purpose machinery across the manufacturing sector and distinctive analysis of the installed base, consumables, replacement, and USP-feature-application matrix make us a pioneering voice in the industry. We are preferred associates with established as well as budding industry stakeholders and channel partners when it comes to sustaining, growing, and identifying new revenue prospects.

Scope of Report

Attribute Details Estimated The United States Hand Holes Market Size (2023) US$ 389.0 million Projected The United States Hand Holes Market Valuation (2033) US$ 586.9 million Value-based CAGR (2023 to 2033) 4.2 % Historical Data 2018 to 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Quantitative Units Value (US$ billion) Key Segments Covered Material Type,

Hand Hole Size,

Application,

Region Key Companies Profiled Oldcastle Infrastructure

Jensen Precast

A.C. Miller Concrete Products, Inc.

EJ Group, Inc.

Garden State Precast

Concast, Inc.

Utility Concrete Products, LLC

Paul Mueller Company

Precast Specialities Corp.

Commercial Metal Forming

Walker Industries, Ltd.

Others

United States Hand Hole Market by Category

By Material Type:

Precast Concrete

Polymer Concrete

Fiberglass

HDPE

Advance Composite



By Hand Hole Size:

Square

Rectangular

Circular



By Application:

Fiber Optic Cables

Wire Splicing & Repair

Others



By Region:

West United States

Midwest United States

Northeast United States

South United States

Author by

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

