Data Storage Corporation Reports 35% Increase in Revenue and Reports Profitability for the Third Quarter of 2023

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity solutions for disaster-recovery, cloud infrastructure, cyber-security, and IT services, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2023.



Chuck Piluso, CEO of Data Storage Corporation, stated, “We continue to witness additional benefits of our business growth initiatives that we have implemented over the last several months, which has resulted in revenue increasing 35% and achieving another quarter of profitability. Specifically, we launched a new sales and marketing initiative that is designed to capitalize on the growing demand for our products and services. This complements other strategic programs underway that are proving effective, as illustrated by our strong contract momentum. In fact, we continue to secure new contracts as well as expand our relationship with existing clients. For example, we recently announced expanding our relationship with a large sports and entertainment organization to provide additional services, validating our ability to serve clients as they grow. In addition, we have secured new contracts with clients that provide the opportunity to up-sell and cross-sell our solutions, all of which we believe will assist in driving revenue growth and long-term profitability.”

“We believe with continued execution of our strategic plan, we are well positioned for long-term growth and profitability, with a goal of maximizing value for our shareholders. In addition, we have maintained a strong balance sheet with over $11.5 million in cash and marketable securities enabling us to deploy capital efficiently and effectively to support our ongoing growth. Overall, we are extremely pleased with our progress to date and look forward to witnessing additional benefits of our initiatives over time.”

About Data Storage Corporation

Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) is a family of fully integrated cloud-hosting, disaster-recovery, cyber security, and voice & data companies, built around technical asset investments in multiple regions, providing services to a broad range of domestic and global customers, including Fortune 500 clients, across a wide range of industries, such as government, education, and healthcare, with a focus on the rapidly growing, multi-billion-dollar business continuity market. A stable and emerging growth leader in cloud infrastructure support, DTST companies operate regional data center facilities across North America, sustainably servicing clients via recurring subscription agreements. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.dtst.com and on Twitter ( @DataStorageCorp ).

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. The forward looking statements in this press release include statements such as continuing to witness additional benefits of the Company’s business growth initiatives, the Company’s new sales and marketing initiative capitalizing on the growing demand for the Company’s products and services, the Company’s other strategic programs underway proving effective, continuing to secure new contracts as well as expand the Company’s relationship with existing clients, new contracts providing the opportunity to up-sell and cross-sell the Company’s solutions, driving revenue growth and long-term profitability, being well positioned for long-term growth and profitability, maximizing value for shareholders, deploying capital efficiently and effectively to support the Company’s ongoing growth and witnessing additional benefits of the Company’s initiatives over time.. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include the Company’s ability to continue to grow its subscription-based services. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

DATA STORAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022

(Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 993,388 $ 2,286,722 Accounts receivable (less allowance for credit losses of

$49,460 and $27,250 in 2023 and 2022, respectively) 2,344,343 3,502,836 Marketable securities 10,531,921 9,010,968 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 872,033 584,666 Total Current Assets 14,741,685 15,385,192 Property and Equipment: Property and equipment 7,540,204 7,168,488 Less—Accumulated depreciation (4,801,184 ) (4,956,698 ) Net Property and Equipment 2,739,020 2,211,790 Other Assets: Goodwill 4,238,671 4,238,671 Operating lease right-of-use assets 89,547 226,501 Other assets 48,437 48,437 Intangible assets, net 1,767,231 1,975,644 Total Other Assets 6,143,886 6,489,253 Total Assets $ 23,624,591 $ 24,086,235 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 2,858,724 $ 3,207,577 Deferred revenue 259,542 281,060 Finance leases payable short term 266,937 359,868 Finance leases payable related party short term 323,808 520,623 Operating lease liabilities short term 90,979 160,657 Total Current Liabilities 3,799,990 4,529,785 Operating lease liabilities — 71,772 Finance leases payable 79,652 281,242 Finance leases payable related party 60,769 256,241 Total Long-Term Liabilities 140,421 609,255 Total Liabilities 3,940,411 5,139,040 Commitments and contingencies (Note 6) — — Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, Series A par value $0.001; 10,000,000 shares

authorized; 0 and 0 shares issued and outstanding in 2023

and 2022, respectively — — Common stock, par value $0.001; 250,000,000 shares

authorized; 6,859,627 and 6,822,127 shares issued and

outstanding in 2023 and 2022, respectively 6,860 6,822 Additional paid in capital 39,320,548 38,982,440 Accumulated deficit (19,430,878 ) (19,887,378 ) Total Data Storage Corporation Stockholders’ Equity 19,896,530 19,101,884 Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary (212,350 ) (154,689 ) Total Stockholder’s Equity 19,684,180 18,947,195 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 23,624,591 $ 24,086,235





DATA STORAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022

Sales $ 5,986,625 $ 4,419,285 $ 18,770,739 $ 17,904,233 Cost of sales 3,656,271 2,566,984 11,771,886 11,847,460 Gross Profit 2,330,354 1,852,301 6,998,853 6,056,773 Selling, general and administrative 2,316,213 2,075,525 6,918,982 7,129,595 Income (Loss) from Operations 14,141 (223,224 ) 79,871 (1,072,822 ) Other Income (Expense) Interest income (expense), net 143,597 (29,739 ) 318,968 (186,063 ) Total Other Income (Expense) 143,597 (29,739 ) 318,968 (186,063 ) Income (Loss) before provision for income

taxes 157,738 (252,963 ) 398,839 (1,258,885 ) Benefit from income taxes — — — — Net Income (Loss) 157,738 (252,963 ) 398,839 (1,258,885 ) Loss in Non-controlling interest of

consolidated subsidiary 21,273 7,344 57,661 30,177 Net Income (Loss) attributable to Data

Storage Corporation $ 179,011 $ (245,619 ) $ 456,500 $ (1,228,708 ) Earnings per Share – Basic $ 0.03 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.18 ) Earnings per Share – Diluted $ 0.02 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.18 ) Weighted Average Number of Shares - Basic 6,847,264 6,822,127 6,834,811 6,759,247 Weighted Average Number of Shares -

Diluted 7,246,250 6,822,127 7,212,048 6,759,247





DATA STORAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023 2022

Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net Income (Loss) $ 398,839 $ (1,258,885 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided

by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 928,180 932,328 Stock based compensation 338,145 643,930 Changes in Assets and Liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,158,493 373,201 Other assets — (63,023 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (287,368 ) (331,618 ) Right of use asset 136,954 145,853 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (348,851 ) 147,487 Deferred revenue (21,518 ) (295,822 ) Operating lease liability (141,450 ) (147,759 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 2,161,424 145,692 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (1,246,996 ) (62,564 ) Purchase of marketable securities (1,520,953 ) — Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (2,767,949 ) (62,564 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Repayments of finance lease obligations related party (392,287 ) (644,209 ) Repayments of finance lease obligations (294,522 ) (299,954 ) Cash received for the exercised of options — 6,935 Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (686,809 ) (937,228 ) Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents (1,293,334 ) (854,100 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period 2,286,722 12,135,803 Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $ 993,388 $ 11,281,703 Supplemental Disclosures: Cash paid for interest $ 48,471 $ 100,482 Cash paid for income taxes $ — $ — Non-cash investing and financing activities: Assets acquired by finance lease $ — $ 1,094,051



