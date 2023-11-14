Mondee Q3 2023 Results: Robust Growth with Record Profitability and Cash Flow Generation

| Source: Mondee Holdings, Inc. Mondee Holdings, Inc.

Austin, Texas, UNITED STATES

- Q3 23 Net Revenue of $54.5M, up 35% from prior-year quarter, on Gross Bookings of $597M
- Q3 23 Adjusted EBITDA of 5.5M, up 54% from prior-year quarter
- Q3 Take Rate of 9.1%, up 31% from prior-year quarter
- Acquired leading AI-platform, Purplegrids, on November 13, 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondee Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOND) (“Mondee” or the “Company”), the high-growth, travel technology company and marketplace with a portfolio of global platforms in the leisure and corporate travel sectors, today announced third quarter business milestones and financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023.

“We are thrilled by an extraordinary quarter with record Take Rate, Adjusted EBITDA and cash flow. These results were driven by the expansion of our global content hub comprised of privately negotiated air, hotel, car rental, and cruise content, and the broadening of our monetization tools, such as add-on products and fintech. Our profitability was further boosted by divesting LBF US, an underperforming, non-core B2C air business unit," remarked Prasad Gundumogula, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Mondee.

“Our recent acquisition of Purplegrids, a pioneering AI company, is accelerating Mondee's AI-driven disruption of the travel industry and further implementation of AI to all parts of our business. The Company continues to widen the technological lead of its AI-powered marketplace to empower new-era distribution while capturing emerging, next-generation travel experts and organizations. Going forward, we are optimistic about an even more profitable Q4 while sustaining strong growth through continued technological innovation, expansion of distribution and content, and the realization of even more synergies from the acquisitions we have completed this year,” Gundumogula continued.

"We are committed to disciplined growth as we generate robust results," said Jesus Portillo, Chief Financial Officer of Mondee. "We achieved a record Take Rate of 9.1%,in the third quarter, leading to significant top-line growth. This strong year-over-year performance is paired with decisive margin expansion initiatives, which have culminated in an Adjusted EBITDA increase of over 50% in the quarter. Our strategic decisions in the quarter are positioning Mondee for the long term, demonstrated by both the acquisition of Purplegrids and exit of non-performing, non-core assets. As we close out 2023, we are intensifying our business optimization and cost control measures to ensure we are delivering sustainable growth in 2024 and beyond."

Third-Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights1

  • Gross bookings of $597 million for the quarter, an increase of 2% compared to $583 million in the third quarter of 2022 (“Q3 22”). On a proforma basis, excluding LBF divestiture, Gross Bookings grew 15% year-over-year.
  • Net revenue of $54.5 million for the quarter, an increase of 35% compared to $40.5 million in Q3 22. On a proforma basis, excluding LBF from 3Q 2022, it increased 66% year-over-year.
  • Net Loss of $20.1 million for the quarter of which $15.4 million was non-cash and/or non-recurring items, such as $9.3 million of net costs associated with LBF divestiture, $3.0 million of stock-based compensation, and $2.5 million of intangible assets amortization, among others.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of positive $5.5 million for the quarter, an increase of 54% compared to $3.6 million in Q3 22.
  • Operating cash flow after adjusting for one-off LBF divestiture transition costs was $6.4 million for the quarter, an increase from -$0.9 million in Q3 22.

Financial Summary and Operating Results 1,2

 For the three months ended September 30 Year-Over-Year Change
 2023  2022    %
Transactions695,694  591,760  103,934  18% 
Gross Bookings$597,451  $583,388  $14,063  2% 
Net Revenue$54,532  $40,513  $14,019  35% 
Net Loss3,4$(20,099)  $(64,608)  $44,509  NA 
Loss per share (EPS)$(0.29)  $(0.89)  $0.60  NA 
Adjusted EBITDA$5,501  $3,568  $1,933  54% 
Adjusted Net Loss$(4,705)  $(5,811)  $1,106  NA 
Adjusted Loss per Share5$(0.10)  $(0.08)  $(0.02)  NA 
Net cash from (used in) operating activities$(994)  $(854)  $(140)  NA 
Adjusted Net cash from (used in) operating activities$6,392  $(854)  $7,246  NA 

 

 For the nine months ended September 30 Year-Over-Year Change
 2023  2022    %
Transactions2,082,331  1,604,420  477,911  30% 
Gross Bookings$1,944,774  $1,648,954  $295,820  18% 
Net Revenue$161,232  $125,236  $35,996  29% 
Net Loss3,4$(47,622)  $(73,712)  $26,090  NA 
Loss per share (EPS)$(0.72)  $(1.14)  $0.42  NA 
Adjusted EBITDA$14,096  $10,297  $3,799  37% 
Adjusted Net Loss$(13,785)  $(13,215)  $(570)  NA 
Adjusted Loss per Share5$(0.28)  $(0.20)  $(0.08)  NA 
Net cash from (used in) operating activities$(13,400)  $(690)  $(12,710)  NA 
Adjusted Net cash from (used in) operating activities$(6,014)  $(690)  $(5,324)  NA 
            

1 Note that Mondee’s first and second quarter 2022 financial results were prior to the Company's listing on the NASDAQ.
2 In $ thousands except for EPS
3 3Q 2023 Net income (loss) included $15.4 million of non-cash and/or non-recurring items, such as $9.3 million of net costs associated with LBF divestiture, $3.0 million of stock-based compensation, and $2.5 million of intangible assets amortization, among others.
4 3Q 2022 included a one-time stock-based combination of $55.1 million related to Mondee's business combination and NASDAQ listing.
5 2022 and 2023 interim periods adjusted loss per share are updated by including the impact of cumulative dividends allocated to preferred stock holders.

Third Quarter 2023 Business Highlights and Subsequent Events

  • Acquired Purplegrids, a leading AI-platform and team. Founded in 2017 by Joseph Vijay Raj John, after a successful 12-year career in Apple, Purplegrids boasts a team with AI professionals from Google, Apple, Meta, PayPal and Oracle. Purplegrids’ platform offers a humanized AI-driven customer experience combining the benefits of large language and generative models from Open AI with business intelligence and RPA to automate customer experiences. It is expected that the integration of Mondee’s AI capabilities with Purplegrids will not only improve the AI travel assistant but also speed up our roadmap to bringing AI to more, and ultimately all, aspects of Mondee’s business.

  • Launched and expanded its inaugural share buy-back program of up to $40 million. The Company’s Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program aiming to enhance shareholder value, which is expected to reinforce Mondee’s commitment to its long-term growth strategy. Following an improvement to the Company’s capital structure by increasing the existing Preferred Equity Financing by up to $15 million ($10 million already funded), the Company’s Board of Directors authorized an additional $10 million expansion of the Company’s ongoing share repurchase program, bringing the total authorized size to $40 million.

  • Added to S&P Total Market Index (TMI). Following Mondee’s addition to the Russell 2000 index as the largest travel-tech addition in 2023, the addition to the Total Market Index of the S&P index underscores Mondee’s strong fundamentals and business performance and is expected to support the Company’s endeavors in enhancing long-term shareholder value, raise awareness of Mondee among the investment community, bolster stock volume and liquidity, and diversify the Company’s shareholder base.

  • Acquired Skypass, a prominent global travel company for corporations and small and midsize businesses (SMBs). With a 35-year history of operations, Skypass provides corporate, leisure, and humanitarian travel services. Headquartered in the Dallas, Texas area, it also has offices in Austin, Texas, along with international offices in LATAM, Mexico, Canada, and India, serving both personnel and affiliates from international corporations and SMBs. Skypass's comprehensive range of services span air travel, lodging, cruises, vacation packages, recreational travel, and humanitarian voyages, addressing the needs of personnel, associates, and a broad spectrum of retail travelers. In 2022, Skypass achieved gross bookings of $45 million and adjusted EBITDA of $4 million. Mondee's strategic vision involves leveraging its expansive network and advanced technology, while optimizing revenue generation, introducing FinTech solutions, and streamlining global operations for enhanced top-line and bottom-line performance.

  • Completed transformative rebranding including the launch of new logo and website. The rebranding is expected to connect Mondee with travelers and travel planners on a deeper, more authentic level and reflects the Company’s adventurous spirit and significant investment in technological innovations to offer unparalleled travel experiences. Alongside the striking new brand identity, the Company has released a new logo and a new website with improved user experience and advanced technological features, highlighting Abhi, the newly launched revolutionary AI-trip planning tool and the most powerful and only fully-integrated personal AI travel assistant on the market.

LBF Divestiture and 2023 Financial Outlook

As part of its ongoing focus to enhance profitability, Mondee divested LBF US, a underperforming, non-core B2C air business unit to its original majority owner for a consideration of 200,000 Mondee shares as well as the absorption of certain transition and other costs. The divestiture is expected to improve profitability and to allow the Company to devote additional resources on the organic growth of its core business. Following the divestiture, the Company expects to transform its B2C business unit with a product and strategy centered around its newly launched AI-travel platform.

Adjusting for the LBF divestiture, on a proforma basis since January 1, 2023, results in Net Revenue of $154.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $19.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

The Company's guidance for fiscal year 2023, excluding LBF pro forma Net Revenues and Adjusted EBITDA since January 1, 2023, is as follows:

  • Net revenue of approximately $210 million, representing an increase of 32% versus 2022 reported net revenue, measured at the midpoint and an increase of 66% versus a 2022 proforma without LBF.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $25 million, representing an increase of 110% versus 2022 reported Adjusted EBITDA, measured at the midpoint and an increase of 45% versus a 2022 without LBF.

Conference Call Information

Mondee will host a conference call Tuesday, November 14 at 5:30 a.m. (PT) / 7:30 a.m. (CT) / 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results with the investment community. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Mondee Investor Relations website at http://investors.mondee.com. A live dial-in is available domestically at (833) 470-1428 and internationally at +1 (404) 975-4839, passcode 448720.

A replay will be available on Mondee’s Investor Relations website and an audio replay will be available domestically at (866) 813-9403 or internationally at +1 (929) 458-6194, passcode 896158, until midnight (ET) December 5, 2024.

About Mondee

Established in 2011, Mondee is a travel technology company and a modern travel marketplace with its headquarters based in Austin, Texas. The company operates 17 offices across the United States and Canada and has core operations in India, Thailand, and Greece. Mondee is driving change in the leisure and corporate travel sectors through its broad array of innovative solutions. Available both as an app and through the web, the company’s platform processes over 50 million daily searches and generates a substantial transactional volume annually. Mondee Marketplace includes access to Abhi, the most powerful and only fully-integrated A.I. travel planning assistant in the market. Its network includes approximately 65,000 leisure travel advisors, freelancers and influencers, 500+ airlines, and over one million hotels and vacation rentals, 30K rental car pickup locations, 50+ cruise lines. The company also offers packaged solutions and ancillary offerings that serve a global customer base. On July 19, 2022, Mondee became publicly traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol MOND. For further information, visit: mondee.com.

Non-GAAP Measurements:

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP as they have been adjusted to exclude the effects of stock-based compensation expenses, provision for income taxes, and the impacts of depreciation and amortization, and one-time expenses. Mondee defines adjusted EBITDA as net loss before depreciation and amortization, provision for income taxes, interest expense (net), other expense (net), stock-based compensation, and gain on forgiveness of PPP loans. Non-GAAP net income (loss) is defined as net loss before the impacts of amortization of intangibles, provision for income taxes, stock-based compensation, and one-time items. Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) per share is defined as non-GAAP net income (loss) on a per share basis. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a discussion of the applicable weighted-average shares outstanding.

Mondee believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors and other users of its financial information consistency and comparability with its past financial performance and facilitates period-to-period comparisons of its results of operations. With respect to adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net loss/income, Mondee believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating the Company’s profitability relative to the amount of revenue generated, excluding the impact of stock-based compensation expense and other one-time expenses. Mondee also believes non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating its operating performance compared to that of other companies in its industry, as these metrics eliminate the effects of stock-based compensation, which may vary for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Mondee uses these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with traditional GAAP measures as part of its overall assessment of the Company’s performance, including the preparation of its annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, and to evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies. Mondee’s definition may differ from the definitions used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish this or similar metrics. Thus, Mondee’s non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, nor superior to or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

These non-GAAP financial measures may be limited in their usefulness because they do not present the full economic effect of Mondee’s use of stock-based compensation. The Company compensates for these limitations by providing investors and other users of its financial information a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely related GAAP financial measures. However, Mondee has not reconciled the non-GAAP guidance measures disclosed under "Financial Outlook" to their corresponding GAAP measures because certain reconciling items such as stock-based compensation and the corresponding provision for income taxes depend on factors such as the stock price at the time of award of future grants and thus cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, reconciliations to the non-GAAP guidance measures are not available without unreasonable effort. Mondee encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure and to view non-GAAP net loss/ income and non-GAAP net loss/ income per share in conjunction with net loss and net loss per share.

Operating Metrics:

This press release also includes certain operating metrics that we believe are useful in providing additional information in assessing the overall performance of Mondee’s business.

Transactions are defined as the number of travel reservations that were processed on Mondee’s platform during the period. A single transaction could include an airline ticket, a hotel or hospitality accommodation, and any number of ancillaries offered on the platform. Gross bookings are defined as the total dollar value, generally inclusive of taxes and fees, of all travel reservations through our platform between a third-party seller or service provider and the traveler, net of cancellations. Take rate is defined as revenues as a percentage of gross bookings. Mondee generates revenue from service fees earned on these transactions and, accordingly its revenue increases or decreases based on the increase or decrease in either or both the number or value of transactions Mondee processes. Revenue will increase as a result of an increase in the number of customers using Mondee’s platform and/or as a result of an increase in service fees from higher value services offered on the platform.

Forward-Looking Statements and Unaudited Financials:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “believe,” “can”, “"may,” “expects,” “intends,” “potential,” “plans,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the Company’s future growth, performance, business prospects and opportunities, strategies, expectations, future plans and intentions or other future events are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made. However, the Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the ability to implement business plans and forecasts, the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or others and any definitive agreements with respect thereto, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees, the ability of the Company to maintain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing standards, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and in the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. There may be additional risks that the Company does not presently know of or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Except as required by law, Mondee undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.


MONDEE HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In $ thousands, except stock and par value data)
(unaudited)
 
 September 30,
2023		 December 31,
2022
Assets   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$39,896  $78,841 
Restricted cash and cash equivalents 8,023   8,639 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance 108,278   21,733 
Contract assets, net of allowance 12,223   5,794 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,326   4,673 
Total current assets 176,746   119,680 
Property and equipment, net 15,072   11,332 
Goodwill 77,167   66,420 
Intangible assets, net 91,155   57,370 
Amounts receivable from related parties 199    
Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,273   1,384 
Deferred income taxes 918   237 
Other non-current assets 2,039   1,674 
TOTAL ASSETS$365,569  $258,097 
Liabilities, Redeemable Preferred Stock and Stockholders’ Deficit   
Current liabilities   
Accounts payable$113,336  $33,749 
Deferred underwriting fee    500 
Amounts payable to related parties 42   13 
Government loans, current portion 72   72 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 28,211   9,319 
Earn-out liability, net, current portion 3,155    
Deferred revenue, current portion 5,945   5,828 
Long-term debt, current portion 10,313   7,514 
Total current liabilities 161,074   56,995 
Deferred income taxes 111   307 
Note payable to related party 200   197 
Government loans, excluding current portion 143   159 
Warrant liability 177   1,293 
Earn-out liability, net, excluding current portion 3,411    
Long-term debt, excluding current portion 145,142   126,882 
Deferred revenue, excluding current portion 12,847   14,656 
Operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion 1,750   1,620 
Other long-term liabilities 3,003   2,713 
Total liabilities 327,858   204,822 
Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)   
    
Redeemable preferred stock   
Series A preferred stock - 85,000 authorized, $0.0001 par value 92,484   82,597 
    
Stockholders’ deficit   
Common stock – $0.01 par value 8   7 
Treasury Stock (22,884)   
Shareholder receivable    (20,336)
Additional paid-in capital 296,635   271,883 
Accumulated other comprehensive gains (losses) (655)  (621)
Accumulated deficit (327,877)  (280,255)
Total stockholders’ deficit (54,773)  (29,322)
TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT $365,569  $258,097 
 




MONDEE HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In $ thousands, except stock and per share data)
(unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022 
Revenues, net$54,532  $40,513  $161,232  $125,236 
Operating expenses       
Sales and marketing expenses 35,971   28,650   113,476   88,467 
Personnel expenses, including stock-based compensation of $2,638, $55,064, $9,261, and $55,219, respectively 10,696   59,807   30,521   71,131 
General and administrative expenses, including non-employee stock-based compensation of $336, $172, $1,078, and $178, respectively 4,629   2,337   14,350   6,802 
Information technology expenses 1,073   1,176   3,372   3,639 
Provision for credit losses, net 535   211   (166)  297 
Depreciation and amortization 4,165   2,963   11,354   8,549 
Restructuring expense, net 239   2,130   1,600   2,130 
Total operating expenses 57,308   97,274   174,507   181,015 
Loss from operations (2,776)  (56,761)  (13,275)  (55,779)
Other income (expense)       
Interest income 243   28   880   289 
Interest expense (8,740)  (7,157)  (25,372)  (19,987)
Gain on extinguishment of PPP loan          2,009 
Changes in fair value of warrant liability 744   683   1,116   683 
Other expense, net (9,189)  (1,080)  (7,883)  (316)
Total other expense, net (16,942)  (7,526)  (31,259)  (17,322)
Loss before income taxes (19,718)  (64,287)  (44,534)  (73,101)
Provision for income taxes (381)  (321)  (3,088)  (611)
Net loss (20,099)  (64,608)  (47,622)  (73,712)
Cumulative dividends allocated to preferred stockholders (2,859)  (47)  (8,023)  (47)
Net loss attributable to common stockholders$(22,958) $(64,655) $(55,645) $(73,759)
Net loss attributable per share to common stockholders       
Basic and diluted$(0.29) $(0.89) $(0.72) $(1.14)
Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss attributable per share to common stockholders       
Basic and diluted 77,925,635   72,462,512   77,162,363   64,730,224 
 


MONDEE HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In $ thousands)
(unaudited)
 
 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2023   2022 
Cash flows from operating activities   
Net loss$(47,622) $(73,712)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities   
Depreciation and amortization 11,354   8,549 
Non-cash gain on disposal of LBF US (697)   
Deferred taxes (1,050)  138 
Provision for credit losses, net (166)  297 
Stock-based compensation 10,339   55,397 
Non-cash lease expense and lease impairment charges 753    
Amortization of loan origination fees 6,403   4,238 
Payment in kind interest expense 4,241   8,147 
Gain on forgiveness of PPP Loan    (2,009)
Gain on termination of lease (337)   
Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency exchange derivatives (270)   
Change in the estimated fair value of earn-out consideration and warrants (1,008)  (1,259)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable (19,523)  (15,870)
Accounts receivable from related parties (199)   
Contract assets (6,041)  (2,635)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (451)  (17,547)
Operating lease right-of-use assets    (320)
Other non-current assets (315)  (716)
Amounts payable to related parties 18   (716)
Accounts payable 27,469   26,353 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 6,363   12,333 
Deferred revenue (1,692)  (1,658)
Operating lease liabilities (969)  300 
Net cash used in operating activities (13,400)  (690)
Cash flows from investing activities   
Capital expenditures (7,660)  (5,415)
Purchase of restricted short term investments    (394)
Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (24,081)   
Net cash used in investing activities (31,741)  (5,809)
Cash flows from financing activities   
Repayment of debt (4,118)  (41,500)
Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock    85,000 
Issuance cost from preferred stock    (1,560)
Proceeds from exercise of common stock warrants    1,368 
Proceeds from Business Combination and issuance of PIPE shares    78,548 
Payment of offering costs (4,372)  (20,053)
Payment made on behalf of Mondee Holdings LLC    (5,241)
Loan origination fee for long term debt (616)   
Proceeds from long term debt 15,000    
Net cash provided by by financing activities 5,894   96,562 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents (314)  (341)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents (39,561)  89,722 
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 87,480   15,506 
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period$47,919  $105,228 
Supplemental cash flow information   
Cash paid for interest$8,418  $140 
Cash paid for income taxes 115    
Cash paid for LBF US transition services 7,386    
        





MONDEE HOLDINGS, INC.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(In $ thousands, except Transactions and per share data)
(unaudited)
 
KEY METRICS1Q222Q223Q224Q22FY221Q232Q233Q23
Transactions462,931549,729591,760533,1102,137,530665,173721,464695,694
Take rate8.5%7.5%6.9%6.9%7.4%7.5%8.4%9.1%
Gross bookings459,091606,475583,388499,8472,148,801668,079679,244597,451
Net revenue39,06745,65640,51334,248159,48449,92956,77154,532
YoY Growth190%94%77%3%71%28%24%35%
QoQ Growth17%17%(11)%(15)% 46%14%(4)%
         
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION1Q222Q223Q224Q22FY221Q232Q233Q23
Net income (loss)(6,991)(2,113)(64,608)(16,526)(90,238)(12,915)(14,608)(20,099)
Interest expense (net)6,1026,4677,1296,31926,0177,8708,1258,497
Stock-based compensation expense808155,2366,64562,0422,5614,8042,974
Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation86140
Depreciation & amortization2,8172,7692,9633,22111,7703,3863,8034,165
Restructuring expense2,1304122,5421,529(168)239
Changes in fair value of Warrant liability(683)79110821(393)(744)
Legal expense744744662577785
Income tax provision54236321(484)1276992,008381
Gain on forgiveness of PPP loan(2,009)(2,009)
Warrant transaction expense326326
M&A costs279264545
LBF US divestiture and transition service expense9,327
Other expenses (income), net(14)(155)1,060(603)288(322)(984)(138)
Change in fair value of acquisition earnout liability165(760)19(20)(596)171530(593)
Other non-recurring expenses39422
Sale of export incentives760760216
Adjusted EBITDA2,2134,5163,5671,58511,8814,1574,4385,501
Adjusted EBITDA margin5.7%9.9%8.8%4.6%7.4%8.3%7.8%10.1%
         
         
ADJUSTED NET INCOME RECONCILIATION1Q222Q223Q224Q22FY221Q232Q233Q23
Net Income (loss)(6,991)(2,113)(64,608)(16,526)(90,238)(12,915)(14,608)(20,099)
Stock-based compensation expense808155,2366,64562,0422,5614,8042,974
Amortization - intangibles1,5851,5841,5841,5856,3381,9602,3292,458
Income tax provision54236321(484)1276992,008381
One-time expenses168(2,683)1,6752,4921,6512,8781,2049,581
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)(5,104)(2,895)(5,792)(6,288)(20,080)(4,817)(4,263)(4,705)
         
         
ADJUSTED EPS RECONCILIATION1Q222Q223Q224Q22FY221Q232Q233Q23
Net Income (Loss)(6,991)(2,113)(64,608)(16,526)(90,238)(12,915)(14,608)(20,099)
Cumulative Dividends Allocated to Preferred Stockholders(47)(2,276)(2,323)(2,478)(2,686)(2,859)
Net loss attributable to common stockholders(6,991)(2,113)(64,655)(18,802)(92,561)(15,393)(17,294)(22,958)
Common shares outstanding60,80060,80072,46382,26667,36983,74977,19877,926
Net loss per share (EPS)1(0.11)(0.03)(0.89)(0.23)(1.37)(0.18)(0.22)(0.29)
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)(5,104)(2,895)(5,792)(6,288)(20,080)(4,817)(4,263)(4,705)
Cumulative Dividends Allocated to Preferred Stockholders(47)(2,276)(2,323)(2,478)(2,686)(2,859)
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders(5,104)(2,895)(5,839)(8,564)(22,403)(7,295)(6,949)(7,564)
Diluted shares outstanding60,80060,80072,46382,26669,08283,74977,19877,926
Adjusted EPS 2(0.08)(0.05)(0.08)(0.10)(0.32)(0.09)(0.09)(0.10)
         

LBF US Divestiture PROFORMA3

 FY221Q232Q233Q23
Gross bookings2,148,801668,079679,244597,451
Divested LBF US gross bookings244,16756,33329,781
Proforma gross bookings1,904,634611,746649,463597,451
YoY growth 52%23%15%
     QoQ growth 36%6%(8)%
     
Proforma take rate6.7%7.4%8.4%9.1%
     
Net revenue159,48449,92956,77154,532
Divested LBF US Net Revenue32,7844,5192,226
Proforma net revenue126,70045,41054,54554,532
YoY growth 54%56%66%
     QoQ growth 54%20%—%
     
Adjusted EBITDA11,8814,1574,4385,501
Divested LBF US adjusted EBITDA(5,314)(4,372)(881)
Proforma adjusted EBITDA17,1958,5295,3195,501
Adjusted EBITDA Margin13.6%18.8%9.8%10.1%
     
Net income ( loss)(90,238)(12,915)(14,608)(20,099)
Divested LBF US net income (loss)(9,142)(5,296)(1,303)
Proforma net income (loss)(81,096)(7,619)(13,305)(20,099)
     
Divested LBF US Adjusted EBITDA ReconciliationFY221Q232Q233Q23
Divested LBF US net income (loss)(9,142)(5,296)(1,303)
Depreciation & amortization685172172
One-time expenses3,143752250
Divested LBF US adjusted EBITDA(5,314)(4,372)(881)

1 Net loss per share (EPS) includes cumulative dividends allocated to preferred stock holders.
2 Adjusted loss per share for 2022 and 2023 interim periods are updated by including the impact of cumulative dividends allocated to preferred stock holders and the anti-dilutive effect of diluted shares.
3 The unaudited pro forma financial information presented the results of operations as if the divestiture of LBF US was consummated on January 1, 2022. These unaudited pro forma results are presented for informational purposes only and are not necessarily indicative of what the actual results of operations of the company would have been if the divestiture had occurred at the beginning of the period presented, nor are they indicative of future results of operations.

Note that Mondee's definition of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted EPS have been modified. Please see the 10-Q filing for more information.

For Further Information, Contact:

Public Relations
pr@mondee.com

Investor Relations
ir@mondee.com

 


Tags

3Q23 Earnings Mondee MOND AI Travel Marketplace

Related Links