Global Water Analysis Instrumentation Market Report 2023-2030: Laboratory-based Systems Set for Highest Growth, Industrial Applications to Drive Growth of Online Water Analysis Instrumentation

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Analysis Instrumentation - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Water Analysis Instrumentation Market to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for Water Analysis Instrumentation estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The report provides both recent and historical insights, emphasizing sales figures from 2022 to 2030 and from 2014 to 2021, respectively. Additionally, the report offers a 16-year perspective, breaking down the percentage distribution of value sales across regions for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030. The report also categorizes the analysis into two types of systems: Laboratory-based Systems and Online Systems, offering corresponding sales data and % CAGR figures for each region and time frame.

Laboratory-based Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Online Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $978 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR



The Water Analysis Instrumentation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$978 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

The report encompasses an analysis of the global Water Analysis Instrumentation market from 2014 to 2030. It includes data on annual sales in US$ Million for this entire period. Furthermore, the analysis delves into regional perspectives, covering the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.



What's New?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 213 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

A Prelude to Water and Water Analysis

Recent Market Activity

Market Outlook

Current and Future Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Developing Nations to Trigger Market Growth

Laboratory-based Water Analysis Instrumentation Lead the Market

Industrial Applications to Drive Growth of Online Water Analysis Instrumentation

Regulation to Boost Adoption of Water Analysis Instrumentation

Competition Provides Impetus for Technological Development and Product Innovation

Challenges Faced by Global Water Analysis Instrumentation Market

Commoditization: A Major Challenge Facing pH/ORP Instrument Manufacturers

Player Strategies

Water Analysis Instrumentation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Population Drives Demand

Water Analysis Instruments Become Smaller, Cheaper and Faster

Smart Water Networks' Require Multiple Online Analysis Points

TOC Analyzers

Refractometers

Dissolved Oxygen Analysis

Versatility in Applications Promises Robust Future

Oxidation Reduction Potential Analysis

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 77 Featured)

Analytical Technology, Inc.

Emerson Process Management

GE Analytical Instruments, Inc.

Hach Company

Hanna Instruments, Inc.

Honeywell Process Solutions

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.

Myron L Company

Pacific Sensor Technologies Pty. Ltd.

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

TPS Pty Ltd.

Xylem, Inc.

Yokogawa Corporation of America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aon23r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment