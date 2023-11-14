Global Smartphone Screen Protector Market Size to Reach USD 96.70 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smartphone screen protector market continues to expand, with a market size of USD 50.32 billion in 2022 and a projected rapid revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period. Several key factors are contributing to this growth, including rising global demand for premium smartphones, government initiatives for domestic manufacturing, and increased awareness about protecting smartphone screens.

In today's digital age, smartphones are essential for accessing online services, and governments in developing countries are promoting digitalization and e-services. As a result, the need for smartphone screen protectors is increasing, driven by rising per capita incomes and the sales of premium smartphones with durable screen protectors. Screen protectors have become indispensable accessories, ensuring the longevity of these devices.

However, the presence of a "halo effect" associated with glass screen protectors has been identified as a potential restraint. The halo effect refers to the separation of the screen protector from the phone's edges during installation, affecting the user experience. Adhesives used on screen protectors can also shatter and degrade their effectiveness, posing a risk to users.

Product Insights: Among the different types of screen protectors, Three Dimensional (3D) protectors accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. This segment's popularity is attributed to market players introducing smartphones with 3D displays, creating a demand for 3D protectors. These protectors are known for their curved design, offering better touch sensitivity and smudge resistance, making them a preferred choice for smartphone users.

Material Insights: Glass screen protectors are expected to see steady growth in the market due to their durability. Tempered glass, in particular, is widely adopted for its scratch resistance and thermal toughness. Additionally, matte glass protectors are gaining popularity because of their anti-fingerprint features, making them ideal for outdoor use.

Thickness Insights: Screen protectors with a thickness of 0.21mm are expected to register moderately fast growth. These protectors provide excellent screen protection without compromising sensitivity, shock resistance, or causing the halo effect. They are highly favored for their flexibility and ease of application.

Regional Insights: The Asia Pacific region led the market in 2022, driven by large enterprises and affordable technology. Initiatives like India's "Make in India" have supported domestic manufacturing of electronics, further boosting the market. Meanwhile, the North America market is set to experience the fastest growth, with increasing reliance on smartphones for online services and the rapid growth of e-commerce. In Europe, the conducive environment for research and development and the rising awareness of eye disorders due to blue light exposure are expected to drive market growth.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 50.32 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 6.8% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 96.70 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product, material, thickness, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled ZoomInfo Technologies LLC, Shenzhen Yoobao Technology Co. Ltd., ZAGG Inc., NLU Products, L.L.C., Belkin International Inc., AZ Infolink Pvt. Ltd., Corning Inc., Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., SCHOTT AG, Clarivue, JETECH, Spizen, Supershieldz, Bodyguards, and Belkin Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global smartphone screen protector market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective products. Some of the major companies included in the global smartphone screen protector market report are:

ZoomInfo Technologies LLC

Shenzhen Yoobao Technology Co. Ltd.

ZAGG Inc.

NLU Products, L.L.C.

Belkin International Inc.

AZ Infolink Pvt. Ltd.

Corning Inc.

Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

SCHOTT AG

Clarivue

JETECH

Spizen

Supershieldz

Bodyguards

Strategic Development

On 24 January 2022, Corning Inc. announced the launch of a new glass composition to support the development of Augmented and Mixed Reality (AR/MR) diffractive waveguides for wearable devices. The 2.0 high-refractive-index glass enables a wider Field of View (FOV), an enhanced optical clarity and include best-in-class light transmission for blue wavelength in Augmented Reality (AR)/Mixed Reality (MR) wearable devices.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global smartphone screen protector market on the basis of product, material, thickness, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Two Dimensional (2D) 2.5D Three Dimensional (3D) Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Glass Tempered Glass Alpha Glass Screen Protector Matte Glass Privacy Screen Protector Anti-glare Screen Protector Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Ceramic Hydrogel Nano Liquid

Thickness Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) 0.21mm 0.26mm 0.33mm 0.48mm

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



