Global Microplastic Recycling Market Size To Worth USD 483.27 Million By 2032 | CAGR of 6.5%

New York, United States, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Microplastic Recycling Market size is to Grow from USD 257.45 Million in 2022 to USD 483.27 Million By 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/2362

Microplastic recycling involves the collection and reprocessing of tiny plastic particles to minimize their environmental impact. These microplastics, which result from the degradation of larger plastic items or intentional manufacturing, are found everywhere, from oceans to the air. The recycling process includes collection, sorting, cleaning, and processing through innovative techniques such as filtration and electrostatic separation. By recovering microplastics, they can be transformed into new products, reducing the need for virgin plastic and decreasing waste. Microplastic recycling plays a crucial role in addressing the global plastic pollution crisis, contributing to a circular economy and promoting sustainability.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Microplastic Recycling Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Primary and Secondary), By End-Use (Packaging, Agriculture, Consumer Goods, Textile, Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

Buy Now Full Report https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/2362

The secondary segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.7% during the forecast period.

Based on the product, the global microplastic recycling market is segmented into primary and secondary. The secondary product segment is anticipated to experience significant growth during the forecast period in the microplastic recycling market. The increasing focus on sustainability and circular economy principles is driving the demand for secondary products derived from recycled microplastics. As businesses and industries seek alternatives to virgin plastics, the utilization of recycled microplastics as raw materials for secondary product manufacturing becomes more attractive. Additionally, advancements in recycling technologies have improved the quality and versatility of recycled microplastics, expanding their application potential. Furthermore, the presence of well-established markets and industries that are receptive to incorporating recycled microplastics into their production processes further supports the projected growth of the secondary product segment.

The packaging segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.4% during the forecast period.

Based on the end-use, the global microplastic recycling market is segmented into packaging, agriculture, consumer goods, textile, automotive & transportation, building & construction, and others. The packaging segment is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period in the microplastic recycling market. The increasing global emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendly practices is pushing the packaging industry to adopt recycled materials, including microplastics, to reduce environmental impact. As consumer awareness about plastic pollution grows, the demand for sustainable packaging solutions rises. The advancements in recycling technologies have improved the quality and reliability of recycled microplastics, making them a viable alternative to virgin plastics. The packaging industry's shift towards more eco-conscious practices and the compatibility of recycled microplastics with various packaging formats further contribute to the segment's expected growth.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2362

North America is predicted to grow at a significant CAGR of around 6.8% over the projected period.

North America is expected to witness significant growth in the microplastic recycling market during the forecast period. Several factors contribute to this projected growth, the increasing environmental awareness and concerns about plastic pollution are driving the demand for effective microplastic recycling solutions in the region. Additionally, the region has been actively implementing recycling initiatives and adopting circular economy principles, promoting sustainable waste management practices. Technological advancements in microplastic recycling processes are also driving market growth. Furthermore, the presence of key market players and research institutions focusing on developing innovative recycling technologies further supports the anticipated growth of the microplastic recycling market in North America.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global microplastic recycling market include Carbios, Purecycle technologies, Ioniqa, Calyxia, Polygonesystems, PlanetCare, ECOFARIO, Ocean Diagnostics, Oceanworks, and Matter.Other key players.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/2362

Recent Development

In February 2023, The REMEDIES initiative aims to gather more than 400 tonnes of microplastic. The European Union is funding the project, which is valued at around USD 8.8 million. Furthermore, via the construction of modern technologies to recycle, collect, monitor, and transform the extracted trash into new products, this project intends to create a sustainable model to reduce the effect of microplastics in various Mediterranean locations.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global microplastic recycling market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Microplastic Recycling Market, By Product

Primary

Secondary

Microplastic Recycling Market, By End-Use

Packaging

Agriculture

Consumer Goods

Textile

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Others

Microplastic Recycling Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Dolomite Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Agglomerated, Calcined, and Sintered), By Application (Construction, Agriculture, Ceramics and Glass, Iron and Steel, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

" Global Functional Cosmetic Ingredients Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Functionality (Sun Protection, Skin Brightening & Whitening, Acne Treatment & Oil Control, Hair Repair & Nourishment, Color Enhancement & Pigmentation, Moisturizing & Hydrating, Anti-Aging & Wrinkle Reduction), By Ingredient (Conditioning agents, Antioxidants, Sunscreen Agents, Anti-Aging Agents, Whitening Agents, Anti-Inflammatory Agents, Peptides & Proteins, Botanical Extracts, Vitamins & Minerals), By Application(Skin Care Product, Hair Care Products, Oral Care Products), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Pine Derived Chemicals Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Tall oil fatty acid, Tall oil rosin, Gum turpentine, Gum rosin, Sterols, Pitch), By Source (Living tress, Dead pine dumps & logs, By – Product of sulfate pumping ), By Process (Kraft, Tapping), By Application (Adhesives & sealants, Paints & coatings, Surfactants, Printing inks) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

Global Carbon Fiber Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Raw Material Type (Pan, Pitch), By Tow Size (Large Tow, Small Tow,) By Application (Composite Carbon Fiber, Non-Composite Carbon Fiber), By End-use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Sports/Leisure, Wind Turbines, Molding & Compounds, Automotive, Pressure Vessels, Civil Engineering, Marine, Pultrusion Misc., Misc. Consumer, Sailing/Yacht Building, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter