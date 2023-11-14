Fitness Apps Market to Reach $120.37 Billion by 2030, Growing at 24.3% CAGR: States Allied Market Research

Wilmington, DE, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, " Fitness App Market by Device Type (Smartphone, Tablets, and Wearable Devices), Operating System (iOS and Android), and Type (Exercise & Weight Loss, Diet & Nutrition, Activity Tracking, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the global fitness apps industry is predicted to garner $120.37 billion by 2030. The market generated $13.78 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a striking CAGR of 24.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of the market:

The global fitness apps market is attributed to the increasing awareness about diet-related diseases, the growing use of smartphones, tablets, and wearables, and the rising emphasis on leading a healthy lifestyle. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, and cardiac problems and the technological advancements in AI and machine learning are predicted to create lucrative opportunities for the leading market players in the coming period. However, the high cost of in-app purchases, technical issues in apps, and concerns regarding data security and strict regulation of data privacy may restrict the market’s growth.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2030 Market Size in 2020 $13.78 Billion Market Size in 2030 $120.37 Billion CAGR 24.3% No. of Pages in Report 201 Segments Covered By Operating System, Type Drivers Increasing emphasis on maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Increasing use of smartphones, tablets and wearable devices







Increasing use of smartphones, tablets and wearable devices Opportunities technological advancements in AI and machine learning and rising disease prevalence of hypertension, obesity, and cardiac problems are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the fitness app market during the forecast period. Restraints Factors such as technical issues in apps and the high cost of in app purchases and concerns regarding data security and stringent regulations are limiting the fitness app market growth.

The smartphone segment held the highest market share in 2020

Based on device type, the smartphone segment held the greatest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly more than half of the global fitness apps market. This is mainly because smartphones offer lots of benefits such as ease of use, self-efficacy, social influence, goal-setting, and self-monitoring. On the other hand, the wearable devices segment is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 25.5% over the estimated timeframe owing to the rising trend of wearable technology among the youth.

The Android segment to exhibit the fastest CAGR throughout 2030

Based on operating system, the Android segment would manifest the highest CAGR of 26.1% over the estimated period from 2021 to 2030. This is mainly due to the increasing adoption of Android devices among the youth of emerging countries. On the contrary, the iOS segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global fitness apps industry, as it provides premium class plans.

North America dominated the market

Based on region, the North America region garnered the biggest market share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the market. This is mainly due to the rising popularity of fitness apps among youth across the region. On the other hand, the Asia-pacific region is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 26.3% over the analysis timeframe, owing to the increasing application of data analytics in fitness such as finding anomalies in scans, examining and developing fitness or yoga programs, and predicting outbreaks.

Leading market players:

Under Armour, Inc.

Aaptiv Inc.

Nike, Inc.

Adidas

Noom Inc.

Applico Inc.

FitnessKeeper

Fitbit LLC.

MyfitnessPal, Inc.

Azumio, Inc.

Key Industry Development -

In November 2023, Self Esteem Brands is partnering with Apple Fitness+ to offer users a new way to workout both digitally and in person. This partnership marks Apple’s first deal with a gym or health club and demonstrates the increasing trend of digital and in-person fitness companies coming together to offer consumers more omnichannel experiences.

In April 2023, Noise partnered with PUMA India to emphasize the synergy between fitness and sports in daily life. As part of the alliance, Noise joins PUMA’s #LetThereBeSport campaign with dedicated challenges and step streaks on the NoiseFit app. Another interesting leg of the campaign is the ‘NitroRun’ where both brands come together for an in-person run. The campaign, where both brands advocate fitness by urging people to play sports as a part of their daily lifestyle, is now available on the NoiseFit App.

In March 2023, MyFitnessPal, the No. 1 global nutrition and fitness tracking app, is partnering with the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), to help members understand what habits are needed to successfully reach their health and fitness goals. MyFitnessPal data from 550,000 users across almost two years will be analyzed by UCLA Chief of the Division of Clinical Nutrition and Director of the Center for Human Nutrition to look for patterns in tracking behavior that signify success.

In January 2023, Samsung partnered with a hybrid fitness platform fiit with a free app subscription for customers. This partnership between Samsung and Fiit sees consumers being offered a free Fiit subscription when they purchase a newly selected Smart TV or Monitor.

