Global Pico Laser Market Size to Reach USD 468.03 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pico laser market size was USD Million 225.4 in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising tattoo removal practices across countries and technological advancements in laser technologies and medical procedures are major factors driving market revenue growth. A Picosecond laser is a cutting-edge technique that can lessen pigmentation caused by inflammation, which generate short pulses of light, typically less than one picosecond. Unique characteristics of this technology has paved way for material processing that employ ultrashort pulse widths and extremely high peak intensities. The danger of heat injury can be reduced by practitioners' ability to target regions and microscopic skin particles. In addition, pico laser can be modified to produce several wavelengths and equipped with a range of applicators to target and eliminate surface pigmentation.

One of the key advantages of pico laser is the fact that this involves extremely little pain and downtime. After treatment, patients can return to their regular activities right away, while certain procedures don't even require aesthesia. Immediately after the treatment, one might experience some redness and swelling, but this normally goes away within a few hours.

In addition, increasing product launches in pico laser technologies is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. For example, the Asclepion PicoStar, has been added to Astanza Laser's line of goods. The PicoStar has the largest, most uniform spot on the pico lasers market and features a cutting-edge design. Tattoos can be broken up into much smaller particles with the PicoStar's ultra-short pulse than with a nanolaser, leading to kinder treatments and quicker removal. The PicoStar also comes with various handpieces for an array of skin issues.

However, availability of counterfeit products and presence of alternative technologies are key factors, which could restrain market revenue growth.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 225.40 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 7.7% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 468.03 Million Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product type, price range, technology, application, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Cynosure, LLC., Cutera, Candela Corporation, Rohrer Aesthetics, Inc., Beijing ADSS Development Co., Ltd., Picore, Han's Laser, Lutronic, Fotona, Alma Laser, El.En. S.p.A. Cod., MKS Instruments Inc., Lynton, and Astanza Laser Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global pico laser market is consolidated, with a few companies accounting for majority market revenue. Major companies are deploying various strategies, entering mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective pico lasers. Some major companies included in the global pico laser market report are:

Cynosure, LLC.

Cutera

Candela Corporation

Rohrer Aesthetics, Inc.

Beijing ADSS Development Co., Ltd.

Picore

Han's Laser

Lutronic

Fotona

Alma Laser

El.En. S.p.A. Cod.

MKS Instruments Inc.

Lynton

Astanza Laser

Strategic Development

On 1 June 2022, the best-in-class PicoSure system from Cynosure received a new upgrade with the introduction of PicoSure Pro device. The PicoSure Pro device, the first and only 755 nm picosecond laser Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved for use in the market, provides power in a trillionth of a second using pressure rather than heat to offer safe and efficient treatments for undesired pigmentation and skin rejuvenation for all skin types.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The pigmented lesion removal segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global pico laser market during the forecast period. The texture of skin can be enhanced and brightened with the help of a pico laser, which emits extremely brief bursts of light that are taken in by the skin's melanin, dissolving and making it disappear. The effects include a more uniform complexion and decrease in the visibility of age spots, sun damage, and other types of hyperpigmentation.

The aesthetic and beauty clinics segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global pico laser market during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing use of pico laser technology by cosmetic and beauty clinics to provide accurate and effective cosmetic treatments. The eradication of pigmented lesions, scar therapy, skin rejuvenation, and tattoo removal are all areas where pico lasers shine. In addition, this laser technology has become a popular option in these clinics because these provide clients with safe and efficient remedies for a range of aesthetic difficulties in rapid and non-invasive procedures with little recovery time.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global pico laser market during the forecast period owing to rising demand for the treatment of acne and scars. Pico laser is an efficient treatment option for stubborn acne scarring, such as ice pick and roll scars, which can last for many years and defy other treatments. Pico laser can penetrate the skin deeply without endangering neighboring tissues or causing any unfavorable side effects such as swelling or redness.

On 21 April 2022, MKS Instruments, Inc. announced Spectra-Physics IceFyre GR50 laser, a small and high-power green picosecond laser with industry-leading performance and a low Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). The new laser offers unparalleled versatility for process optimization with programmable TimeShift ps customizable pulse flexibility, pulse-on-demand triggering, ultrashort pulses, and. The laser's durability and compactness make it simple to integrate into machine machines.

Emergen Research has segmented the global pico laser market on the basis of product type, price range, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Pico Laser Systems Pico Laser Handpieces and Accessories Others

Price Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) High-End Pico Lasers Mid-Range Pico Lasers Low-End Pico Lasers

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Neodymium-doped Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (Nd: YAG) Dual-Wavelength Picosecond Lasers Fractional Picosecond Lasers Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Tattoo Removal Skin Rejuvenation Scar and Acne Scar Treatment Pigmented Lesion Removal Melasma Treatment Eye Disorders Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Dermatology Clinics Aesthetic and Beauty Clinics Hospitals and Medical Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) Specialty Clinics

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



