Essential Oils Market Size Worth USD 27.13 Billion by 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global essential oils market size was USD 8.80 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. The surge in demand for essential oils is attributed to their widespread adoption in the aromatherapy industry and the increasing preference for natural ingredients.

Essential oils, derived from natural plant extracts, are gaining popularity due to their safety and absence of side effects. In contrast to synthetic alternatives, these oils do not impede bodily functions or leave harmful residues. The shift towards natural and organic products, especially among health-conscious consumers, is a significant driver of market growth. The spa and relaxation sector's growing popularity, incorporating aromatherapy treatments, is another key factor propelling market revenue.

Aromatherapy, a practice dating back thousands of years, utilizes the therapeutic properties of essential oils to enhance physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being. The global trend toward natural ingredients continue to fuel the essential oils market, with applications spanning food and beverage, medicines, personal care, cosmetics, and spa and wellness.

However, the market faces challenges related to side effects due to dosage unawareness. Essential oils, being potent and flammable, can lead to allergic reactions, skin issues, and respiratory problems when misused. Lack of awareness regarding proper dosage, dilution, and application techniques contributes to these challenges. It is crucial for consumers to seek medical advice before using essential oils, particularly if they have health conditions, are pregnant, or nursing.

Key Trends and Insights:

One notable trend is the increasing use of essential oils across various industries, driven by the rising demand for natural and organic products. These oils find applications in personal care, cosmetics, and the food and beverage sector, where their antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and fragrant characteristics are highly valued.

Type Insights: Citrus Oil Dominates Market Share

The citrus oil segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue share during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing use of citrus oil in various food and beverage products, including sauces, soft drinks, candies, cakes, and juices. Citrus oil is valued for its natural flavoring properties and immune-stimulating, antibacterial, antiseptic, and anti-inflammatory effects. Additionally, lavender oil is expected to register steady growth, driven by demand in cosmetics and increasing awareness of its health benefits.

Application Insights: F&B and Aromatherapy Lead

The Food & Beverage (F&B) segment is projected to hold a substantial revenue share, driven by the rising use of essential oils to enhance flavor and freshness in end products. Aromatherapy is expected to register fast growth, supported by the increasing number of spas and wellness centers and the growing popularity of natural remedies over manufactured medications.

Distribution Channel Insights: Direct Distribution Dominates

Direct distribution, including online shopping and e-commerce platforms, accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. The convenience, adaptability, and personalization offered by direct distribution channels contribute to their popularity. The retail distribution segment is expected to witness the fastest growth, benefiting from increasing customer awareness and demand for natural and organic products.

Regional Insights: Europe Leads, North America Grows Fastest

Europe dominated the market in 2022, driven by the region's long history of essential oil use in various applications. The North America market is expected to grow rapidly due to increasing demand for natural and organic products, particularly in the United States and Canada. The Asia Pacific region is also poised for significant growth, fueled by rising disposable income and changing consumer lifestyles.

The global essential oils market continues to evolve, propelled by the growing preference for natural well-being solutions and the diverse applications of these oils across industries.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 8.80 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 11.9% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 27.13 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Type, application, source, distribution channel, method of extraction, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Biolandes SAS, Givaudan, International Flavours and Fragrances Inc., Symrise, Robertet, DSM, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Cargill, Incorporated, MANE (EN), and doTERRA Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global essential oils market is highly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective essential oils solutions. Some major players included in the global essential oils market report are:

Biolandes SAS

Givaudan

International Flavours and Fragrances Inc.

Symrise

Robertet

DSM

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Cargill, Incorporated

MANE (EN)

doTERRA

NOW Foods

Lebermuth, Inc.

Norex Flavours Private Limited

Sydney Essential Oil Company

Young Living Essential Oils

Phoenix Aromas & Essential Oils

Essential Oils of New Zealand Ltd.

Enio Bonchev

Falcon

Rocky Mountain Oils, LLC

Strategic Development

On 22 May 2023, Young Living announced the release of Season Essentials and Red Cedar Bliss Essential Oil Blends. These innovative blends offer versatile usage options, including oral consumption by mixing 1–2 drops with 1 drop of a carrier oil and placing under the tongue, with a maximum of three daily applications. Red Cedar Bliss combines various essential oils, including the newly introduced Western Red Cedar oil, for a warm and woodsy aroma. This blend not only provides a delightful scent but also offers immune support, making it a valuable addition to the daily routine.

In June 2023, Biolandes SAS announced the debut of its new line of Ecocert Greenlife-certified organic essential oils. The line includes 12 essential oils that are obtained from organic cultivation and processed with steam distillation or cold expression, including lavender, rosemary, eucalyptus, lemon, and peppermint. According to the company, compared to ordinary essential oils, these organic ones offer greater quality, purity, and sustainability.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global essential oils market on the basis of type, application, source, distribution channel, method of extraction, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Citrus Orange Lemon Grapefruit Lime Eucalyptus Lavender Rosemary Tea Tree Peppermint Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Food & beverages Cosmetics Aroma therapy Homecare Others

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Fruits & vegetables Herbs & spices Flowers

Distribution channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Direct distribution Multi-Level Marketing (MLM) distribution Retail distribution

Method of Extraction Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Distillation Carbon Dioxide (CO2) extraction Cold press extraction Others

Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



