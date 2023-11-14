Global Monosodium Glutamate Market Report 2023, with Profiles of Key Players Ajinomoto, Cofco, Fufeng Group, Gremount, Meihua Holdings and More

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Monosodium Glutamate" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global monosodium glutamate market was worth $6.6 billion in 2022 and the market is anticipated to reach $9.2 billion by 2028. The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the most significant global monosodium glutamate market share. The regional market is projected to have the fastest growth rate of 6.4% through the forecast period.



The global monosodium glutamate market based on end use is segmented into food processing, catering industry, and others. In 2022, food processing had the most prominent global monosodium glutamate market share. In terms of function, the global monosodium glutamate market is segmented into additives, flavor enhancers, acidity regulators, and others. In 2022, the additives segment held the most significant global monosodium glutamate market share.



Consumer demand for convenient and processed foods continues to drive the monosodium glutamate market. As busy lifestyles and changing dietary habits lead to increased consumption of packaged and restaurant foods, the demand for flavor enhancers like monosodium glutamate remains strong. The monosodium glutamate market is expected to grow as the demand for processed foods and flavor-enhanced products persists. Consumer preferences for umami flavors and convenience will likely sustain the market's growth in the coming years.

The report provides a view of the global monosodium glutamate market, focusing on its end use and functions. Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the worldwide monosodium glutamate market are provided, followed by a detailed analysis of regions, countries, and manufacturers. The global monosodium glutamate market by end use is segmented into food processing, catering industry, and others. The market is segmented by functions, including additives, flavor enhancers, acidity regulators, and others.

The market size and estimations are provided in terms of value (U.S. $ millions), considering 2022 as a base year, and the market forecast is provided from 2023 to 2028. The report also discusses the major players across each regional monosodium glutamate market. Further, it explains the global monosodium glutamate market's primary drivers, regional dynamics, and current trends across the industry. The report concludes with a detailed focus on the vendor landscape and includes complete profiles of the major players in the market.

