Magic Software Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

OR YEHUDA, Israel, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC) (“the Company”), a global provider of IT consulting services and end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions, announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.



Summary Results for the Third Quarter 202 3 (USD in millions, except per share data)

GAAP Non-GAAP Q3 2023 Q3 2022 % Change Q3 2023 Q3 2022 % Change Revenues $ 129.5 $ 144.0 (10.1%) $ 129.5 $ 144.0 (10.1%) Gross Profit $ 36.8 $ 39.4 (6.4%) $ 38.1 $ 40.5 (6.0%) Gross Margin 28.4% 27.3% 110 bps 29.4% 28.1% 130 bps Operating Income $ 13.3 $ 16.5 (19.2%) $ 17.2 $ 18.9 -8.8% Operating Margin 10.3% 11.5% (120) bps 13.3% 13.1% 20 bps Net Income (*) $ 7.1 $ 11.6 (38.6%) $ 10.4 $ 13.7 (23.9%) Diluted EPS $ 0.15 $ 0.24 (37.5%) $ 0.21 $ 0.28 (25.0%) (*) Attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders.

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter Ended September 3 0 , 202 3

Revenues for the third quarter of 2023 decreased by 10.1% to $129.5 million, compared to $144.0 million in the same period of the previous year. On a constant currency basis (calculated based on average currency exchange rates for the three months ended September 30, 2022), revenues for the third quarter of 2023 would have decreased by 6.0% to $135.3 million. During the latter half of the third quarter of 2023, we experienced a substantial and unexpected decline in demand for our software services from several of our important U.S.-based blue-chip customers which, without any advance notification, decided to immediately suspend significant parts of their active time-and-materials-based projects resulting in a decrease of close to 500 of our US specialists compared to the respective quarter. This reduced demand had a negative impact on our third quarter revenues of approximately $16 million compared to the same period last year.

Operating income for the third quarter of 2023 decreased by 19.2% to $13.3 million, compared to $16.5 million in the same period of the previous year. On constant currency basis, (calculated based on average currency exchange rates for the three months ended September 30, 2022), operating income for the third quarter of 2023 would have decreased by 15.0% to $14.0 million. Operating income for the third quarter of 2023 included $0.6 million recorded with respect to cost of share-based payment to employees compared to $0.1 million recorded in the same period of the previous year.

Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2023 decreased by 8.8% to $17.2 million, compared to $18.9 million in the same period of the previous year. On a constant currency basis (calculated based on average currency exchange rates for the three months ended September 30, 2022), non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2023 would have decreased by 5.2% to $17.9 million.

Net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the third quarter of 2023 decrease by 38.6% to $7.1 million, or $0.15 per fully diluted share, compared to $11.6 million, or $0.24 per fully diluted share, in the same period of the previous year.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the third quarter of 2023 decreased by 23.9% to $10.4 million, or $0.21 per fully diluted share, compared to $13.7 million, or $0.28 per fully diluted share, in the same period of the previous year. The decrease in our Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders was primarily attributable to the decrease in our operating profit and increase in interest expenses resulting from the increase of bank interest rates and increase in overall financial debt.

As described in the pre-announcement of our third quarter results on November 8, 2023, Magic is lowering its 2023 fourth quarter revenue guidance to a range of $115 - $125 million. This prudently conservative wider than normal range based on a very conservative approach is provided due to the following factors which are outside of our control, but that said, we feel very comfortable with this guidance range which relies on the resilience of our business, its inherent scalability and defensibility: (1) currency headwinds caused by the significant deterioration of the New Israeli Shekel (NIS) relative to the U.S. dollar in 2023. (2) a substantial and unexpected decline in demand for our software services from several of our important U.S.-based blue-chip customers which, without any advance notification, decided to immediately suspend significant parts of their active time and materials based projects (3) the outbreak of Israel’s war against the terrorist organization Hamas, which, among other things, has led to the conscription of approximately 200 out of our 1,500 Israeli employees and the continued challenging macro-economic environment of high interest rates, persistent inflation and reduced capital spending.

Summary Results for First Nine-Months Period Ended September 30, 202 3 (USD in millions, except per share data)

GAAP Non-GAAP Nine months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Revenues $ 409.5 $ 419.6 (2.4%) $ 409.5 $ 419.6 (2.4%) Gross Profit $ 116.0 $ 113.5 2.2% $ 119.8 $ 117.6 1.9% Gross Margin 28.3% 27.1% 120 bps 29.3% 28.0% 130 bps Operating Income $ 44.1 $ 47.6 (7.3%) $ 54.1 $ 55.8 (3.0%) Operating Margin 10.8% 11.3% (60) bps 13.2% 13.3% (10) bps Net Income (*) $ 28.5 $ 30.9 (7.6%) $ 36.8 $ 38.4 (4.1%) Diluted EPS $ 0.58 $ 0.63 (7.9%) $ 0.75 $ 0.78 (3.8%) (*) Attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders.

Financial Highlights for the First Nine-Months Period Ended September 30 , 202 3



Revenues for the first nine months of 2023 decreased by 2.4% to $409.5 million compared to $419.6 million in the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, revenues for the first nine months of 2023, would have increased by 2.0% compared to the same period of the previous year to $428.2 million. During the latter half of the third quarter of 2023, we experienced a substantial and unexpected decline in demand for our software services from several of our important U.S.-based blue-chip customers which, without any advance notification, decided to immediately suspend significant parts of their active time-and-materials-based projects resulting in a decrease of close to 500 of our US specialists compared to the respective quarter. This reduced demand had a negative impact on our first nine months of 2023 revenues of approximately $16 million compared to the same period last year.

Operating income for the first nine months of 2023 decreased by 7.3% to $44.1 million compared to $47.6 million in the same period last year. On constant currency basis, (calculated based on average currency exchange rates for the nine months ended September 30, 2022), operating income for the first nine months period ended September 30, 2023 would have decreased by 2.0% to $46.6 million.

Non-GAAP operating income for the first nine months of 202 3, decreased by 3.0% to $54.1 million compared to $55.8 million in the same period last year. On constant currency basis, (calculated based on average currency exchange rates for the nine months ended September 30, 2022), Non-GAAP operating income for the first nine months of 2023 would have increased by 1.5% to $56.6 million.

3, decreased by 3.0% to $54.1 million compared to $55.8 million in the same period last year. On constant currency basis, (calculated based on average currency exchange rates for the nine months ended September 30, 2022), Non-GAAP operating income for the first nine months of 2023 would have increased by 1.5% to $56.6 million. Net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the first nine months of 202 3 decreased by 7.6% to $28.5 million, or $ 0 .58 per fully diluted share, compared to $30.9 million, or $0.63 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year.

3 decreased by 7.6% to $28.5 million, or $ .58 per fully diluted share, compared to $30.9 million, or $0.63 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the first nine months of 202 3 decreased by 4.1% to $36.8 million, or $ 0.75 per fully diluted share, compared to $38.4 million, or $0.78 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year. The decrease in our Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders was primarily attributable to the decrease in our operating profit and increase in interest expenses resulting from the increase of bank interest rates and increase in overall financial debt.

3 decreased by 4.1% to $36.8 million, or $ per fully diluted share, compared to $38.4 million, or $0.78 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year. The decrease in our Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders was primarily attributable to the decrease in our operating profit and increase in interest expenses resulting from the increase of bank interest rates and increase in overall financial debt. Cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months of 202 3 amounted to $65.5 million compared to $40.3 million in the same period last year. Cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months of 2022 included $3.7 million for payments of deferred and contingent consideration related to acquisitions.

3 amounted to $65.5 million compared to $40.3 million in the same period last year. Cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months of 2022 included $3.7 million for payments of deferred and contingent consideration related to acquisitions. As of September 30, 202 3, Magic’s cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits amounted to $107.0 million.

Guy Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer of Magic Software, said: “Despite the slowdown we faced resulting from the headwind facing by some of our customers in certain sectors, we remain positive that the vast majority of our customers continue to value our unique proposition. We acknowledge that while short-term conditions are not ideal, we are nevertheless optimistic that in 2024, once the major part of the war is behind us, and our Israeli customers return to full operations, they will resume to engage us to an increasing degree as a preferred partner for innovative digital transformation initiatives. We have a well-established track record of growth, profitability, and high cash generation and the Magic team worldwide is committed to executing our strategy to return and deliver future sustainable growth and continue improving our shareholders’ value.”



Conference Call Details

Magic Software’s management will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 9:00 am Eastern Daylight Time (17:00 Israel Daylight Time) to review and discuss Magic Software’s results.

To participate, please call one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin placing your calls at least 5 minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, call the international dial-in number.

NORTH AMERICA: +1-866-652-8972

UK: 0-800-917-9141

ISRAEL: 03-918-0650

ALL OTHERS: +972-3-918-0650

For those unable to join the live call, a replay of the call will be available in the Investor Relations section of Magic Software’s website, www.magicsoftware.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share.

Magic Software believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Magic Software’s financial condition and results of operations. Magic Software’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company’s board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP results. Magic Software urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release. These non-GAAP measures exclude the following items:

Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other related costs;

In-process research and development capitalization and amortization;

Cost of share-based payment;

Costs related to acquisition of new businesses;

The related tax, non-controlling interests’ effects of the above items;

Change in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions;

Change in deferred tax assets on carry forward tax losses.

Reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC) is a global provider of IT consulting services and end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions.

For more information, visit www.magicsoftware.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “look forward”, “expect,” “believe,” “guidance” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements (although not all forward-looking statements include such words). These forward-looking statements, which may include, without limitation, projections regarding our future performance and financial condition, are made based on management’s current views and assumptions with respect to future events. Any forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statement. These statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We operate in a changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks that may affect us. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as certain additional risks that we face, you should refer to the Risk Factors detailed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, which filed on May 11, 2023, and subsequent reports and filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Magic® is a registered trademark of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. All other product and company names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the property of, and might be trademarks of, their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Ronen Platkevitz

Magic Software Enterprises

ir@magicsoftware.com

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Unaudited Unaudited Revenues $ 129,484 $ 143,963 $ 409,507 $ 419,646 Cost of Revenues 92,647 104,600 293,480 306,112 Gross profit 36,837 39,363 116,027 113,534 Research and development, net 2,661 2,441 7,625 7,376 Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses 20,300 20,611 63,895 58,856 Increase (decrease) in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions 547 (177 ) 382 (283 ) Total operating costs and expenses 23,508 22,875 71,902 65,949 Operating income 13,329 16,488 44,125 47,585 Financial expenses, net (1,649 ) (860 ) (2,461 ) (2,205 ) Increase in valuation of consideration related to acquisitions (53 ) (111 ) (256 ) (833 ) Income before taxes on income 11,627 15,517 41,408 44,547 Taxes on income 2,942 2,458 8,210 9,273 Net income $ 8,685 $ 13,059 $ 33,198 $ 35,274 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (1,539 ) (1,414 ) (4,650 ) (4,362 ) Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders $ 7,146 $ 11,645 $ 28,548 $ 30,912 Weighted average number of shares used in computing net earnings per share Basic 49,096 49,093 49,094 49,088 Diluted 49,115 49,128 49,116 49,135 Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Magic's shareholders $ 0.15 $ 0.24 $ 0.58 $ 0.63

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Unaudited Unaudited GAAP gross profit $ 36,837 $ 39,363 $ 116,027 $ 113,534 Amortization of capitalized software and acquired technology 995 1,051 3,066 3,307 Amortization of other intangible assets 237 79 726 745 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 38,069 $ 40,493 $ 119,819 $ 117,586 GAAP operating income $ 13,329 $ 16,488 $ 44,125 $ 47,585 Gross profit adjustments 1,232 1,130 3,792 4,052 Amortization of other intangible assets 2,370 1,776 6,100 6,158 Increase (decrease) in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions 547 (177 ) 382 (283 ) Capitalization of software development (907 ) (724 ) (2,341 ) (2,329 ) Costs related to acquisitions 39 317 220 376 Stock-based compensation 600 70 1,831 210 Non-GAAP operating income $ 17,210 $ 18,880 $ 54,109 $ 55,769 GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders $ 7,146 $ 11,645 $ 28,548 $ 30,912 Operating income adjustments 3,881 2,392 9,984 8,184 Expenses attributed to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests (480 ) (124 ) (1,004 ) (444 ) Increase in valuation of consideration related to acquisitions 53 111 256 833 Deferred taxes on the above items (189 ) (350 ) (980 ) (1,093 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders $ 10,411 $ 13,674 $ 36,804 $ 38,392 Non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per share $ 0.21 $ 0.28 $ 0.75 $ 0.78 Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net earnings per share 49,096 49,093 49,094 49,088 Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net earnings per share 49,118 49,138 49,122 49,138

Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Information U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenues $ 129,484 100 % $ 143,963 100 % $ 409,507 100 % $ 419,646 100 % Gross profit 38,069 29.4 % 40,493 28.1 % 119,819 29.3 % 117,586 28.0 % Operating income 17,210 13.3 % 18,880 13.1 % 54,109 13.2 % 55,769 13.3 % Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders 10,411 8.0 % 13,674 9.5 % 36,804 9.0 % 38,392 9.1 % Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.21 $ 0.28 $ 0.75 $ 0.78

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. Dollars in thousands September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Unaudited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 105,703 $ 83,062 Short-term bank deposits 1,346 3,904 Trade receivables, net 121,313 148,480 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 13,632 13,652 Total current assets 241,994 249,098 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Deferred tax assets 7,154 3,618 Right-of-use assets 23,507 27,536 Other long-term receivables and Investments in companies accounted for at equity 10,098 5,795 Property and equipment, net 7,450 8,338 Intangible assets and goodwill, net 212,021 210,756 Total long-term assets 260,230 256,043 TOTAL ASSETS $ 502,224 $ 505,141 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Short-term debt $ 30,818 $ 20,755 Trade payables 24,320 27,598 Accrued expenses and other accounts payable 40,152 46,842 Current maturities of lease liabilities 3,841 4,591 Liability in respect of business combinations 6,441 19,287 Put options of non-controlling interests 21,097 27,172 Deferred revenues and customer advances 10,782 9,808 Total current liabilities 137,451 156,053 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term debt 57,041 30,412 Deferred tax liability 12,700 10,686 Long-term lease liabilities 21,174 24,282 Long-term liability in respect of business combinations 1,981 5,376 Put options of non-controlling interests 1,031 1,120 Accrued severance pay, net 1,024 901 Total long-term liabilities 94,951 72,777 EQUITY: Magic Software Enterprises shareholders' equity 250,012 262,927 Non-controlling interests 19,810 13,384 Total equity 269,822 276,311 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 502,224 $ 505,141