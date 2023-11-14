Dialysis Market To Reach USD 210.7 Billion By 2032 Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, The Dialysis Market size was valued at USD 104.7 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of USD 210.7 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 7.4%.

The dialysis market has grown due to the increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disease worldwide. The University of California, San Francisco, estimates that kidney failure affects almost 750,000 patients annually in the US and 2 million patients worldwide yearly. Aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, rising incidence of diabetes hypertension, and exposure to nephrotoxic substances contribute to the surge in CKD cases. As a result, the demand for dialysis treatment has significantly increased, leading to a need for expanded dialysis services.

ESRD patients require dialysis or kidney transplantation. The increasing global ESRD patient population has driven up demand for dialysis treatments. This trend is due to factors such as aging populations, improved diagnosis of kidney diseases, and higher survival rates among patients with chronic illnesses who ultimately develop ESRD.

The dialysis landscape has improved significantly with technological advancements. Innovations like efficient hemodialysis machines, portable devices, and advanced filtration techniques have enhanced patient outcomes and expanded the adoption of dialysis procedures. These advancements have reduced treatment duration, minimized complications, and improved overall efficacy, making it more convenient for patients.

Request Sample Report:

https://datahorizzonresearch.com/request-sample-pdf/dialysis-market-2291

Segmentation Overview:

The global dialysis market has been segmented into type, product & service equipment, end user, and region. The dialysis market has grown due to the development of advanced hemodialysis machines, biocompatible dialyzers, and enhanced monitoring systems, resulting in better patient outcomes, increased treatment efficacy, and improved safety. The dialysis machines segment holds the largest revenue share, which includes hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis machines.

Buy This Research Report:

https://datahorizzonresearch.com/checkout-page/dialysis-market-2291

Dialysis Market Report Highlights:

The global dialysis market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 7.4% by 2032.

The dialysis market has grown due to rising disease prevalence and advancing technology. Dialysis replaces damaged kidney function, enabling patients with ESRD or CKD to live a reason.



North America dominates the market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of kidney disease, and favorable reimbursement policies. The US is a significant contributor to the market, driven by key players, technological advancements, and a large patient population requiring dialysis treatment.

Some prominent players in the dialysis market report include Diaverum, Fresenius Se And Co. Kgaa, Davita, Angiodynamics Inc., Nipro Corporation, Nikkiso Co. Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Becton, Dickinson, And Company (C. R. Bard, Inc.), Baxter International Inc., and Asahi Kasei Corporation among others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- Brazil's new clinic in São Paulo, located in Guarulhos, celebrated its launch.

- Baxter International Inc. launched digital image capture capability for eye exams using its existing Welch Allyn PanOptic Plus Ophthalmoscope, the iExaminer Pro System. The technology helps advance healthcare professionals' ability to examine and diagnose patients' eye health.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report?

https://datahorizzonresearch.com/ask-for-customization/dialysis-market-2291

OR

Ask For Discount

https://datahorizzonresearch.com/ask-for-discount/dialysis-market-2291

Dialysis Market Segmentation:

By Type: Hemodialysis (Conventional Hemodialysis, Short Daily Hemodialysis, Nocturnal Hemodialysis), Peritoneal Dialysis (Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD), Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD))

By Product and Service Equipment: Dialysis Machines (Water Treatment Systems, Others Dialysis Equipment), Consumables (Dialyzers, Catheters, Other Dialysis Consumables), Dialysis Drugs, and Services.

By End User: In-center dialysis, Home dialysis

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR’s comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail: sales@datahorizzonresearch.com

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Recent Publications

Gait Biometrics Market 2023 to 2032

Orthopedic Devices Market 2023 to 2032

Nuclear Medicine Market 2023 to 2032

Cannabis Pharmaceuticals Market 2023 to 2032

Pharmacovigilance Market 2023 to 2032