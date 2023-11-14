Caustic Soda Market Size Worth USD 59.59 Billion by 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global caustic soda market size was USD 40.60 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. Key drivers include the escalating demand in the aluminum industry, the imperative need for caustic soda in soap and detergent manufacturing, and its increasing role in water treatment services.

Aluminum Industry's Impact on Market Growth:

A major catalyst for the market is the rising demand for caustic soda in the aluminum industry, particularly driven by the Bayer process, a key method for alumina production from bauxite ore. Caustic soda's significance in dissolving aluminum-bearing minerals in bauxite ore is crucial for alumina refinement, contributing 15% of overall operating costs. This refined alumina is then transformed into aluminum metal, extensively used in transportation, construction, packaging, and electrical sectors.

Water Treatment Services Boost Market Revenue:

The increasing use of caustic soda in water treatment services, driven by the global demand for clean and safe water, is another significant growth factor. Its capacity to eliminate contaminants, regulate water pH, and minimize corrosive metals makes it indispensable. Caustic soda is employed in desalination processes and various water treatment applications, playing a crucial role in ensuring water quality across industries.

Challenges Posed by Corrosive Nature:

However, the market faces challenges due to caustic soda's corrosive nature, impacting human safety, machinery, and environmental considerations. Specific handling, storage, and shipping requirements increase operational costs and risks. Moreover, its corrosive properties limit its use in industries demanding high purity and safety standards, such as food and pharmaceuticals.

Trends Shaping the Caustic Soda Market:

A notable trend is the growing use of caustic soda in diverse industries like chemical production, petroleum, water treatment, metal processing, mining, glass production, food, and textiles. It serves as a crucial raw material for various chemicals, including soaps, detergents, textiles, and aluminum. Additionally, it plays a vital role in water treatment, refining petroleum products, and enhancing food processing.

Application Insights: Organic Segment on the Rise:

In terms of applications, the organic segment is poised for significant revenue growth, encompassing chemicals like Ethylene Dichloride, propylene oxide, glycol ethers, and more. This surge is attributed to the increasing demand for these chemicals in various industries, including pigments, textiles, food additives, and pharmaceuticals. Caustic soda's role in organic synthesis processes and biodiesel production further contributes to its prominence.

The alumina segment currently dominates, driven by the soaring demand for aluminum in lightweight automotive, aerospace, and packaging materials. Caustic soda's role in alumina production, contributing 15-20% of overall production costs, solidifies its impact on the global market.

Product Type Insights: Lye Leads the Market:

In product types, lye holds the largest market share, being the preferred form in industries like pulp and paper, soap and detergents, textiles, and water treatment. Its high purity, ease of handling, and cost-effectiveness contribute to its prevalence. On the other hand, the flake segment is anticipated to register a high revenue CAGR, driven by increased demand in healthcare, cosmetics, agriculture, and packaging industries.

Manufacturing Process Insights: Diaphragm Cell Growth Expected:

The diaphragm cell manufacturing process is projected for significant revenue growth due to advantages such as low electricity consumption and compatibility with dilute impure brine. Its historical use in the pulp and paper industry and water treatment positions it as a key player in caustic soda production.

However, the membrane cell process, recognized for its environmental friendliness and energy efficiency, holds the largest revenue share. Its selective polymer membrane reduces contamination, improves purity, consumes less electricity, and generates less brine waste compared to other processes.

Regional Insights: Asia Pacific Leading the Charge:

Asia Pacific commands the largest revenue share, attributed to increasing demand in chemical manufacturing, textiles, and water treatment. Developing economies like China and India offer substantial growth opportunities, driven by industrial expansion and growing concerns about water scarcity and pollution. Government initiatives further boost market growth.

North America is expected to register a fast revenue growth rate, propelled by the expanding acceptance of caustic soda in water treatment, mining, glassmaking, and metal processing. The versatile applications of caustic soda in diverse industries contribute to its robust performance in the region.

Europe, driven by rising demand for soap and detergents, is also expected to register moderate growth. Caustic soda's essential role in soap and detergent production, coupled with stringent environmental regulations, fuels its demand in the region.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 40.60 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 3.9% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 59.59 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Application, product type, manufacturing process, grade, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Dow, Olin Corporation, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Solvay, FMC Corporation, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Ineos Group Limited, PPG Industries, and Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global caustic soda market is moderately fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective caustic soda solutions. Some major players included in the global caustic soda market report are:

Dow

Olin Corporation

Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Solvay

FMC Corporation

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Ineos Group Limited

PPG Industries

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd.

Tosoh Corporation

Hanwha Chemical Corporation

Nirma Limited

Akzo Nobel N.V.

BASF SE

Covestro AG

Wanhua

Grasim Industries Limited

INOVYN

SABIC

Strategic Development

In January 2021, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., the Japanese chemical company and parent of Shintech, the leading US polyvinyl chloride producer, revealed their plans to further enhance caustic soda production capacity by 390,000 metric tons per year. The company also expected a reversal in global caustic soda prices in 2023 after Asian producers reduced rates to counter demand weakness.

In February 2022, OxyChem, the chemical division of Occidental Petroleum, announced plans to consider an overhaul of some chlor-alkali plants to increase capacity to produce higher-value caustic soda. This initiative would enable them to make substantial adjustments to their existing capacity, addressing the increasing demand for their core products.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global caustic soda market on the basis of application, product type, manufacturing process, grade, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion & Volume in Thousand Units; 2019-2032) Organics Alumina Soaps Water treatment Food Inorganics Paper and pulp Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion & Volume in Thousand Units; 2019-2032) Lye Flake Others

Manufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion & Volume in Thousand Units; 2019-2032) Membrane Cell Diaphragm Cell Others

Grade Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion & Volume in Thousand Units; 2019-2032) Reagent Grade Industrial Grade Pharmaceutical Grade Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion & Volume in Thousand Units; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



