Global AI in Telecommunication Market Size to Reach USD 54.51 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in telecommunication market size was USD 1.70 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 41.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising adoption of AI solutions in various telecom applications, increasing need for monitoring the content spread on telecommunication networks, and advent of 5G technology in smartphones are key factors driving market revenue growth. AI in telecom uses software & algorithms to estimate human perception to analyze big data, such as data consumption, call record, and use of the application, to improve the customer experience. Governments all over the world are focusing on implementing 5G as a result of their understanding about how it would affect society and the economy's digital revolution. 5G technologies are expected to drive digital transformation, Internet of Things (loT), edge computing, and Al in the cellular communication sector.

In addition, rising consumer demand for better services and a seamless customer experience is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. Telecom operators are expected to profit financially from opportunities to provide enterprise process automation services powered by edge computing and Al as well as outsourced Information Technology (IT) services as 5G installations rise. A number of well-known telecom service companies, such as Charter Communications, AT&T, and Verizon, are expected to make large investments in Al.

Compatibility problems, unreliability of AI algorithms, shortage of experienced workers, and issues with the protection of sensitive data are key factors, which could restrain market revenue growth.

Scope of Research

Market Size in 2022 USD 1.70 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 41.4% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 54.51 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in telecommunication market is moderately fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective AI in telecommunication solutions. Some major players included in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in telecommunication market report are:

IBM Corporation

Google LLC

Microsoft

Intel Corporation

AT&T Intellectual Property

Infosys Limited

Salesforce, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Nuance Communications, Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Sentient.io

H2O.ai

Evolv AI

ZTE Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Strategic Development

On 8 August 2023, Alepo announced the launch of TelcoBot.ai which is a revolutionary generative AI platform for the telecom industry to enhance its operational efficiency, improve customer support and engagement, and also for gaining valuable customer insights and prioritize data security. The goal of this platform is to create a revolutionary experience, allowing telecom operators to integrate powerful generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) into their operations and manage teams more effectively. With its comprehensive productivity suite from TelcoBot.ai and its wide range of editable templates, operators can create highly customized solutions that promote customer happiness and business growth.

On 5 March 2020, Google Cloud announced a collaboration with AT&T. This collaboration aims to assist businesses in utilizing AT&T network connectivity at the edge, including 5G, to benefit from Google Cloud's technologies and functionalities. In addition, AT&T and Google Cloud plan to offer a portfolio of 5G edge computing solutions that combine edge computing, Google Cloud's premier technology, and AT&T's network, to assist businesses in tackling actual business difficulties.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The cloud segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global AI in telecommunication market over the forecast period. This is because cloud service makes scaling businesses easy and economical, when compared to traditional IT solutions such as on-premise software. Cloud deployment, a cutting-edge technology, has fundamentally altered how companies do their business. Cloud implementation has several benefits for companies of all sizes, from cost savings to improved scalability. In addition, cloud installations are incredibly secure and reliable because of cutting-edge security techniques including two-factor authentication. Cloud ensures the security of user data, while being transported between the user's device and cloud service provider.

The virtual assistance segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global AI in telecommunication market during the forecast period. Customer service chatbots can also be properly trained in the communication industry because Machine Learning (ML) algorithms can automate requests and connect customers to the most qualified employees. AI-enabled virtual assistants can help telecom providers make the greatest use of their resources. These assistants can recommend changes to network capacity and resource allocation that can improve performance and save costs, by analyzing data on network traffic and usage trends. Such factors are expected to rise demand for AI in telecommunication for voice assistance, thus driving revenue growth of this segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global AI in telecommunication market on the basis of component, deployment mode, technology, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Solutions Software Tools Platforms Services Professional Services Managed Services

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) On-Premise Cloud

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Machine Learning (ML) Natural Language Processing (NLP) Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Customer Analytics Network Security Network Optimization Self-Diagnostics Virtual Assistance Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



