Beauty Innovation Announces Featured Winners In Prestigious 2023 Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2023 Beauty Innovation Awards, an independent recognition platform showcasing the most outstanding companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Beauty industry, today announced the featured winners in their 2023 awards program. Each product, company or service represents the best of the best in the evolving Beauty industry landscape.
The global beauty market is expected to reach $758 Billion by 2024. The Beauty Innovation awards takes a deep dive through a large set of categories, helping products and companies stand out to informed consumers. Categories encapsulate niches such as Bath & Body, Hair, Skin, as well as Men's Grooming, Leadership and more. Judges are committed to determining the winners for each category using their experience having personally worked within the Beauty space.
The mission of the Beauty Innovation awards is to celebrate and highlight innovators and leaders in the evolving Beauty industry landscape. Built to recognize companies, services and products that represent excellence in the Beauty industry, the awards cover a range of categories that include: Makeup, Bath & Body, Hair, Skin, Mens Grooming and more. The 2023 Beauty Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.
“The beauty industry has proven resilient amid economic crises and turbulent environments. Its’ staying power is continually attracting new companies and services. To find success in this shifting and increasingly competitive landscape, brands are making differentiating choices propelling them to innovation and disruption,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “This is a dynamic time for the beauty industry, filled with both new opportunities and challenges. Our incredible group of 2023 winners are collectively revolutionizing and advancing the space through goods, services, and technology.”
The 2023 winners include:
Bath & Body
Bath Bombs Product of the Year: Magnolia Soap & Bath Company
Lotion Product of the Year: Shielded Beauty
Oil Product of the Year: ADORATHERAPY
Soap Product of the Year: VOESH NY
Hair
Hair Care Product of the Year: Mermade Hair
Leave-in Treatment Product of the Year: Wakati Haircare
Volumizing Product of the Year: ZALA
Lip
Balm Product of the Year: Heart Blaster
Lip Product of the Year: Manifest Beauty
Lipstick Product of the Year: Defiance Beauty by Nechami
Make-Up
Eyeliner Product of the Year: florence by mills beauty
Foundation Product of the Year: Haus Labs by Lady Gaga
Gel Nail Polish Product of the Year: LEB World
Highlighter Product of the Year: YANY Beauty
Mascara Product of the Year: SAPPHO
Powder Product of the Year: CLE Cosmetics
Mens Grooming
Body Wash Product of the Year: Blackwood For Men
Razor Product of the Year: EVO Shave
Waxing Product of the Year: Wakse
Skin Care Product of the Year: Rule Cosmeceuticals
Skin
Acne Treatment Product of the Year: Venamine
Anti Aging Product of the Year: SYSTEM SKIN
Anti Blemish Product of the Year: GO BEAUTY
Eye Cream Product of the Year: Delavie Sciences
Eye Product of the Year: Earth & Halo
Eye Treatment Product of the Year: SBLA BEAUTY
Facial Washes & Cleanser Product of the Year: Olivier Midy
Face Mask Product of the Year: Grown Alchemist
Serum Product of the Year: SHHY Beauty
Skin Repair Product of the Year: Hard Night Good Morning
Sun Protection Product of the Year: ManiGlovz
Teen Skin Care Product of the Year: Rile
Tools & Brushes
Skincare Tool Product of the Year: Spa Sciences
Toothbrush Product of the Year: BURST Oral Care
Leadership
Beauty CEO of the Year: Kelly Kussman, Cayla Gray
Beauty Company of the Year: Beautycounter
Beauty Innovation of the Year: Exponent Beauty
Beauty Innovation Technology of the Year: AirParfum
Beauty Solution of the Year: Beauty Barrage
About The Beauty Innovation Awards
Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Beauty Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Beauty industry. The Beauty Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of beauty industry companies and products including Bath and Body, Make-up, Skin, Retailers and Services, and more. For more information visit: www.beautyinnovationawards.com.
Media Contact:
Travis Grant
Beauty Innovation Awards
travis@independentinnovationawards.com
949.667.4475