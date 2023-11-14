Assertio Holdings, Inc. Appoints Sravan Emany to Its Board of Directors

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (“Assertio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASRT), a specialty pharmaceutical company that acquires, commercializes and develops safe and effective therapies that make a difference in the lives of patients, announced today that Sravan Emany has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors. As part of the appointment, Assertio has expanded its board to seven seats. Mr. Emany currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.



“Sravan is a highly regarded financial leader in pharmaceuticals, and we are thrilled to have him join our Board of Directors,” said Peter D. Staple, Chairman of Assertio. “Sravan’s financial, capital markets and leadership perspectives will add further depth to our Board.”

“I feel very privileged to join Assertio’s Board at such an exciting time for the company. I see real opportunity to help the Board and management achieve Assertio’s next chapter of growth and transformation that will deliver meaningful shareholder value,” said Mr. Emany.

Since December 2021, Mr. Emany has served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, a Nasdaq listed healthcare company. Prior to joining Ironwood, Mr. Emany served as Corporate Vice President, Commercial Excellence and Chief Strategy Officer of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, a publicly traded global healthcare company, from March 2020 until December 2021 and as Vice President of Strategy, Treasury and Investor Relations from February 2018 to March 2020. Prior to Integra, Mr. Emany served in various mergers and acquisitions investment banking roles at Bank of America and BofA Securities (formerly Bank of America Merrill Lynch) from September 2008 to February 2018, culminating in his service as managing director in the mergers and acquisitions group where he led numerous mergers and acquisitions in the healthcare sector. Mr. Emany also served in various other financial roles, including with Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley.

Mr. Emany holds a B.A. in international relations from The Johns Hopkins University and an M.A. in international relations and international economics from The Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.

About Assertio

Assertio is a specialty pharmaceutical company that acquires, commercializes and develops safe and effective therapies that make a difference in the lives of patients. Utilizing a proprietary digital-focused commercialization approach we can promote products across multiple therapeutic categories. We strive to lead by example, embrace change, and make a positive impact in our community while creating better experiences for our employees, partners and shareholders. To learn more about Assertio visit www.assertiotx.com.

