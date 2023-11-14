ScreenMeet Recognized as Winner of the 2023 Tanium Emerging Technology Alliance Partner of the Year

San Francisco, CA, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScreenMeet, the leading enterprise-grade cloud-based customer experience platform, today announced its receipt of the Emerging Technology Alliance Partner of the Year award during Tanium’s Global Partner Awards that recognizes Strategic Technology Partners, Global Service Integrators, and Service Providers for outstanding achievements and innovations.

2023 marked a significant evolution in the awards, with Tanium introducing five new categories, among which ScreenMeet emerged as the champion in its category. This accolade is a testament to ScreenMeet's unwavering commitment to pioneering solutions in the tech world.

“Our annual Partner Awards celebrate the unique value that each firm within Tanium’s expansive ecosystem contributes to our mission and the success of our shared customers,” said Tyker Fagg, Chief Revenue Officer at Tanium. “ScreenMeet has played a pivotal role in delivering innovative solutions for our customers that improve endpoint management capabilities, increase visibility and break down organization silos, and maximize the ROI of their investments. We would like to extend our congratulations.”

Tanium's partner program is a who's who of the tech industry's elite, and ScreenMeet's inclusion in this esteemed group is a badge of honor. The awards ceremony was a constellation of tech luminaries, with firms like AHEAD, ServiceNow, and Microsoft Corporation, among others, receiving accolades for their groundbreaking contributions.

Ben Lilienthal, the visionary CEO and Co-Founder of ScreenMeet, expressed immense pride and optimism for the future, “We are honored to be recognized as the 2023 Emerging Technology Alliance Partner of the Year and look forward to continued growth with Tanium as we expand our outreach to introduce this innovative remote support solution to all Tanium customers.”

ScreenMeet’s integrated remote support solution offers customers attended (user-approved) and unattended (no user present) remote desktop capabilities that do not need additional technology investments to work. Unique to ScreenMeet’s cloud platform is the authentication to ScreenMeet directly from the Tanium Agent, using role-based controls so that users only have access to the endpoints the customer decides on and zero impact on the endpoint network when not in use.

To dive deeper into the world of ScreenMeet's groundbreaking remote support solutions and their synergy with Tanium, enthusiasts and professionals alike are invited to explore Booth 11 at the Tanium Converge User Conference or to visit the ScreenMeet listing on the Tanium website. This recognition marks a new chapter for ScreenMeet, promising exciting developments and innovations in the realm of customer experience technology.

About ScreenMeet

ScreenMeet was founded in 2015 by online meeting and customer support veterans to build a new generation of cloud-based, enterprise tools for customer support and IT help desk for industry-leading, globally recognized brands including Salesforce, ServiceNow, Microsoft Dynamics, Tanium, and Genesys.

For enterprises seeking to deliver exceptional person-to-person customer and employee support experiences, ScreenMeet provides purpose-built support software that is fully embedded in CRM and ITSM platforms made with the latest cloud technologies for easy enterprise ROI. For more information, please visit www.screenmeet.com.

