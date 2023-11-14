Univer Video Selects SeaChange to Boost Global Campaign with OTT Relaunch

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaChange International, a leading provider of video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV services) products, and Univer Video, the streaming service of the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God, today announced the relaunch of Univer’s global streaming service with SeaChange’s streaming enablement platform, StreamVid.

The relaunched service will leverage StreamVid’s flexible support for multiple languages, currencies, and payment options such as credit card payments, in-app purchases, and cash payments, allowing Univer to introduce the service from Brazil to international markets. The relaunched service features a vast exclusive video library with two additional live channels, TV Universal and TV Templo, and offers a new and improved user experience with an updated design, advanced content discovery and search services as well as an optimized user onboarding journey to ensure highest subscriber conversion. Univer Video is available on all major device platforms, including SmartTVs, with imminent expansion to Roku and other mobile devices.

"This partnership underscores our unwavering commitment to empowering innovative content partners on a global scale,” said Justin Murphy, Senior VP of Global Sales of SeaChange International. “We are excited to join forces with Univer Video to create a seamless and captivating streaming service accessible to viewers worldwide."

Paulo Cezar Mendes, CCO of Univer Video, commented: “Thanks to the strategic partnership with SeaChange, Univer Video is poised to become compatible with a wider array of devices, providing viewers with more accessibility options than ever before. SeaChange has been an outstanding partner in our journey to support Univer's growth objectives, providing a solid foundation for Univer's global expansion journey while ensuring that hundreds of thousands viewers worldwide have access to an immersive and accessible content experience.”

About SeaChange International, Inc.

SeaChange International (OTCPK: SEAC) is a trusted provider of streaming video services, cable TV broadcast platforms and advanced advertising insertion technology. The company partners with operators, broadcasters and content owners worldwide to help them deliver the highest quality video experience to consumers. SeaChange’s StreamVid premium streaming platform enables operators and content owners to cost-effectively launch and grow a direct-to-consumer service to manage, curate and monetize their content as well as form a direct relationship with their subscribers, while its Advanced Advertising Platform helps to protect existing and generate new Video Advertising revenues for Broadcast and OTT businesses. SeaChange enjoys a rich heritage of nearly three decades of video hardware, software and advertising technology. Our team includes expert industry professionals with many years of experience, led by our management and board.

