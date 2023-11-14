Marine Propulsion and Auxiliary Market Size to Reach US$ 15.1 Billion by 2030, Driven by Growing Demand for Sustainable and Fuel-Efficient Solutions | According to RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Marine Propulsion and Auxiliary Market size is valued at US$ 10.6 billion in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The marine sector is investigating the use of alternative fuels that can be incorporated into fuel-efficient propulsion and auxiliary power systems, such as LNG, methanol, and biofuels. More fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly operations are made possible by the development of sophisticated propulsion technologies, such as hybrid systems, LNG (liquefied natural gas) propulsion, fuel cells, and electric propulsion.

Customers and stakeholders are requesting greener and more fuel-efficient ships at an increasing rate as environmental concerns grow. Manufacturers and suppliers are compelled to provide cutting-edge, fuel-efficient solutions by market rivalry. Fuel-efficient propulsion and auxiliary power systems continue to advance thanks to ongoing research and development, which makes them more affordable and practical for marine applications.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the marine propulsion and auxiliary market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including fuel type, power rating, market type, vessel type, application, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the marine propulsion and auxiliary market covers market sizes based on market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the marine propulsion and auxiliary market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Marine Propulsion and Auxiliary Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on the fuel type, the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) holds the major share of the market as it has many applications and used among various verticals.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 10.6 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 15.1 billion Growth Rate 5.2% Dominant Segment Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Leading Region Asia Pacific Key Market Drivers Stringent Regulations

Development Of Sophisticated Propulsion Technologies Companies Profiled Cummins Inc

Caterpillar

General Electric

BAE Systems

Siemens Energy

ABB

Wartsila

MAN Energy Solutions

AB Volvo

MTU (Rolls-Royce Plc)

Perkins Engines Company Limited

Yanmar Holdings Co, Ltd

Niigata Power Systems Co, Ltd

Fairbanks Morse Defense

Masson Marine

FIBA Technologies Inc.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players adopt various strategies to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are some of the strategies followed by industry players, some of the key developments in the marine propulsion and auxiliary market include,

In June 2020, BAE Systems was selected by the New York City Transit Authority to provide 435 electric hybrid power and propulsion systems for the latter’s new fleet of transit buses to save fuel usage and carbon emissions.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the marine propulsion and auxiliary market growth include Cummins Inc, Caterpillar, General Electric, BAE Systems, Siemens Energy, ABB, Wartsila, MAN Energy Solutions, AB Volvo, MTU (Rolls-Royce Plc), Perkins Engines Company Limited, Yanmar Holdings Co, Ltd, Niigata Power Systems Co, Ltd, Fairbanks Morse Defense, Masson Marine, and FIBA Technologies Inc., among others.

RationalStat has segmented the marine propulsion and auxiliary market based on fuel type, power rating, market type, vessel type, application, and region

Global Marine Propulsion and Auxiliary Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Fuel Type Diesel Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Natural Gas Battery Ammonia Hydrogen Others

Global Marine Propulsion and Auxiliary Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Power Rating <1000 kW 1,000 – 2,000 kW Up to 3,000 kW Up to 4,000 kW Up to 5,000 kW

Global Marine Propulsion and Auxiliary Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Market Type New Built Retrofit

Global Marine Propulsion and Auxiliary Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Vessel Type Tankers/Carriers Bargers/Cargo Vessel Tugboats Defense Vessels Ferries Yachts Cruise Ships Others

Global Marine Propulsion and Auxiliary Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Propulsion Diesel Hybrid Full Electric Fuel Cell Others Auxiliary

Global Marine Propulsion and Auxiliary Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Marine Propulsion and Auxiliary Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Marine Propulsion and Auxiliary Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Marine Propulsion and Auxiliary Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Marine Propulsion and Auxiliary Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Marine Propulsion and Auxiliary Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Marine Propulsion and Auxiliary Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Marine Propulsion and Auxiliary Report:

What will be the market value of the marine propulsion and auxiliary market by 2030?

What is the market size of the marine propulsion and auxiliary market?

What are the market drivers of the marine propulsion and auxiliary market?

What are the key trends in the marine propulsion and auxiliary market?

Which is the leading region in the marine propulsion and auxiliary market?

What are the major companies operating in the marine propulsion and auxiliary market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the marine propulsion and auxiliary market?

