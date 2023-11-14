Global Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market Size To Grow USD 7.8 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 10.7%

New York, United States, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market Size is To Grow from USD 2.8 Billion in 2022 to USD 7.8 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.7% during the forecast period.

Opioids are synthesized in laboratories to mimic the chemical properties of opioids, which interact with opioid receptors on nerve cells in the body and brain to reduce pain. They are a class of drugs that includes prescription pain treatments, synthetic opioids, and heroin. Prescription opioids are intended for the treatment of acute pain caused by an accident or surgery, chronic pain, active-phase cancer therapy, palliative care, and end-of-life care. Many patients rely on prescription opioids to help them manage their symptoms while under the care of a doctor. Opioid use disorder is a chronic lifelong illness with serious consequences such as disability, relapses, and death.

An increasing number of people are suffering from severe and chronic ailments such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, accident pain, and other problems. These illnesses typically cause chronic pain, which is managed with the use of medications, primarily opioids. While the pain subsides, the patient is more prone to get addicted to these medications. These medications develop a dependency, and abrupt discontinuation may produce withdrawal symptoms in the patient. Furthermore, the adverse effects of the pharmaceuticals used to treat opioid addiction are predicted to stymie the market over the forecast period. Muscle soreness, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, breathing problems, bone/joint pain, bladder discomfort, and stomach cramps are all frequent side effects of these drugs. In severe cases of a drug's poor reaction, the patient may experience depression and other psychological difficulties.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drug Class (Buprenorphine, Methadone, and Naltrexone), By Route of Administration (Oral and Parenteral), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies & Stores, and Online Pharmacies), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022– 2032."

The buprenorphine segment is influencing the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

The global opioid use disorder (OUD) market is divided into three segments based on pharmacological class such as buprenorphine, methadone, and naltrexone. The buprenorphine segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share during the forecast period, owing to increased usage of buprenorphine as an effective choice to treat opioid dependency, reduce cravings, and improve the quality of life for patients undergoing addiction treatment, accounting for the largest proportion of the market. Buprenorphine is now accessible in two forms: alone and in combination with the opioid receptor antagonist naloxone. Both buprenorphine formulations are effective in treating opioid use disorders.

The parenteral segment is dominating the largest market share during the forecast period.

The global opioid use disorder (OUD) market is segmented into two segments based on the route of administration such as oral and parenteral. The parenteral segment dominates the market due to the availability of several types of OUD drugs in various dosages in parenteral form. As a result, the parenteral form of medicine administration maintains its global market domination.

The hospitals segment is dominating the largest market share during the forecast period.

The worldwide opioid use disorder (OUD) market is segmented by distribution channel, which includes hospitals, private clinics, home care, and others. Hospitals dominate the market due to the patient population's reliance on this channel for the administration of parenteral OUD drugs such as buprenorphine.

North America led the market with the largest market revenue of over 49.3% during the forecast period

North America is expected to lead substantial market expansion throughout the projection period owing to an increase in the number of products released for the treatment of opioid use disorder, an increase in opioid prescriptions, an increase in opioid users, an increase in opioid overdose fatalities, and a well-established opioid business in North America.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow fast throughout the forecast period owing to the figure of senior people, the rise in the awareness about accessibility of healthcare services, and the escalation in the number of chronic conditions.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in Global Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market include Indivior PLC, Alkermes, Orexo AB, Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc., Viatris Inc. (Mylan N.V.), Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Camurus, and Other key players.

Recent Development

In March 2023, Indivior PLC finalized the acquisition of Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Opiant has an experimental opioid overdose therapy candidate called OPNT003. Indivior's position in addiction treatment will be strengthened by the purchase.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market, By Drug Class

Buprenorphine

Methadone

Naltrexone

Global Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market, By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Global Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market, By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies & Stores

Online Pharmacies

Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico



Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



