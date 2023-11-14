Verisk Expands Collaboration with NFPA to Provide Risk Mitigation Insights Across Western States

JERSEY CITY, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics and technology provider, has expanded its collaboration with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) to provide wildfire risk and mitigation data from its Firewise USA® recognition program to 12 additional states in the western U.S.

Verisk first collaborated with NFPA in 2020 and has continued to foster that relationship over the years. In 2021, Verisk began leveraging data from NFPA’s Firewise USA Program, which tracks thousands of communities engaging in wildfire mitigation efforts. Verisk uses that dataset for property-level analytics that insurers can use to refine underwriting and support carriers’ needs for regulatory compliance resources.

Through this extended agreement, Verisk will now expand its license from California to mitigation insights for the remaining western coverage states, including Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

“Communities that proactively work together to mitigate wildfire risks should be accurately assessed for those efforts,” said wildfire division director at the NFPA Michele Steinberg. “By tracking annual community participationg in the Firewise USA Program, and sharing that data with Verisk, we can help keep them appraised of mitigation activities at a more granular level.”

"Verisk is excited about this expanded alliance with NFPA to leverage community-level mitigation insights throughout the western U.S.” said Doug Caccese, president of risk assessment at Verisk. “These new reports from Verisk provide carriers’ with additional information to support a more comprehensive risk management strategy for wildfire in western U.S. states.”

These mitigation insights can be previewed in newly developed Wildfire Risk Reports from Verisk. The reports also highlight the concentration of structures with high to extreme wildfire risk at the county level, risk in the Wildfire Urban Interface (WUI), construction insights, reconstruction trends, and claim severity totals.

Highlights from the Risk Reports include:

Around 7% of properties are at high to extreme risk for wildfire across the 13 coverage states. Montana and Idaho have the highest risk concentration. California, a key state for regulatory reform, has nearly 8% of properties at high to extreme risk.

In the 13 states, 23% of structures are located in the intermix WUI (wildlife urban interface) and 33% of structures are locations in the interface WUI. The percentage of structures in the WUI are estimated by leveraging Verisk’s Industry Exposure Database and data from the U.S. Geological Survey.

Over 1,700 communities in the 13 states are participating in the Firewise USA Program.

To explore wildfire risk at a glance and preview key mitigation details, interested parties can download the state-specific wildfire risk reports from Verisk.

###

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) provides data-driven analytic insights and solutions for the insurance and energy industries. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research, and deep industry knowledge, Verisk empowers customers to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global issues, including climate change and extreme events, as well as political and ESG topics. With offices in more than 30 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom .