LeapCharger Announces Launch of APP on Google Play Store, iOs APP to Follow

CARSON CITY, NV, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - LeapCharger Corporation (OTC: LCCN) ("LeapCharger” or the "Company"), an electric vehicle (EV) charging company with disruptive and innovative technology providing eco-friendly and sustainable solutions, is thrilled to announce that, as of November 13, 2023, its APP is now available for download on the Google PlayStore.



The launch comes on the heels of a series of beta tests conducted in numerous key and target markets to ensure proper mobile connectivity and availability, including Dubai, the United States, Canada and India. According to LeapCharger, its APP is meant to serve a bridge for users of our EV Charging Stations to maximize their charging experience.

The LeapCharger APP represents a significant step forward in the realm of EV technology, offering users unparalleled convenience and control over their charging needs. Key features of the exciting new LeapCharger APP include:

1. **Real-time Station Status:** Stay informed with live updates on the availability and status of charging stations, ensuring users can plan their routes seamlessly.

2. **User-Friendly Interface:** The app boasts an intuitive design, making it easy for both seasoned EV enthusiasts and newcomers to navigate and utilize its features effortlessly.

3. **Smart Charging:** Optimize charging schedules based on energy demand, allowing users to take advantage of off-peak hours for more cost-effective and eco-friendly charging.

4. **Payment Integration:** A secure and streamlined payment system ensures a hassle-free transaction process, making it convenient for users to access charging services on the go.

5. **Location-Based Services:** Discover nearby charging stations, amenities, and attractions, providing a holistic and enjoyable experience while waiting for your vehicle to charge.

Praveenkumar Vijayakumar, CEO of the Company, declared, “LeapCharger remains committed to fostering sustainable mobility solutions. This Android app marks a pivotal moment in our mission to make electric transportation accessible, efficient, and environmentally friendly. The next step for LeapCharger now inevitably and imminently involves the deployment of our EV charging stations.

"We are extremely excited to introduce the LeapCharger APP to the world; it is truly a testament to our dedication to advancing sustainable transportation. This APP empowers users with the tools they need to seamlessly integrate electric vehicles into their daily lives, contributing to a greener and more connected future," concluded Vijayakumar.

The LeapCharger APP is now available for download on the Google Play Store, bringing a new era of convenience and innovation to EV enthusiasts.

Additional information regarding the availability of the APP on the Apple Store for all iOs users is expected to be available in 1-4 weeks. Further details will be released as they become available.

ABOUT LEAPCHARGER CORPORATION

LeapCharger Corporation is an emerging growth company that aims to provide high-quality electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions to consumers and businesses. Our operations are based in the UAE and we aim to expand operations into other regions such as North America, EU and South Asia in the near future. Our charging stations will be strategically placed in high-traffic areas, ensuring that EV owners have easy access to our services. We offer a user-friendly mobile app that allows customers to easily locate our charging stations, reserve charging spots, and pay for their charging sessions. We have also integrated advertising solutions in our charging stations to generate additional income. In addition to our commercial offerings, we will also partner with residential communities and property owners to install charging stations in their buildings. Additionally, we understand that our customers prioritize efficiency and convenience, so we are installing 150kW+ charging stations at highway exits and petrol pumps. These stations offer a higher charging speed, allowing drivers to get back on the road quickly. One of the ways we achieve this is by offering lower charging rates than our competitors, thanks to our innovative use of advertising revenue. Our charging stations are equipped with 55-inch screens, which serve to provide our clients with a valuable marketing channel and also serve as marketing channels for our LeapCharger brand.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, expected listing and trading, the Company’s technology and future anticipated growth. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “look forward,” and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: risks related to LeapCharger’s operations, such as additional financing requirements and access to capital; competition; the ability of LeapCharger to protect its intellectual property rights; and other risks set forth in the Company’s filings with OTC Markets (“OTCM”) and/or the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in LeapCharger’s periodic reports filed with the SEC or OTCM, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

