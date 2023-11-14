IBN Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Wa’el Hashad, CEO of Longeveron Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Wa’el Hashad, CEO of Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions such as hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), Alzheimer’s disease and Aging-related Frailty.

To begin the interview, Hashad introduced Longeveron and its business model.

“Longeveron is a cell therapy-based biotech company. It was established in 2014 as a spin-off from a technology that was developed at the University of Miami School of Medicine by a renowned scientist and cardiologist, Dr. Josh Hare,” Hashad said. “Josh has been working since he graduated medical school… on trying to help patients regenerate their heart muscles after heart attacks. He continued to use stem cells – specifically mesenchymal stem cells, or medicinal signaling cells – to try to develop medicines that may help patients have a better outcome after heart attacks and so on.”

“From there, he moved to aging-related diseases, and, as a cardiologist, he had a passion for a very rare condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a congenital heart disease that affects about 1,000 babies born every year in this country. He was so passionate about HLHS that he worked with other experts to initiate HLHS trials which have led to some promising outcomes thus far, and we continue to march forward. So, that’s how the Company was founded. It is dedicated to advancing medicines in areas of longevity and rare diseases.”

Hashad then provided some insight into his background prior to joining Longeveron.

“I joined the pharmaceutical and biotech industry after I graduated pharmacy school. I spent the early part of my career in the industry at Eli Lilly and Company, followed by roles at Boehringer Ingelheim and Amgen. Then, I made the jump into mid- to small-cap companies. I spent time at Seres Therapeutics before becoming the CEO for Avanir Pharmaceuticals, which was bought by Otsuka… Then, I joined Longeveron in March of this year. I feel very proud that I got the opportunity to help launch many successful brands that are well-known in the marketplace, like Cymbalta and Pradaxa. I also contributed to the development of Repatha, Jardiance, Aimovig and many other brands. I feel this is one of my best personal accomplishments – contributing to the well-being of human beings around the world.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith and Wa’el Hashad, CEO of Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), to learn more about the Company’s management team, as well as its recent clinical milestones and operational goals for the balance of 2023 and beyond.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.bell2bell.com .

About Longeveron Inc.

Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The Company’s lead investigational product is Lomecel-B™, an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell (MSC) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Lomecel-B™ has multiple potential mechanisms of action encompassing pro-vascular, pro-regenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is currently advancing Lomecel-B™ through clinical trials in three indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), Alzheimer’s disease, and Aging-related Frailty. Additional information about the Company is available at www.longeveron.com.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which reflect management’s current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future operations, performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believe,” “expects,” “may,” “looks to,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “on condition,” “target,” “see,” “potential,” “estimates,” “preliminary,” or “anticipates” or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering, as well as statements about the ability of Longeveron’s clinical trials to demonstrate safety and efficacy of the Company’s product candidates, and other positive results; the timing and focus of the Company’s ongoing and future preclinical studies and clinical trials and the reporting of data from those studies and trials; the size of the market opportunity for the Company’s product candidates, including its estimates of the number of patients who suffer from the diseases being targeted; the success of competing therapies that are or may become available; the beneficial characteristics, safety, efficacy and therapeutic effects of the Company’s product candidates; the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of its product candidates in the U.S., Japan and other jurisdictions; the Company’s plans relating to the further development of its product candidates, including additional disease states or indications it may pursue; the Company’s plans and ability to obtain or protect intellectual property rights, including extensions of existing patent terms where available and its ability to avoid infringing the intellectual property rights of others; the need to hire additional personnel and the Company’s ability to attract and retain such personnel; the Company’s estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; the Company’s need to raise additional capital, and the difficulties it may face in obtaining access to capital, and the dilutive impact it may have on its investors; market and other conditions; the Company’s financial performance and ability to continue as a going concern, and the period over which it estimates its existing cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its future operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company’s Quarterly Reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

