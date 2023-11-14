State of the Home Building Industry Webinar Open for Registration

Lake City, Colo., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

On December 6 at 12:00 ET, Sara Gutterman, CEO of Green Builder Media, will lead a webinar that offers a comprehensive look at the home building industry, particularly in exciting new key sustainability categories: "As demand for decarbonized, net-zero, all-electric, healthy, connected, resilient, solar + storage powered homes explodes, professionals in the building industry need to pay more attention than ever to sustainability trends to remain relevant in a rapidly changing market," Gutterman says.

The webinar will highlight:

2024 market forecast

Key sustainability trends and market drivers

Building professional preferences, consumer purchase drivers, and changing homebuyer demands

Housing market housing influencers

ESG’s role in the transformation to a decarbonized economy

Gutterman will present hot-off-the-press COGNITION Smart Data, offering invaluable insights into important consumer preferences, purchase drivers, and behavioral patterns, including trade and consumer perceptions about leading-edge topics like decarbonization, ESG, and circularity.

Click here to reserve your spot.

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living content. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including decarbonization, electrification, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.

