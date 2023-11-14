Global Proteomics Market Size & Share to Surpass $107.66 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Vantage Market Research, the Global Proteomics Market is estimated to be valued at USD 107.66 Billion by 2030, with an exponential growth of 15% in the next seven years.



The growth of the Proteomics market is expected to be boosted by the growing consumer demand for personalized medicines and the adoption of advanced diagnostic techniques for targeted disease diagnosis and treatment. Moreover, the increasing number of cases of chronic illness is aiding the expansion of the market.

The Report Provides Insights on the Following Pointers

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyses penetration across mature segments of the markets. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments. Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

Proteomics has emerged as a fast-evolving field in disease diagnosis, transforming our knowledge of protein expression, structure, and function. It has become crucial in identifying potential prognostic markers for chronic and various infectious diseases. Additionally, using Proteomics techniques in drug development has proven essential in investigating the mechanisms of action and efficacy of drugs. Consequently, several manufacturers have established proteomic divisions to enhance their productivity. Given the significant role of Proteomics in the pharmaceutical industry, the industry for proteomic technologies is anticipated to experience a considerable rise during the forecast period.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Proteomics Industry

The development of the Proteomics market may be impacted by a number of variables. Some of these factors include:

Proteomics technologies help in the early detection and diagnosis of cancer and other major diseases by searching for new clinical biomarkers and discovering therapeutic targets from accessible bio-specimens that drive the market demand.

For Example, In June 2022, the introduction of the timsTOF HT, which includes a novel 4th-generation TIMS (trapped ion mobility separation) XR cell and 14bit digitizer for even greater dynamic range, enhanced peptide coverage, and more accurate quantitation, particularly in unbiased 4D plasma and tissue Proteomicssystem marked the evolution of Bruker Corporation's groundbreaking 4D Multiomics timsTOF platform.

Rising collaborations between academic researchers and industry have played a pivotal role in driving the Proteomics market. Educational institutions have the research facilities to develop new proteomic technologies, while industry players bring in the resources and commercialization capabilities.

The use of proteomic techniques in clinical diagnostics is proliferating. Proteomics-based tests for cancer biomarker discovery, drug target identification, and personalized medicine are gaining traction in clinical practice. The rising adoption of Proteomics in clinical diagnostics drives the growth of the Proteomics industry.

Key Highlights

Based on the segmentation of Instrumentation Technologies, the Chromatography segment is anticipated to show the fastest growth of the market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, based on the Reagent segmentation, the Chromatography Reagents segment is expected to witness significant industry growth throughout 2023-2030.

In addition, based on the Software and Services segmentation, Core Proteomics Services segment dominated the market in 2022 with 60.5% of the revenue share due to its wide array of functionality.

The market was dominated by North America in 2022, with a revenue share of 42.3% owing to advanced healthcare infrastructure.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness maximum market growth during the forecast period.



Key Trends

A critical trend in personalized medicine is the rising demand for Proteomics research in emerging economies. As Proteomics technology is revolutionizing the pharmaceutical industry, governments and major players in India, China, and Brazil are investing heavily in R&D to develop new potential drugs.

The number of chronic illnesses such as cancer, diabetes, and heart diseases growing significantly across the globe is influencing the Proteomics industry positively by driving Proteomics-based solutions.

Growing demand for personalized medicines has boosted the demand for the Proteomics industry. Advanced Proteomics technologies have made a significant contribution to developing customized medicines by the detection of protein biomarkers and Proteomics-based molecular diagnostics.



Prominent Players in The Global Proteomics Market Report Scope:

Illumina Inc. (U.S.)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)

GE Healthcare (U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Promega Corp. (U.S.)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Danaher Corp. (U.S.)



Key Strategies in the Proteomics Market

Invest in the latest technology and R&D facilities.

Focus on Partnerships with other industry players and institutions.

Maintain quality control standards by implementing effective quality control measures.

Invest in skilled professionals and up-to-the-mark training.

Focus on niche and specialized areas of services in Proteomics research.



Recent Development of the Global Proteomics Market

In October 2022, Snowman Logistics Limited became the first company in India to offer Fifth-Party Logistics (5PL) services in the supply chain management and Proteomics logistics domains. The expansion of e-commerce companies, a rise in international trade, and a complexity increase in supply chains have all contributed to a progressive increase in the demand for 5PL services in recent years.

In January 2022, to finance automobiles and working capital for the cold supply chain sector, Celcius, a SaaS-based Proteomics aggregator platform, announced a financial agreement with Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC). As part of the partnership, which represents STFC's entry into the cold supply chain segment, the two partners will supply light and heavy commercial vehicles to the Proteomics business.

Market Segmentation

By Instrumentation Technologies

Spectroscopy

Chromatography

Electrophoresis

Protein Microarrays

X-Ray Crystallography

Surface Plasmon Resonance

Protein Fractionation

Other Technologies

By Reagent

Immunoassays Reagents

Spectroscopy Reagents

Chromatography Reagents

Protein Microarray Reagents

X-ray Crystallography Reagents

Electrophoresis Reagents

Protein Fractionation Reagents

Other Reagents

By Software & Services

Core Proteomics Services

Bioinformation Software & Services

By Application

Clinical Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Development

Other Applications



By End User

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic Research Laboratories

Other End Users



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Highlights From Segments

Instrumentation Technologies Analysis

The Chromatography segment accounted for the most significant revenue share in 2022 due to its wide application in Proteomics research and diagnostics.

Chromatography is the most significant technique to separate, identify, and quantify proteins.

Reagent Analysis

Chromatography reagents are anticipated to have maximum market growth during the projected timeframe.

One of the key drivers of the growth in the chromatography reagents segment is the rising availability of high-performance chromatography instruments.

Software & Services Analysis

Core Proteomics Services dominated the market with 60.5% of the market share in 2022.

A wide range of services, including protein separation and purification and biomarker discovery, are responsible for its growth.

Application Analysis

Among Applications, the clinical diagnostics market segment is anticipated to dominate the Proteomics market with the largest market share in the forecast period.

Increasing focus on early detection and diagnosis of diseases is driving the demand for the Proteomics industry.

End User Analysis

Based on End User, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies' industry segment accounted for the maximum CAGR during the forecast period.

Their widespread engagement in drug research, discovery, and clinical trials—all of which mostly rely on proteomic techniques is responsible for its rapid rise.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 200 Pages and in-depth TOC on Proteomics Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Regional Analysis

North America led the Proteomics market growth in 2022. The surging prevalence of chronic illnesses is driving significant change in the Proteomics technology market.

Elements including advanced healthcare infrastructure, increased funding for Proteomics research, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases are aiding this market expansion.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 35.2 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 107.66 Billion CAGR 15% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Illumina Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Promega Corp., Merck KGaA, Danaher Corp. Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/proteomics-market-2321/customization-request



