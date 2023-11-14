Verdani Partners and Transparent Energy Forge Strategic Partnership to Enhance Cost Effective Sustainability Solutions for Renewable Energy Procurement for Commercial Real Estate

Transparent Energy Brings Energy Market Knowledge, Proven Procurement Excellence to a Full Slate of Renewable Energy Products

Powers Verdani’s Proprietary Renewable Energy Market Impact (REMI) Tool with Key Energy Data to Identify Building-specific and Portfolio-wide Renewable Energy Opportunities

CARLSBAD, Calif. and FAIRFIELD, N.J., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verdani Partners, a leading provider of sustainability and ESG management services for the commercial real estate (CRE) industry, and Transparent Energy, the national leader in auction-based energy procurement for renewable and traditional energy, today announced a strategic partnership that streamlines how large CRE firms execute procurement of offsite renewable energy in support of their decarbonization and net zero goals.

As part of the strategic collaboration, upon request, Transparent Energy will provide Verdani clients with process augmentation for renewable energy procurement, including the purchase of Renewable Asset-Backed Retail (ABR) contracts, VPPAs, and national and state-specific RECs. Transparent Energy will also provide Verdani extensive data on traditional and renewable energy markets to power the company’s advanced Renewable Energy Market Impact (REMI) tool, which enables Verdani and its commercial real estate clients to view available renewable energy products and pricing by location across a portfolio of holdings.

“Verdani and Transparent Energy represent two sides of the same sustainability coin,” said Daniele Horton, Founder and CEO of Verdani. “While Verdani works closely with our commercial real estate clients to develop, manage, and measure progress against their decarbonization roadmaps and ESG programs, Transparent Energy excels in procuring the offsite renewables needed to make progress towards these goals. Both our companies have built large and loyal customer bases, and we are both involved with ULI Greenprint. Transparent Energy is a ULI Innovation Partner, and both firms are committed to accelerating decarbonization of the built environment.”

Added Dustin Scarpa, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Transparent Energy: “Verdani has built an impressive ESG consultancy with deep relationships and widespread adoption in the CRE space, and we’ve long admired the partner-first approach and integrity that mark their work. Together, we can help commercial real estate owners navigate the complexities of buying offsite renewables and other energy products anywhere in the U.S., providing a one-two punch that helps CRE execute their sustainability plans quickly, confidently, and affordably.”

For more information on Verdani, including the Renewable Energy Market Impact (REMI) tool, contact info@verdani.com or BD@verdani.com.

For more information on Transparent Energy’s market leading energy advisory, sustainability, and procurement services, or to sign up for the company’s monthly market analysis, please contact info@transparentedge.com or see www.transparentedge.com.

About Transparent Energy

Transparent Energy is the go-to resource for C&I companies and institutions for renewable and traditional energy procurement and advisory services. The company’s clients include large associations and automotive, crypto mining, cultivation, data center, education, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, private equity, real estate (CRE, REITS, and property management), retail, and technology firms. With a proven process delivered by retail energy’s most experienced professionals and state-of-the-art online auction technology, Transparent Energy has driven hundreds of millions of dollars in operational savings for clients across North America. For more information, see www.transparentedge.com.

About Verdani Partners

Verdani Partners is a leading minority women-owned ESG consulting firm with team members with over 25 years of experience in real estate, sustainability, and ESG. Verdani manages ESG programs for over 20 real estate firms with over $660 billion AUM and more than 8,900 properties across 1.3 billion square feet of diversified, global portfolios. Verdani’s vision is for a sustainable world in which the built environment is a catalyst for inclusive and collaborative impact, driving efficiency, health, and regeneration to ensure long-term resilience. Verdani develops and implements strategies such as decarbonization, net zero, climate resilience, biodiversity, DEI, data management, green and healthy building certifications, ESG reporting such as GRESB and PRI, regulatory and annual reporting, ESG education, and stakeholder engagement. Verdani provides clients with an integrated team to manage customized ESG programs on an ongoing basis. By leveraging Verdani’s deep sustainability expertise, resources, and industry connections, clients accelerate performance, minimize risk, and create long-term value. Verdani’s clients consistently rank #1, #2, and in the top five among their peers on global real estate ESG benchmarks. Verdani is proud to be a Certified B Corporation™.

Contacts:

Business inquiries:

BD@Verdani.com

Jeremy Lo

jlo@transparentedge.com

Media inquiries:

Dan Mees for Transparent Energy

Mees Communications LLC

dan@meescommunications.com