Invitation to Qlik Connect '24

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® invites you to join us at Qlik Connect '24, our premier annual conference, unfolding the myriad of opportunities hidden within your data. This year's event is poised to be a seminal gathering of industry leaders, data professionals, and innovative thinkers, taking place from June 3-5 in Orlando, FL.



Event Details:

Date: June 3-5, 2024

Location: Orlando, FL

Registration: www.qlikconnect.com

Early Bird Offer: Save $500 by registering before December 31

Qlik Connect '24 is more than a conference; it's a convergence of forward-thinking ideas and technologies in the realms of data integration, data quality, governance, analytics, and AI/ML. The event will feature:

Keynote Presentations : Listen to thought leaders and industry experts, including Qlik's CEO, Mike Capone, and Chief Research Officer at IDC, Meredith Whalen.

: Listen to thought leaders and industry experts, including Qlik's CEO, Mike Capone, and Chief Research Officer at IDC, Meredith Whalen. Interactive Sessions : Engage in discussions with subject matter experts and gain insights into the latest trends.

: Engage in discussions with subject matter experts and gain insights into the latest trends. Customer Stories & Product Demonstrations : Witness real-world applications of Qlik’s cutting-edge solutions.

: Witness real-world applications of Qlik’s cutting-edge solutions. Hands-on Technical Training: Participate in workshops to enhance your skills and knowledge.

This is an opportunity for you to immerse yourself in the latest developments, network with peers and experts, and explore how Qlik's innovative solutions are shaping the landscape of data analytics and AI.

We look forward to welcoming you to an event that promises to be both enlightening and transformative.

About Qlik

Qlik, with the recent addition of Talend®, delivers an industry-leading portfolio of solutions for data integration, data quality and analytics. This includes advancements in real-time data, AI, ML, and automation. The most successful organizations are investing in data to make sense of the increasing amounts and varieties of data from diverse sources. The challenge is to effectively integrate, analyze and act on the data while ensuring its trustworthiness. With more than 40,000 active customers in over 100 countries, Qlik’s solutions work with virtually any data source, target, architecture, or methodology, to ensure customers have the data they need, whenever they need it.

