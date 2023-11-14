Global On-Orbit Satellite Servicing Market Size To Worth USD 6.14 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 10.7%

New York, United States, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global On-Orbit Satellite Servicing Market Size is to grow from USD 2.21 Billion in 2022 to USD 6.14 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.7% during the projected period. Various value chain levels for vendors, increased use of dedicated satellite servicing mission extension vehicles, and other factors are driving the market.

The worldwide on-orbit satellite servicing market is an expanding portion of the space industry that focuses on providing maintenance, repair, refueling, and other critical services to satellites in space. As the number of satellites in orbit increases, so does the demand for efficient and cost-effective solutions to address technical issues, extend satellite lifespan, and ensure optimal performance. The global on-orbit satellite servicing market offers exciting opportunities for improving satellite performance, reducing space debris, and promoting long-term sustainability in the rapidly evolving space industry. This industry is expected to play an important role in shaping the future of satellite operations and maintenance as technology advances. On-orbit servicing capabilities have evolved with the development of advanced robotics, artificial intelligence, and sophisticated spaceship technology. By delivering on-orbit repairs, upgrades, payload swaps, and even satellite relocation, companies in this market aim to improve operating efficiency and lifespan. However, legal framework uncertainty, as well as liability issues, might hinder the development and implementation of on-orbit servicing missions.

The small satellites segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global on-orbit satellite servicing market during the forecast period.

The global on-orbit satellite servicing market is divided into three types: small satellites, medium satellites, and large satellites. Among these, the small satellites segment is projected to expand at the fastest rate in the global on-orbit satellite servicing market throughout the forecast period. Small satellites were gaining popularity owing to their adaptability and low cost.

The active debris removal (ADR) and orbit adjustment segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global on-orbit satellite servicing market during the forecast period.

The global on-orbit satellite servicing market is segmented by service, including active debris removal (ADR) and orbit adjustment, robotic servicing, refueling, and assembly. The active debris removal (ADR) and orbit adjustment segment will likely account for the majority of the global on-orbit satellite servicing market throughout the forecast period. The Active Debris Removal (ADR) and Orbit Adjustment segment of the global on-orbit satellite servicing market focuses on addressing the growing issue of space debris and optimizing satellite orbits.

The commercial segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global on-orbit satellite servicing market during the forecast period.

The global on-orbit satellite servicing market is divided into two segments: military & government and commercial. The commercial segment is projected to account for the majority of the global on-orbit satellite servicing market throughout the forecast period. The commercial space industry has seen significant growth and investment in recent years, resulting in an increase in the deployment of commercial satellites for a wide range of applications.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global on-orbit satellite servicing market in 2022.

North America has long been a dominant force in the space industry, with the US leading in satellite technology and operations. The region is home to several major satellite operators, government space agencies (NASA and DoD), and private space companies.

The space industry in the Asia-Pacific region is rapidly expanding, with countries such as China and India expanding their space capabilities. Robotic satellite servicing missions have been established by Japan. With the increasing deployment of communication, Earth observation, and navigation satellites in the Asia-Pacific region, opportunities for on-orbit servicing providers are emerging.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global On-Orbit Satellite Servicing Market include Maxar Technologies, Astroscale Holdings Inc., SpaceLogistics LLC, Airbus SE, Thales Alenia Space, and Others.

Recent Developments

In February 2023, Gilmour Space Technologies and Atomos Space announced the signing of an MOU to look into the possibility of a multi-year contract for Gilmour and Atomos to mutually purchase launching and in-space transportation services.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global On-Orbit Satellite Servicing Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global On-Orbit Satellite Servicing Market, By Type

Small Satellites

Medium Satellites

Large Satellites

Global On-Orbit Satellite Servicing Market, By Service

Active Debris Removal (ADR) and Orbit Adjustment

Robotic Servicing

Refueling

Assembly

Global On-Orbit Satellite Servicing Market, By End User

Military & Government

Commercial

Global On-Orbit Satellite Servicing Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



