Chargeflow Launches First Fully Automated Chargeback Solution on the Stripe App Marketplace

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chargeflow , the pioneering chargeback automation solution tailored exclusively for online businesses, today announced its availability the Stripe App Marketplace . In addition, Chargeflow also introduced Chargeflow Alerts, a powerful new feature that eliminates up to 70 percent of incoming chargebacks and frees merchants to focus more time on driving business access.

As incidents of chargeback fraud escalate, businesses that use Stripe can now access Chargeflow’s enterprise-grade chargeback platform. Chargeflow’s fully automated platform analyzes millions of data points and, using Generative AI and machine learning, swiftly processes and generates customized dispute evidence for each chargeback. In doing so, businesses on Stripe can significantly improve their chargeback win rate and recover critical revenue.

“I was being hands-on for months, challenging disputes, but my win rate was so poor, it wasn’t worth my time or salary. My time could serve bigger purposes of scaling the business. Trying to find outsourced cheap labor to even justify the cost by a slim margin was a headache,” said Matt Lewis, Head of User Operations at Wordtune. “We looked at some services online and Chargeflow was the smoothest regarding pricing and operation. I just have to click a button on the dashboard to get the job done.”

In addition to joining the Stripe App Marketplace, Chargeflow is introducing its new Chargeback Alerts feature, which seamlessly integrates with all major card schemes and significantly reduces chargeback rates. Now, when a consumer disputes a transaction, the credit card company informs Chargeflow, which immediately takes corrective actions before the issue evolves into a full-blown chargeback. By taking action at the notification phase, businesses can maintain chargeback ratios below any negative thresholds and avoid card monitoring programs while at the same time accepting higher-risk transactions, reducing decline rates, and increasing revenue.

“Businesses must contend with ever-growing chargeback volumes and friendly fraud transactions. With the Chargeflow app for Stripe, businesses now have additional tools they can use in their arsenal to effectively recover more revenue,” said Ariel Chen, co-founder and CEO of Chargeflow. “This includes our newest feature, Chargeflow Alerts. Now, Stripe users and all our global customers can tackle and resolve up to 70% of disputed transactions before they evolve into chargebacks. By taking action earlier, businesses can dramatically reduce chargeback rates and avoid costly card scheme monitoring programs.”

For more information on Chargeflow’s new Chargeback Alerts, please visit https://www.chargeflow.io/chargeback-alerts. For details on the Chargeflow app for Stripe, visit https://marketplace.stripe.com/apps/chargeflow.

About Chargeflow

Chargeflow is the world's first fully automated chargeback management solution, designed for e-commerce merchants by e-commerce entrepreneurs. Chargeflow leverages technology and Generative AI, along with human expertise, to help recover lost revenue and alleviate chargeback pains for online merchants. Chargeflow has an industry-leading win rate and guarantees return on investment, providing a risk-free entry for any business interested in using its service. For more information, please visit https://chargeflow.io/ .