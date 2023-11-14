Creative Realities illuminates Airport Shopping with Engaging LED Experiences

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX, CREXW), a leading digital signage and media network solutions provider, today announced its collaboration with Paradies Lagardère . With over 700 retail and restaurant locations strategically positioned across more than 90 airports in North America, Paradies Lagardère stands as a beacon of innovation, creating unique shopping environments in airports. This dynamic approach illuminates new pathways in the realm of airport retail, where cutting-edge technology meets curated consumer experiences, redefining how travelers engage with retail spaces.



The heart of the deployment lies in the dynamic digital screens & LED walls designed and installed by Creative Realities. These technologies serve a dual purpose: to enhance the overall ambiance with seasonal and environmental content while promoting specific products and in-store sales. Overseeing the complete execution strategy, Creative Realities provided renderings that demonstrated how these installations would augment the airport’s ambiance, a crucial factor in expanding Paradies Lagardère’s footprint, elevating the broader airport experience while commanding greater impact for its brand locations.

"By strategically deploying LED solutions that blend seamlessly with the stores’ static elements, we've amplified the allure of travel essentials, transforming ordinary spaces into captivating environments and setting Paradies Lagardère apart from other retailers,” said Rick Mills, CEO at Creative Realities. “Especially as the holiday season kicks into full swing and airports buzz with increased activity, LED solutions like this drive additional foot traffic and also create a dynamic atmosphere that helps hectic travelers find travel or gift essentials while in motion.”

The digital screens provide promotional and seasonal messaging updates, as well as tailored content animations that empower Paradies Lagardère to make personalized recommendations, enhancing customer interactions and driving sales. The seamless integration of technology not only enhances operational efficiency but also enriches the overall shopping experience for travelers.

As airports increasingly compete to offer the most innovative and appealing retail spaces, Paradies Lagardère relies on key partners like Creative Realities to help establish new standards in travel retail. The LED installations serve as a testament to Paradies Lagardère’s dedication to offering travelers a shopping experience that is both convenient and visually captivating.

"We believe in offering travelers more than just products; we offer a full and engaging experience,” said Chris Tennyson, Senior Director of Interior Design and Visual Merchandising at Paradies Lagardère. “Creative Realities understood our vision and worked closely with us to bring it to life. Their expertise in merging analog and digital elements created a harmonious blend of technology and aesthetics, setting a new standard in airport retail."

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities helps clients use the latest omnichannel technologies to inspire better customer experiences. CRI designs, develops and deploys consumer experiences for high-end enterprise-level networks, and is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to automotive, advertising networks, apparel & accessories, convenience stores, food service/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues. The company has operations across North America with active installations in more than 10 countries.

