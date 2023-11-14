Virtuozzo Appoints Sergey Dobrovolsky as Chief Technology Officer

Schaufhausen, Switzerland, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuozzo, the leading alternative cloud platform provider, today announced the appointment of Sergey Dobrovolsky as Chief Technology Officer. Dobrovolsky joins Virtuozzo from Acronis, where he was VP Cyber Infrastructure.

Virtuozzo’s hyper-converged infrastructure solutions power cloud and hosting services for 600+ service providers, hundreds of thousands of businesses and millions of end users across the world. As Virtuozzo CTO, Dobrovolsky leads a 200 person-strong product, engineering and R&D team that will continue to evolve Virtuozzo solutions to deliver the ultra-efficient, scalable IT that businesses need for the next-generation of workloads leveraging Kubernetes, machine learning and artificial intelligence.

“Efficiency is the new competitive benchmark in IT. Becoming fanatical about efficiency is the only way to handle the exponential growth in data and the corresponding need for high-performance computing when businesses are also challenged by hardware costs, energy costs and a tough ongoing economic situation,” said Sergey Dobrovolsky, Virtuozzo CTO. “With more than 23 years in infrastructure solutions Virtuozzo’s engineering team is second-to-none, and we are ideally positioned to deliver the step-change needed in efficient, scalable compute and storage for the coming wave of AI, ML and other distributed apps in the datacenter and at the edge.”

As VP Cyber Infrastructure at Acronis, Dobrovolsky led the engineering team developing infrastructure solutions, with a particular focus on highly scalable storage and compute for the company’s cloud-based backup and cybersecurity solutions.

“We’re very excited to have Sergey as CTO,” said Alex Fine, Virtuozzo CEO. “Virtuozzo software powers cloud services that are already proven to be more cost-effective and higher performance than traditional enterprise cloud platforms, or the hyperscale public clouds – but this is only the beginning. Through local CSPs, MSPs and hosts the alternative cloud market continues to grow, by delivering specialist, white-glove, industry-specific and sovereign cloud services that are unavailable from the big cloud providers – and with Sergey on board as CTO we will further empower this vital market with infrastructure solutions that deliver the performance, efficiency and cost profile that businesses need.”

About Virtuozzo

Virtuozzo (www.virtuozzo.com) provides end-to-end IaaS and PaaS cloud enablement solutions for service providers, enabling them to sell cloud services that are more accessible, more affordable, and easier to use than services based on hyperscale public clouds or legacy enterprise cloud platforms. Virtuozzo solutions are used by more than 600 Cloud Service Providers, Managed Service Providers and Hosting Providers in 80 countries. Virtuozzo developed the first commercially available container virtualization technology and has contributed to numerous virtualization and open-source projects over the last 22 years. Virtuozzo is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, and has 335 employees across the US, UK, Europe and Asia-Pacific.