Climate First Bank Celebrates LEED Certification, Welcomes New Hires

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climate First Bank , the world’s first FDIC-insured community bank founded to combat the climate crisis, today celebrates growth milestones in the Central Florida market and beyond with notable new hires and a prestigious LEED Platinum certification – the highest LEED rating – for its Winter Park branch . The certification coupled with the newest team expansion showcases how Climate First Bank’s steadfast commitment to the climate is fueling its impressive success and growth.



“Climate First Bank is proud to celebrate our LEED Platinum certification and welcome our newest team members. These milestones reflect our unwavering commitment to sustainability and growth,” said Climate First Bank Founder and CEO Ken LaRoe. “As Florida’s fastest-growing de novo bank, we are proud of our success and remain dedicated to spreading sustainable banking across the United States.”

Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design or LEED certification is a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement for highly efficient, and cost-saving green buildings, which offer environmental, social and governance benefits. Specially designed for peak energy efficiency and reduced emissions, Climate First Bank’s Winter Park branch was awarded LEED Interior Design & Construction Platinum Certification after a rigorous judging process. In addition to making all of its locations LEED-certified, Climate First Bank will make sustainable retrofitting financially accessible for all.

To aid in this endeavor, Climate First Bank is continually expanding its team. Most recently, the bank welcomed Ron Strand-Sorrell as EVP, Chief Compliance BSA and Risk Officer (pending regulatory approval). With more than 40 years in banking and 25 years in Compliance, BSA and Risk Management, Strand-Sorrell will ensure that all bank policies, procedures, and practices adhere to regulations. Based in Central Florida, Strand-Sorrell has held leadership positions with Axiom Bank, MVB Bank and more.

Climate First Bank also welcomes Corey Jones as VP, Commercial Banker. As an alumnus of the University of North Florida, Jones comes with a robust 17 years of banking industry experience. His primary role will see him based in Jacksonville, where he will be instrumental in broadening Climate First Bank's market reach across North Florida.

Lastly, as the latest addition to the growing digital banking team Digital Banker Norman Ruiz will help make sustainable banking even more accessible to customers across the nation by supporting Climate First Bank’s robust online banking platforms and smartphone apps. Ruiz is currently attending Valencia College and pursuing a degree in Information Technology.

About Climate First Bank

Climate First Bank is a values-based community bank offering a complete, full-service portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products. These products are powered by high technology to meet the expectations of today’s consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. Member FDIC.