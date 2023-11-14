IMUNON’s VP of R&D to Present at the Vaccines Summit-2023

Dr. Jean Boyer to highlight updated data showing the advantages of IMUNON’s PlaCCine modality and its applicability to multiple pathogens

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMUNON, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the power of the immune system against cancer and infectious diseases, announces that Jean Boyer, Ph.D., vice president of preclinical research and development, will highlight the Company’s vaccine development work in a presentation at the Vaccines Summit-2023 underway in Boston. Dr. Boyer will present “Robust Immunogenicity and Protection with PlaCCine: A Novel DNA Vaccine Delivered with a Functionalized Polymeric Delivery System” during the “New Vaccine Development” session this afternoon. The presentation may be viewed on the Company’s website in the Scientific Presentations section here.

Her presentation includes updated data related to IMUNON’s PlaCCine SARS-CoV-2 DNA vaccine, including studies showing PlaCCine expresses spike proteins in mice and primates demonstrating induction of spike-specific neutralizing antibody responses and CD8 and CD4 spike-specific cellular responses. The induced immune responses in vaccinated mice were maintained for up to 14 months after vaccination. Research being presented also shows that in both primates and mice, the induced immune responses reduced lung viral loads by more than 90%. In mouse studies, robust immune responses were observed following a single intramuscular injection of either PlaCCine SARS-CoV-2 DNA vaccine or a novel PlaCCine Lassa Virus DNA vaccine.

“Through Dr. Boyer’s presentation we continue to inform the scientific community about the compelling data we are generating with our PlaCCine modality, notably the long duration of protection observed after vaccination, which is what you want to see in a next-generation vaccine. Our non-viral DNA vaccine presentation complements nicely the Summit’s theme ‘next-generation vaccines treatment and diagnostics that save lives,’” said Dr. Corinne Le Goff, president and chief executive officer of IMUNON. “Importantly, PlaCCine DNA vaccines demonstrate stability over at least 12 months at 4°C and for one month at 25°C. As such, PlaCCine vaccines could be easily deployed to help contain outbreaks such Lassa fever, EBOLA or Marburg that occur in resource-challenged parts of the world. We look forward to continuing our development of PlaCCine with its potential to impact global health.”

About IMUNON

IMUNON is a fully integrated, clinical stage biotechnology company focused on advancing a portfolio of innovative treatments that harness the body’s natural mechanisms to generate safe, effective and durable responses across a broad array of human diseases, constituting a differentiating approach from conventional therapies. IMUNON is developing its non-viral DNA technology across four modalities. The first modality, TheraPlas™, is developed for the coding of proteins and cytokines in the treatment of solid tumors where an immunological approach is deemed promising. The second modality, PlaCCine™, is developed for the coding of viral antigens that can elicit a strong immunological response. This technology may represent a promising platform for the development of vaccines in infectious diseases. The third modality, FixPlas™, concerns the application of our DNA technology to produce universal cancer vaccines also called tumor associated antigen cancer vaccines. Finally, the fourth modality, which is still in the discovery phase, IndiPlas™, will focus on the development of personalized cancer vaccines, or neoepitope cancer vaccines.

The Company’s lead clinical program, IMNN-001, is a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of advanced ovarian cancer currently in Phase 2 development. IMNN-001 works by instructing the body to produce safe and durable levels of powerful cancer fighting molecules, such as interleukin-12 and interferon gamma, at the tumor site. Additionally, the Company is conducting IND-enabling preclinical studies for the development of a COVID-19 booster vaccine: IMNN-101. The Company has also initiated preclinical studies to develop a Trp2 tumor associated antigen cancer vaccine in melanoma: IMNN-201. We will continue to leverage these modalities and to advance the technological frontier of plasmid DNA to better serve patients with difficult-to-treat conditions. For more information on IMUNON, visit www.imunon.com.

