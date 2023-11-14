Rapsodo Adds Five New NIL Partnerships with Top Performing College Baseball Players

ST. LOUIS, Mo., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapsodo, the company known for leading the revolution to affordable, pro-grade sports technology to help athletes play like never before, announces the addition of five NIL athletes to the Rapsodo community. Each athlete is ranked as a top prospect in the 2024 MLB draft and has utilized Rapsodo data in the past to help them get to where they are today. As part of their partnerships, they plan to continue to utilize Rapsodo data to help them reach that next level. The players will help in promoting Rapsodo’s promise to give athletes everywhere the tools they need to succeed. The new additions include: Jac Caglianone, Chase Burns, Vance Honeycutt, Brody Brecht and Blake Burke.



Jac Caglianone, a rising junior at the University of Florida, is both a left-handed pitcher and a first baseman for the Gators. His excellence as a two-way player has earned him several honors, including ABCA National Position Player of the Year, Unanimous First Team All-American, Golden Spikes Award Finalist and more. During his 2023 season, Caglianone set single season program records with 33 home runs, 90 RBIs and 208 total bases. His fastball currently sits at 99 mph.

Raposodo's PRO 3.0 is referred to as "Technology's Two-Way Player'' with the ability to capture live-on-live data from pitchers and hitters on one device. Similarly, Caglianone's exceptional ability as a two-way player made the partnership a perfect fit.

“Rapsodo has elevated my game to a new level and has been an integral part of my college playing experience,” Jac Caglianone said. “I feel fortunate to have the opportunity to work with them on a more personal level and look forward to my growth as a player.”

MLB currently predicts Caglianone to get picked number eight overall for the 2024 MLB Draft.

Chase Burns is entering his junior year with Wake Forest University as a leading right-handed pitcher. A former University of Tennessee Volunteer, Burns became the first reliever since 1997 to throw six scoreless innings during the 2023 College World Series. Burns ranked third nationally after the 2023 season and second in the SEC in strikeouts per nine innings at 14.3. Burns is arguably the top prospect in the 2024 MLB Draft.

“As a pitcher, Rapsodo’s data has been influential in my college baseball career,” Chase Burns said. “Access to Rapsodo’s metrics has helped me develop my pitches and I’m eager to start working with the Rapsodo team.”

Vance Honeycutt, a center fielder for the University of North Carolina, is entering his junior year with the Tar Heels. The 2023 ACC Defensive Player of the Year scored 51 runs last season and stole 19 bases despite an injury that left him out ten games.

“It is an honor to work with Rapsodo, a brand that has been influential in my college practices and baseball career as a whole,” Vance Honeycutt said. “While recovering from injury, Rapsodo served as a great tool in helping me get back and reach my full potential.”

The University of Iowa’s Brody Brecht is entering his junior year as a right-handed pitcher for the Hawkeyes. His most recent season landed him as a Baseball America Preseason Third-Team All-American, First-Team All-Big Ten, ABCA First-Team All-Midwest and more. Brecht ranks first in the nation for hits allowed per nine innings at 4.32. MLB currently predicts Brecht to get picked 5th overall in the 2024 MLB draft.

“I’ve learned a lot about my pitch through Rapsodo technology as data has become an important component of my practice regimen,” Brody Brecht said. “I’m excited to work with Rapsodo and am thankful they’ve trusted me to represent their brand.”

The University of Tennessee first baseman Blake Burke is entering his junior year with the Volunteers and was previously honored as a 2022 Perfect Game Freshman All-American, 2022 SEC All-Freshman Team selection and more.

“I’ve watched my swing improve greatly through the use of Rapsodo technology,” Blake Burke said. “The data Rapsodo provides me and my team is a must-have in our batting cages, and I’m so appreciative I have the opportunity to work with them.”

“These five athletes are some of the best college baseball players in the country,” Rapsodo CEO, Batuhan Okur, said. “The fact that these players chose to partner with us proves Rapsodo is effective at helping players at the most elite levels of sports achieve their maximum potential. We’re confident that through the use of our data, these athletes are able to elevate their in-game performance and reap the benefits that follow that.”

Rapsodo’s diamond sports products are used by teams and organizations of all levels, from high schools and academies to D1 colleges and MLB. The HITTING 2.0 and PITCHING 2.0 devices utilize innovative radar and camera technology to provide instant feedback and advanced analysis. They also use slow-motion video playback, allowing hitters and pitchers to observe their form and receive coaching on how to improve. Rapsodo’s newest diamond sports product, the PRO 3.0 , is used for both hitting and pitching in live-on-live situations, utilizing three cameras and two radars to track full ball flight. The PRO 3.0 also recently added the ability to measure seam orientation and Seam-Shifted Wake, making it the first practice device to ever have the capability to measure the latter.

About Rapsodo:

Rapsodo is a sports vision technology company that gives athletes everywhere the tools they need to play like never before. Rapsodo prides itself on accessible precision, delivering professional-grade products at more affordable price points to allow athletes everywhere to get the most out of their game. At Rapsodo, category leadership is reflected by its use at the highest level of sport, including MLB, D1 college champions, and multiple PGA Coaches of the Year. Rapsodo's motto of "Play Without Limits™” stems from the belief that every athlete, regardless of skill level, has an untapped potential that can be activated with access to the right tools and the right mindset. In 2019, Rapsodo released its Mobile Launch Monitor (MLM), which was MyGolfSpy’s 2021 Best Personal Launch Monitor and was featured in MyGolfSpy’s 2022 Best Of Golf Awards. In 2023, Rapsodo released the MLM’s successor, the MLM2PRO™, which was featured in MyGolfSpy’s 2023 Best Of Golf Awards and made Golf Monthly’s 2023 Editor’s Choice list. Rapsodo is also an Official Player Development Partner of USA Baseball and the Prospect Development Pipeline. Devoted to growing its business and customer base, Rapsodo was recognized as part of the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing companies in 2021 and 2022. To learn more, visit https://rapsodo.com/.