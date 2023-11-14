Cornelis Networks Receives Honors in 2023 HPCwire Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards

DENVER, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornelis Networks , a leading independent provider of intelligent, high-performance networking solutions, has been recognized in the 20th Anniversary edition of the HPCwire Readers’ Choice Awards, presented at the 2023 International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage, and Analysis (SC23), in Denver, Colorado. The list of winners was revealed at the SC23 HPCwire booth, as well as on the HPCwire website: www.hpcwire.com/2023-hpcwire-awards-readers-editors-choice .

Cornelis Networks was recognized with the following honors:



Readers’ Choice: Best HPC Interconnect Product or Technology

Editors’ Choice: Best HPC Interconnect Product or Technology

The coveted annual HPCwire Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards are determined through a nomination and voting process with the global HPCwire community, as well as selections from the HPCwire editors. The awards are an annual feature of the publication and constitute prestigious recognition from the HPC and AI communities. They are revealed each year to kick off the annual supercomputing conference, which showcases high performance computing, networking, storage, and data analysis.

“This year we are celebrating the 20th anniversary of these renowned awards, and the 2023 Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards are exceptional, indeed,” said Tom Tabor, CEO of Tabor Communications, publishers of HPCwire. “Throughout the world there are pockets of brilliant scientists working on grand challenge problems that can only be explored and solved because of HPC. Rarely do these accomplishments come to light, much less are they recognized for their achievements and contribution to society. Between our worldwide readership of HPC experts and the most renowned panel of editors in the industry, the Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards represent resounding recognition of the many deep and varied HPC & AI accomplishments throughout the world. Our sincerest gratitude and hearty congratulations go out to all of the winners.”

“It is a tremendous honor for Cornelis Networks to be recognized by the HPCwire readership and editors as the Best HPC Interconnect Product or Technology this year,” said Phil Murphy, CEO and co-founder of Cornelis Networks. “Our team is deeply committed to delivering highly innovative interconnect solutions that enable our customers to reach new levels of scale, throughput, and efficiency in AI and HPC.”

More information on these awards can be found at the HPCwire website ( www.HPCwire.com ) or on Twitter through the following hashtag: #HPCwireRCA23.

About Cornelis Networks

Cornelis Networks is a technology leader delivering purpose-built, high-performance fabrics accelerating Artificial Intelligence, High Performance Data Analytics and High-Performance Computing workloads in the Cloud and in the Data Center. The company’s products enable customers across hyperscale, commercial, scientific, academic, and governmental markets by efficiently focusing the computational power of many processing devices at scale on a single problem, simultaneously improving both result accuracy and time-to-solution for their most complex application workloads. Cornelis Networks delivers its end-to-end interconnect solutions worldwide through an established set of server OEM and channel partners. For more information, visit www.cornelisnetworks.com and connect with us on LinkedIn .

About HPCwire

HPCwire is the #1 news and information resource covering the fastest computers in the world and the people who run them. With a legacy dating back to 1986, HPCwire has enjoyed a legacy of world-class editorial and journalism, making it the news source of choice selected by science, technology, and business professionals interested in high performance and data-intensive computing. Visit HPCwire at www.hpcwire.com .