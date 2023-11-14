Flexjet Red Label Training Academy Elevates in Cabin Service With Hospitality Training from Best in Industry

London, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexjet, one of the largest and most innovative fractional jet providers, has launched a global training academy at Farnborough Airport in the UK for its more than 130 Cabin Servers. The Red Label Academy’s finishing school style program will set a new 5-star hospitality standard for private aviation.

Red Label by Flexjet has long been known for its industry differentiators: flight crews dedicated to a single, specific aircraft, the industry’s most modern fleet and its LXi Custom Cabin Interiors. The Red Label Academy will add to the program’s popularity by ensuring every person who graduates from the program will have the tools to create extraordinary in-flight experiences for Flexjet’s aircraft owners across the globe.

"While other private aviation providers use third parties to train their cabin servers, Flexjet is creating a new standard,” said Flexjet Chief Experience Officer Megan Wolf. “By opening new infrastructure specifically dedicated to excellence training and curating professionals in the hospitality industry to teach alongside our in-house team, we have set a new standard in cabin experience. No one else in the industry is doing this."

Leading the program is Flexjet’s Vice President of Customer Experience, Francesco Vanerio, who brings to the private aviation sector his extensive five-star hotel experience, including from the award-winning Villa d’Este in Lake Como, Italy. He and other aviation professionals at Flexjet will mold the training alongside top sommeliers, cocktail mixologists, chefs, floral design professionals and the Dorchester Collection Academy, whose excellence in hospitality training is renowned throughout the world.

All U.S. and European Flexjet Cabin Servers, who join the company with a high level of experience in luxury hospitality and private aviation, will receive additional detailed training in a multitude of areas including mixology, wine serving, floristry and sushi presentation. The scenario-based service training will enable them to prepare and style the cabin to meet Flexjet’s exacting standards. The two-week training program also includes a five-star service experience for themselves, enjoying an afternoon tea and a night’s stay at The Dorchester in London.

The emotional impact of great service is stressed at the Red Label Academy, with a focus on how to make passengers feel special and cared for via highly personalized attention-to-detail, assessing their needs on any given occasion using body language and behavior and noting cultural differences. Cabin Servers will also be trained in specific skills to cater to children and pets onboard flights.

The Academy incorporates individual workspaces as well as cabin and galley mock-ups, meaning Cabin Servers can be trained to work in Flexjet’s different aircraft types, all from the state-of-the-art facilities at the Farnborough base.

Added Flexjet co-CEO Mike Silvestro, “Our aircraft Owners have the highest standards in their own businesses, and we are dedicated to providing that same high level of service on every aircraft, during every flight – no matter where in the world they are traveling.”



