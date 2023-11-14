RJD Green Inc. Division, IOSoft Systems, Has Executed a Software Development and IT Support Agreement with DOD Sales

TULSA, OK, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – RJD Green (RJDG): IOSoft Systems, an RJD Green subsidiary, announced they have executed a software development and IT support agreement with DOD Sales, a distributor of products for multiple markets.



IOSoft Systems’ agreement with DOD Sales is to develop software platforms for multiple products in different sectors to create a more proficient software system designed for flexibility to deal with multiple business sectors where their products are utilized.

IOSoft is currently readying sales representation and marketing efforts for a fall launch to the healthcare market. Each software platform and service will be individually announced and launched for best clarity of the individual enhanced services being offered to the healthcare sector.

About IOSoft Systems

IOSoft provides proprietary software for medical billing, healthcare claims adjudication, automotive warranty payments, and electronic payments between healthcare payers and providers, and several other platform developments. Since formation, IOSoft has been a third-party developer of software and provides IT support for the platforms developed for the small business sectors.

Current efforts of IOSoft are payment systems that provide unique payment technologies and services or software that can be integrated with legacy or existing systems of healthcare payers, such as insurance companies, hospitals, and third-party administrators. IOSoft provides targeted product offerings for healthcare providers, provider networks, physicians and hospitals, and clearinghouse companies.

About RJD Green, Inc.

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns IOSoft Inc, a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers: Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; Silex Holdings Division, which is engaged in specialty construction and industrial manufacturing and fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex offers installed granite/other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and retail customer. Visit http://www.rjdgreen.com .

