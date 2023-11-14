Blue Mantis Board Names Josh Dinneen as Next Chief Executive Officer – Long-Tenured CEO Ron Dupler to Become Chairman

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Mantis , a leading digital strategy and services provider delivering managed services, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions, announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Josh Dinneen as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2024. Current CEO Ron Dupler will assume the role of Chairman and will remain a board member, devoting his time to supporting Dinneen and Blue Mantis customers and partners in a strategic advisory role.

“This is the perfect time for Josh Dinneen to become Blue Mantis’ next Chief Executive Officer. We've selected a very strong and proven leader at a time when our company is well positioned for accelerating its growth,” said current Blue Mantis CEO Ron Dupler. “The pace of change in the IT industry today is explosive and exponential. Josh has continuously demonstrated his ability to guide our company to remain ahead of the game and strategically lead our clients into the future. Josh’s energy, vision, strategy and track record of execution is exactly what Blue Mantis requires as we enter our next chapter, which I am confident will be even more impactful, exciting and enduring than our last.”

Dinneen, a 25-year veteran of the managed service provider (MSP) and IT services industry, joined Blue Mantis (then GreenPages) as President of Strategic Services in 2018 following the firm’s acquisition of Norwell Technology Group (NTG), which Dinneen founded and served as President and CEO. He has moved quickly through the company’s ranks. In 2019, Dinneen was named President of Sales and Marketing, and in March of 2021, was promoted to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). He was named company President in March of 2023 in recognition of his work helping lead and execute many of the company’s investments and strategy shifts.

Partnering with Dupler and the Blue Mantis executive team, Dinneen has spearheaded the firm’s transformation from a solutions integration company to an award-winning MSP. He also rearchitected the company’s sales force, oversaw the development of several new solution offerings and helped to establish the firm’s high-velocity cybersecurity services practice, including the recruitment of CISO and CIO Jay Pasteris and CRO Terry Richardson, both highly accomplished technology industry executives. Additionally, Josh spearheaded the company's successful rebranding earlier this year, which included the name change from GreenPages to Blue Mantis. This strategic initiative underscores the organization's evolving identity and aligns it more closely with its current tenets, mission and values.

Since Dinneen joined the company, it has become one of the fastest-growing and most reputable national managed services providers. Since 2019 Blue Mantis has recorded a five-year growth rate of 405 percent for cybersecurity, 119 percent for cloud services and 495 percent for managed services.

“Since I was given the opportunity to join this company five years ago, I have been inspired by our employees’ passion and steadfast commitment to our number one company imperative: making our clients successful,” said Dinneen. “For the past twenty years, Ron Dupler has built, grown and continuously transformed Blue Mantis to remain at the vanguard in IT and managed services. The market opportunity we have positioned ourselves for is huge and incredibly exciting. I am honored and very appreciative to lead this great company into our next chapter.”

Dupler joined GreenPages (now Blue Mantis) as President and CEO in 2004 with a charter to drive and transform the organization’s technology delivery and solutions model. For the past two decades, Ron has guided Blue Mantis’ leadership team, employees, clients, and strategic technology partners to transform the company from a product-centric, value-added reseller to a leading managed services, cloud, and cybersecurity firm focused on helping clients compete successfully in the digital era through the innovative use of technology. Under his leadership, Blue Mantis has received broad recognition, including numerous partner of the year awards from industry leaders including Arctic Wolf, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Dell, Microsoft, HP, Ingram Micro and VMware, as well as prestigious company awards from CRN/The Channel Company, Channel Futures and Business NH Magazine. Ron is also a past recipient of VMware’s Partner Executive MVP in the Americas and a VAR 500 Executive of the Year.

About Blue Mantis

Blue Mantis is a leading strategic digital technology services provider with a 30+ year history of successfully helping clients achieve business modernization by applying next-generation technologies including managed services, cybersecurity and cloud. Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, the company provides digital technology services and strategic guidance to ensure clients quickly adapt and grow through automation and innovation. Blue Mantis partners with more than 1,200 leading mid-market and enterprise organizations in a multitude of vertical industries and is backed by leading private equity firm, Abry Partners.