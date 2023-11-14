North America Office Furniture Market Report 2023-2024 with Focus on the United States

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Office Furniture Market in North America - The United States, Canada, and Mexico" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers an overview of the office furniture sector in North America, with market evolution 2017-2022, market forecasts to 2024, figures by country, historical trends on production and consumption of office furniture, imports and exports data, market share of major office furniture companies operating in North America and distribution system analysis.

This study provides a comprehensive and detailed analysis of the office furniture markets in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, offering valuable insights for businesses operating in or planning to enter these markets.

Over 100 addresses of key operators are included. The study has been carried out involving direct interviews with more than 100 sector firms, distributors and sector experts operating in North America.

This study offers a comprehensive country analysis for the USA, Canada, and Mexico, providing valuable insights into the office furniture market. Here is a breakdown of the information available for each country:

For each considered country (USA, Canada, Mexico), the study includes:

Market Value:

Market value data for 2022

Market forecasts for 2023 and 2024

Competitive Analysis:

Examination of the competitive landscape, including concentration levels, company sizes, and manufacturing locations.

Leading Manufacturers:

Sales figures and estimates for market shares of the top office furniture manufacturers

Short profiles of the key players in the market

Distribution System:

Description of the distribution system for office furniture in each country

International Trade:

Analysis of international trade for office furniture, including imports and exports, by country and geographical area of origin/destination (excluding seating).

Demand Determinants:

Exploration of factors influencing demand, along with relevant economic indicators.

Focus on the United States:

In addition to the above information, the study provides specific details for the United States, including:

Market Segmentation:

Breakdown of the office furniture market by segment, including office seating, operative desking, executive furniture, filing storage, furniture for communal areas, and other products such as walls and partitions.

Seating and Desking Details:

Breakdown of seating by kind and covering material

Breakdown of desking by material, including information on sit-stand/HAT (height-adjustable tables)

Company Market Shares:

Market share data at the product level

Sales by State:

Geographic distribution of sales within the United States

Distribution Channels:

Overview of the main distribution channels

A directory of major dealerships in key metropolitan areas

Market Potential:

Analysis of market potential, with a focus on the non-residential construction sector, including office, lodging, healthcare, educational, and other segments.

Key Topics Covered:

METHODOLOGY AND RESEARCH TOOLS

1 Scenario

1.1 Market scenario and figures by country: Trends, production, exports, imports and consumption

1.2 Leading companies in North America and their market shares

1.3 Foreign companies active in North America

1.4 Current trends and forecasts: Office furniture consumption, GDP and non-residential investments forecasts for 2023 and 2024

2 CANADA

2.1 The office furniture sector: production, exports, imports and consumption

2.2 Manufacturing presence

2.3 Competition

Canada. Office furniture. Market shares estimate of the top 10 companies, 2022. Percentage shares

Canada. Office furniture. Total sales in a sample of companies, 2022

2.4 Distribution channels

2.5 International trade. Exports, imports and trade balance, 2017-2022.

Exports. Total office, office furniture, office seating by country and by geographical area

Imports. Total office, office furniture, office seating by country and by geographical area

2.6 Demand determinants

Economic indicators

Construction

Office space occupancy

3 MEXICO

3.1 The office furniture sector: production, exports, imports and consumption

3.2 Manufacturing presence

3.3 Competition

Mexico. Office furniture. Market shares estimate of the top 10 companies, 2022. Percentage shares

Mexico. Office furniture. Total sales in a sample of companies, 2022

3.4 Distribution channels

3.5 International trade

Exports. Total office, office furniture, office seating by country and by geographical area

Imports. Total office, office furniture, office seating by country and by geographical area

3.6 Demand determinants

Economic indicators

Construction

Office space occupancy

4 THE UNITED STATES

4.1 The office furniture sector: production, exports, imports and consumption

4.2 Manufacturing presence

4.3 Product segments

Office seating

Office desking

Height- Adjustable Tables (HAT)

4.4 Home Office

4.5 Competition

The United States. Office furniture. Market shares estimate of the top 10 companies, 2022. Percentage shares

United States. Office furniture. Total sales in a sample of companies, 2022

Estimated sales in a sample of companies for the following products:

Seating

Office desking

Executive furniture

Office filing and storage

Furniture for communal areas

Partitions, acoustic and other products

4.6 Sales of office furniture by state

4.7 Distribution channels

4.8 International trade

Exports. Total office, office furniture, office seating by country and by geographical area

Imports. Total office, office furniture, office seating by country and by geographical area

4.9 Demand determinants

Economic indicators

Construction

Office space occupancy

