HAAS Alert Joins the AWS Public Sector Partner Program

Chicago, IL, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAAS Alert, a company with the largest commercially-deployed V2X safety network powered by its Safety Cloud digital alerting platform, has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Public Sector Partner (PSP) Program.

The PSP Program helps AWS Partners grow their public sector business through alignment with AWS public sector sales, marketing, funding, capture, and proposal terms. As an AWS Partner, HAAS Alert will accelerate its mission to build lifesaving mobility solutions to make vehicles and roads safer and bring those solutions to more customers faster.

Today’s public safety and transportation organizations are turning towards real-time information and intelligence to help them protect their communities, manage their roadways, and improve the safety of their people, assets, and communities. Critical information does not broadly exist today, or if it does the accessibility and freshness of the information does not support all of the use cases that these agencies are looking to address.

In markets that have traditionally relied on “analog” solutions - warning lights, sirens, physical signage, safety cones, vests, concrete barriers, etc. - HAAS Alert’s Safety Cloud V2X platform helps transform agencies overnight by digitizing their safety programs and immediately impacting the daily operations of their departments. Today, over 3,000 agencies are using Safety Cloud to send real-time safety messages to nearly 2 million connected Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler, and RAM vehicles and tens of millions of mobile navigation apps.

Jigar Patel, co-founder and CTO of HAAS Alert, described the importance of Safety Cloud to the customers it serves. “Our IoT and cloud software is deployed as an additional safety layer for public safety and transportation agency operations, and to impact communities everywhere. Our engineers are inspired to pave the way towards a safer, more-informed transportation system for a variety of users, and see a world where people are empowered to act more quickly, accurately, and safely through transformative use of their data.”

As part of joining the AWS PSP Program, HAAS Alert completed the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR), which includes requirements related to the security, governance, and compliance of HAAS Alert’s AWS accounts.

As a PSP Program member, HAAS Alert is recognized as an AWS Partner with cloud-based solutions for public safety, transportation, private fleets, and other organizations with people or assets using roadways across North America.

About HAAS Alert

HAAS Alert's mission is to build lifesaving mobility solutions to make vehicles and roads safer and smarter. Our vision is a connected, collision-free world where everyone gets home safely. HAAS Alert makes roads and communities safer by delivering digital alerts from emergency response, municipal and private fleets, work zones, and connected infrastructure to nearby drivers through its vehicle communication platform. For more information, visit www.haasalert.com.







