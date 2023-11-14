AIM ImmunoTech Announces Publication of Data from Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center Phase 1 Study Evaluating Ampligen® as a Component of a Chemokine-Modulating (CKM) Regimen in Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

OCALA, Fla., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”) today announced the publication of results from the Phase 1 study at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer using chemokine modulation therapy, including AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s drug candidate Ampligen® (also known as rintatolimod), interferon α-2b and celecoxib, followed by pembrolizumab. The data were published in a manuscript titled, “Systemic Infusion of TLR3-Ligand and IFNα in Breast Cancer Patients Reprograms Local Tumor Microenvironment for Selective CTL Influx,” in The Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer.



The pilot study evaluated the safety of systemic CKM composed of intravenous rintatolimod (Ampligen; selective TLR3 ligand), interferon α-2b and celecoxib, and the combination’s ability to promote local CTL influx to mTNBC lesions. Principal investigator and first author Shipra Gandhi, MD, of the Department of Medicine at Roswell Park, led the study under the scientific leadership of Pawel Kalinski, MD, PhD, senior author of the paper, Chair of Immunology and Senior Vice President for Team Science at Roswell Park. For more information about the study, please visit ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT03599453.

For more information, please visit Roswell Park’s website to read its press release titled “Novel Immunotherapy Approach at Roswell Park Shows Promise in Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer.”

About Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center



From the world’s first chemotherapy research to the PSA prostate cancer biomarker, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center generates innovations that shape how cancer is detected, treated and prevented worldwide. Driven to eliminate cancer’s grip on humanity, the Roswell Park team of 4,000 makes compassionate, patient-centered cancer care and services accessible across New York State and beyond. Founded in 1898, Roswell Park was among the first three cancer centers nationwide to become a National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center and is the only one to hold this designation in Upstate New York. To learn more about Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Roswell Park Care Network, visit www.roswellpark.org, call 1-800-ROSWELL (1-800-767-9355) or email ASKRoswell@RoswellPark.org.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The company’s lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen® (rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Many of these forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among other things, for those statements, the Company claims the protection of safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA. The Company does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof.



