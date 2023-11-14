Charlesbank Portfolio Company GALLS® Named to Newsweek’s “America’s Greatest Workplaces 2023”

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GALLS®, a leading supplier serving America’s public safety and military professionals, has been named one of “America’s Greatest Workplaces 2023” by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. A portfolio company of Charlesbank Capital Partners, Galls was recognized for its commitment to promoting equality and diversity, offering competitive compensation and benefits, fostering a culture open to new ideas, encouraging career development, and enabling work-life balance.



Newsweek partnered with Plant-A Insights, a provider of market research, to complete an independent study at companies with 1,000 or more employees in the United States. Respondents were asked about a broad range of key drivers of employee satisfaction, including company image, corporate culture, working environment, work-life balance, training and career progression, compensation and benefits, sustainability awareness, and proactive management of the diverse workforce.

“In such a competitive job market, it can be tough for employers to stand out to attract top talent, so this recognition is a true testament to the value Galls places on employee satisfaction. Our company culture is at the core of Galls’ success in serving our first responders, and we continue strengthening our efforts to create a healthier and happier workplace. Earning a 5-star score in ‘America’s Greatest Workplaces for 2023’ survey, we are well on our way,” Mike Fadden, CEO at Galls, said.

The award comes on the heels of Galls’ receipt of another Newsweek award; for the second year in a row the company made the list of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity.

“We are immensely proud of the positive work environment Mike Fadden and his team have cultivated for the 1,600 employees of Galls,” said Andrew Janower, Charlesbank Managing Director. “It’s clear that Galls employees feel engaged, valued and motivated, and they in turn show a commitment to excellence as they support those who safeguard our communities.”

About Charlesbank Capital Partners

Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a middle-market private investment firm with more than $15 billion of capital raised since inception. Charlesbank focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital financings, as well as opportunistic credit and technology investments. The firm seeks to build companies with sustainable competitive advantage and excellent prospects for growth. For more information, please visit www.charlesbank.com.

About GALLS

GALLS® proudly serves America’s Public Safety and Military professionals with the broadest selection of uniforms, equipment, and solutions along with relentless service. Over one million Law Enforcement, Firefighting, Emergency Medical, Federal, Military, Corrections, Security, Postal, Public Transportation, and other essential workers each year trust Galls as their service provider.

Learn more at www.galls.com.

Contacts for Charlesbank:

Maura Turner

Head of Marketing & Communications

mturner@charlesbank.com

Ryan FitzGibbon / Dan Ivers / Peter Gavaris

Prosek Partners

pro-charlesbank@prosek.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a208730-c8c6-447c-b7b5-db94f95d4306