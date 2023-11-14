Global Liquid Handling Technology Markets Report 2023-2024 & 2028 Featuring Major Players - Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Beckman Coulter, Eppendorf SE, and Mettler Toledo

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Handling: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report will focus on liquid handling equipment for biological and chemical laboratory use and applications of the equipment.



The global market for liquid handling was valued at $4.2 billion in 2022. The increasing adoption of liquid handling instruments to manage and process these samples is expected to fuel market growth, reaching an estimated value of $6.6 billion by the end of 2028, growing ata CAGR of 7.8% between 2023 and 2028.

The growth in the liquid handling market can be attributed to the expansion of the biotechnology and biobanking sectors, which handle a significant volume of biological samples. This growth is driven by increased awareness of the importance of liquid handling and substantial investments in research and development focused on liquid handling for drug discovery and development.

This growth is primarily due to the recognition that automated liquid handling minimizes the risk of human errors that can occur during manual pipetting. In research and diagnostics, accurate and consistent results are crucial, and automation helps achieve higher levels of precision and reliability.

In 2022, North America accounted for the largest market share among the regions analyzed. This dominance is attributed to the region's advanced healthcare infrastructure. North America is home to numerous research institutions, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical giants, and academic centers that heavily rely on liquid handling technologies for their scientific endeavors.

The Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period. This growth is driven by the rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in Asia, creating demand for liquid handling systems for drug discovery and development.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for liquid handling equipment market, and corresponding market share analysis based on product type, technology, application, and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the market growth drivers, opportunities and challenges, prospects, technologies, regulatory scenarios, and COVID-19 impact on the progress of this market

Analysis of the market growth opportunities with a holistic review of Porter's five forces analysis and PESTLE analysis considering both micro

and macro environmental factors prevailing in marketplace

Discussion of the importance of ESG in liquid handling equipment and technology market, consumer attitudes, risks and opportunity assessment, and ESG followed practices

A look at the major vendors in the global market for liquid handling technologies, and analyze the industry structure with respect to company market shares, venture fundings, and recent merger and acquisition (M&A) activities

A relevant patent analysis covering both the new and existing patents and study of clinical trails

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of their company competitive landscape based on recent developments, key financials and segmental revenues, and operational integration

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Beckman Coulter, Eppendorf SE, and Mettler Toledo

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 136 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $6.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Market Outlook

Market Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Overview

Liquid Handling

Liquid Handling in Academic Applications

Liquid Handling in Chemical Applications

Liquid Handling in Environmental Applications

Liquid Handling in Forensic Applications

Liquid Handling in Agricultural Applications

Liquid Handling in Food Applications

Global Regulatory Structure for Liquid Handling Devices

Pricing and Reimbursement for Liquid Handling Devices

Regulatory Landscape

Types of Liquid Handlers

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Trend Toward Automation

Growth in Life Sciences Industry

Advances in Research

Cost and Time Savings and High-Throughput Screening

Growing Drug Development Pipeline

Market Opportunities

Automation and Robotics

Growing Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Industries

Environmental Testing and Monitoring

Market Restraints

High Initial Costs

Complexity and Technical Expertise

Risk of Contamination and Errors and Lack of Standardization of Equipment

Environmental and Sustainability Concerns

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Equipment Type

Market Overview

Manual Liquid Handling

Automated Liquid Handling

Semi-Automated Liquid Handling

Market Revenue by Equipment Type

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Market Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

Market Overview

Market Revenue by Application

Biotechnology

Pharmaceutical

Academic

Clinical/Public Health

Environmental

Forensic

Agriculture

Food and Beverage

Material Sciences

Chemical Manufacturing

Chapter 8 ESG Development

Introduction

Environment

Social

Governance

Case Study

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 9 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Introduction

New and Emerging Technologies

Chapter 10 Competitive Intelligence

Overview

Industry Scenario

Company Shares of the Market

Chapter 11 Patent Analysis

Patent Analysis by Manufacturer

Introduction

Chapter 12 M&A and Venture Funding Outlook

