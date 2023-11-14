Global Liquid Handling Technology Markets Report 2023-2024 & 2028 Featuring Major Players - Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Beckman Coulter, Eppendorf SE, and Mettler Toledo

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Handling: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report will focus on liquid handling equipment for biological and chemical laboratory use and applications of the equipment.
The global market for liquid handling was valued at $4.2 billion in 2022. The increasing adoption of liquid handling instruments to manage and process these samples is expected to fuel market growth, reaching an estimated value of $6.6 billion by the end of 2028, growing ata CAGR of 7.8% between 2023 and 2028.
The growth in the liquid handling market can be attributed to the expansion of the biotechnology and biobanking sectors, which handle a significant volume of biological samples. This growth is driven by increased awareness of the importance of liquid handling and substantial investments in research and development focused on liquid handling for drug discovery and development.
This growth is primarily due to the recognition that automated liquid handling minimizes the risk of human errors that can occur during manual pipetting. In research and diagnostics, accurate and consistent results are crucial, and automation helps achieve higher levels of precision and reliability.
In 2022, North America accounted for the largest market share among the regions analyzed. This dominance is attributed to the region's advanced healthcare infrastructure. North America is home to numerous research institutions, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical giants, and academic centers that heavily rely on liquid handling technologies for their scientific endeavors.
The Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period. This growth is driven by the rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in Asia, creating demand for liquid handling systems for drug discovery and development.
Report Includes
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for liquid handling equipment market, and corresponding market share analysis based on product type, technology, application, and region
- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the market growth drivers, opportunities and challenges, prospects, technologies, regulatory scenarios, and COVID-19 impact on the progress of this market
- Analysis of the market growth opportunities with a holistic review of Porter's five forces analysis and PESTLE analysis considering both micro
- and macro environmental factors prevailing in marketplace
- Discussion of the importance of ESG in liquid handling equipment and technology market, consumer attitudes, risks and opportunity assessment, and ESG followed practices
- A look at the major vendors in the global market for liquid handling technologies, and analyze the industry structure with respect to company market shares, venture fundings, and recent merger and acquisition (M&A) activities
- A relevant patent analysis covering both the new and existing patents and study of clinical trails
- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of their company competitive landscape based on recent developments, key financials and segmental revenues, and operational integration
- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Beckman Coulter, Eppendorf SE, and Mettler Toledo
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|136
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$4.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$6.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Company Profiles
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Analytik Jena Gmbh+Co. Kg
- Art Robbins Instruments
- Beckman Coulter Inc.
- Eppendorf Se
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Gilson Inc.
- Hamilton Co.
- Mettler Toledo
- Opentrons Labworks Inc.
- Perkinelmer Inc.
- Sartorius AG
- Tecan Trading AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Market Outlook
- Market Summary
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Overview
- Liquid Handling
- Liquid Handling in Academic Applications
- Liquid Handling in Chemical Applications
- Liquid Handling in Environmental Applications
- Liquid Handling in Forensic Applications
- Liquid Handling in Agricultural Applications
- Liquid Handling in Food Applications
- Global Regulatory Structure for Liquid Handling Devices
- Pricing and Reimbursement for Liquid Handling Devices
- Regulatory Landscape
- Types of Liquid Handlers
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Trend Toward Automation
- Growth in Life Sciences Industry
- Advances in Research
- Cost and Time Savings and High-Throughput Screening
- Growing Drug Development Pipeline
- Market Opportunities
- Automation and Robotics
- Growing Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Industries
- Environmental Testing and Monitoring
- Market Restraints
- High Initial Costs
- Complexity and Technical Expertise
- Risk of Contamination and Errors and Lack of Standardization of Equipment
- Environmental and Sustainability Concerns
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Equipment Type
- Market Overview
- Manual Liquid Handling
- Automated Liquid Handling
- Semi-Automated Liquid Handling
- Market Revenue by Equipment Type
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
- Market Overview
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application
- Market Overview
- Market Revenue by Application
- Biotechnology
- Pharmaceutical
- Academic
- Clinical/Public Health
- Environmental
- Forensic
- Agriculture
- Food and Beverage
- Material Sciences
- Chemical Manufacturing
Chapter 8 ESG Development
- Introduction
- Environment
- Social
- Governance
- Case Study
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Introduction
- New and Emerging Technologies
Chapter 10 Competitive Intelligence
- Overview
- Industry Scenario
- Company Shares of the Market
Chapter 11 Patent Analysis
- Patent Analysis by Manufacturer
- Introduction
Chapter 12 M&A and Venture Funding Outlook
