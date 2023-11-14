Global Functional Chewing Gum Market Opportunities 2023-2027: Recycling Chewing Gum into New Polymers

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Functional Chewing Gum Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The functional chewing gum market is forecasted to grow by USD 28.2 billon during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.25% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by increasing demand for nicotine gum in smoking cessation therapy, growing awareness about the benefits of functional chewing gum, and strong distribution network between manufacturers and retailers. This study identifies the increasing online presence of functional chewing gum vendors as another prime reason driving the functional chewing gum market growth during the next few years. Also, recycling chewing gum into new polymers and private-label functional chewing gum manufacturers will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the functional chewing gum market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report on the functional chewing gum market covers the following areas:

Functional chewing gum market sizing

Functional chewing gum market forecast

Functional chewing gum market industry analysis

The functional chewing gum market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

Convenience stores

Hypermarkets and supermarkets

Online

By Product

Oral health gum

Nicotine gum

Weight gum

Lifestyle gum

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

South America

The robust vendor analysis included in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading functional chewing gum market vendors that include AB Natural Base SA CV, Cipla Ltd., Cloetta AB, Federation of Migros Cooperatives, Ford Gum Inc., Gumlink Confectionery Company AS, Hager and Werken GmbH and Co. KG, JOYRIDE, Makers Row Inc., Mars Inc., MD E GUM SRL, Med CBDX, Mondelez International Inc., Per Os Biosciences LLC, Perfetti Van Melle Group BV, Simply Gum Inc., The Hershey Co., Think Gum LLC, WUG Functional Gums SL, and Johnson and Johnson.

Also, the functional chewing gum market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market

Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global functional chewing gum market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel



7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Oral health gum - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Nicotine gum - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Weight gum - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Lifestyle gum - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Product



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

AB Natural Base SA CV

Cipla Ltd.

Cloetta AB

Federation of Migros Cooperatives

Ford Gum Inc.

Gumlink Confectionery Company AS

Hager and Werken GmbH and Co. KG

JOYRIDE

Makers Row Inc.

Mars Inc.

MD E GUM SRL

Med CBDX

Mondelez International Inc.

Per Os Biosciences LLC

Perfetti Van Melle Group BV

Simply Gum Inc.

The Hershey Co.

Think Gum LLC

WUG Functional Gums SL

Johnson and Johnson

