Consolidated results of the EPSO-G Group for the nine months of 2023

EPSO-G energy transmission and exchange group (company code 302826889, registered office address Gedimino pr. 20, Vilnius, Lithuania)

EPSO-G announces the consolidated results for the nine months 2023 of the Group, which comprises the holding company EPSO-G and companies Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, Litgrid and Tetas.

Key financial indicators for the 9-month period:

Key financial indicators 2023,

9-month period 2022,

9-month period Change, % Revenue, EUR million 355.1 417.3 -14.9 EBITDA, EUR million 78.2 -16.4 - Net profit, EUR million 53.9 -38.0 - ROE (last 12 months), % 19.3 -12.7 - Adjusted* EBITDA, EUR million 46.6 48.9 -4.7 Adjusted* net profit, EUR million 17.9 17.8 0.9 Adjusted* ROE (last 12 months), % 8.5 9.9 - Ratio of cash flow from operating activities (last 12 months) to net debt 3.0 - - Ratio of net debt to EBITDA (last 12 months) 0.3 - -

* The recalculation of regulated revenue, cost and profitability ratios is due to temporary regulatory deviations from the regulated profitability approved by the National Energy Regulatory Council (NERC). The calculation of the adjusted indicators takes into account the adjustment of revenues for prior periods, which has already been approved by the NERC decision for the purpose of setting the regulated prices for transmission services for the reference period, and the deviation between the profitability approved by the NERC for the reference period and the actual profitability, which will be taken into account by the NERC in setting the transmission prices for the following period.

Enclosed:

Condensed consolidated and separate financial statements of the EPSO-G Group dated 30 September 2023; Press release.

For more information, please contact

Gediminas Petrauskas, EPSO-G Communication partner

Tel.: +370 610 63306, e-mail: gediminas.petrauskas@epsog.lt

Attachments