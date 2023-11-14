Vietnam Gaming Market Report 2023: Key Data and Trends on Publishers, Top Genre, Drivers, e-Sports, Payments, Financial Transaction Events, Regulations, and Gamer Preferences

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Games Market Report" report from Niko Partners, Inc. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Vietnam Games Market Report is a comprehensive guide informing you on the latest developments in the video games market and esports industry.

Vietnam is positioned as one of the top three Southeast Asian game markets in terms of revenue, and it ranks second in terms of gamer population size.

The country is experiencing rapid growth in the mobile gaming sector, driven by a burgeoning local mobile game publishing and development industry, as well as a strong interest in esports. Vietnam is emerging as a significant market in the region, and companies looking to enter this market should carefully consider local regulations and customs.

This market analysis provides valuable insights into various aspects of the gaming industry in Vietnam, including data and trends related to game publishers, top genres, growth drivers, esports, payment methods, financial transactions, regulations, gamer preferences and behavior, and more.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Macroeconomic data

PC Games Market

PC Games Market Snapshot

PC Games Revenue

Major PC Games Publishers

PC Gaming Overview

Popular PC Games by Survey

PC Gaming Time and Spending by Survey

Popular PC Game Distribution Platforms

Internet Cafe Insights by Survey

Mobile Games Market

Mobile Games Market Snapshot

Mobile Games Market Revenue

Top Mobile Games by Downloads

Top Mobile Games by Revenue

Top Publishers by Downloads

Top Publishers by Revenue

Top Mobile Game Genres

PC Games Revenue

Mobile Gaming Overview

Popular Mobile Games by Survey

Mobile Gaming Time and Spending by Survey

Preferred Mobile Game Store by Survey

Console Games Market

Top Console Platforms

Popular Console Games by Survey

Console Gaming Time and Spending/Subscription by Survey

Payments and Monetization

Payment Options

Payment Insights by Survey

In-Game Spending Drivers by Survey

Preferred In-Game Spending by Survey

In-Game Ads by Survey

Cloud Gaming Insights by Survey

Reasons for Not Spending Money for Games

What Non-Spenders Would Buy

Gamer Survey Insights

Survey Respondents' Demographics

Device Ownership by Survey

Popular PC and Smartphone Brands by Survey

Localization Insights by Survey

Source of Information for Games by Survey

Factors Driving Gamers to Try New Games

Most Disliked Aspects in Games by Survey

Streaming and Video content by Survey

New Technologies in Video Games

Games Market Trends and Analysis

General Outlook

Local game companies/homegrown Games and Events Update

Analysis of Latest Trends (e.g. M&A, web3, gaming influencers, localization, non-endemic brands expansion to gaming)

5G Rollout

Esports Data

Overview of Local Esports Development

PC Esports Tournament Overview

Mobile Esports Tournament Overview

Major PC and Mobile Esports Tournaments

Notable Teams and Sponsors

Esports Engagement by Survey

Top Esports Games

Game Regulations

Overview of Game Regulations

Notable Regulatory Bodies and Influential Organizations

Game Rating

