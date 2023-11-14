Vietnam Gaming Market Report 2023: Key Data and Trends on Publishers, Top Genre, Drivers, e-Sports, Payments, Financial Transaction Events, Regulations, and Gamer Preferences

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Games Market Report" report from Niko Partners, Inc. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Vietnam Games Market Report is a comprehensive guide informing you on the latest developments in the video games market and esports industry.
Vietnam is positioned as one of the top three Southeast Asian game markets in terms of revenue, and it ranks second in terms of gamer population size.
The country is experiencing rapid growth in the mobile gaming sector, driven by a burgeoning local mobile game publishing and development industry, as well as a strong interest in esports. Vietnam is emerging as a significant market in the region, and companies looking to enter this market should carefully consider local regulations and customs.
This market analysis provides valuable insights into various aspects of the gaming industry in Vietnam, including data and trends related to game publishers, top genres, growth drivers, esports, payment methods, financial transactions, regulations, gamer preferences and behavior, and more.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Executive Summary
Macroeconomic data
PC Games Market
- PC Games Market Snapshot
- PC Games Revenue
- Major PC Games Publishers
- PC Gaming Overview
- Popular PC Games by Survey
- PC Gaming Time and Spending by Survey
- Popular PC Game Distribution Platforms
- Internet Cafe Insights by Survey
Mobile Games Market
- Mobile Games Market Snapshot
- Mobile Games Market Revenue
- Top Mobile Games by Downloads
- Top Mobile Games by Revenue
- Top Publishers by Downloads
- Top Publishers by Revenue
- Top Mobile Game Genres
- PC Games Revenue
- Mobile Gaming Overview
- Popular Mobile Games by Survey
- Mobile Gaming Time and Spending by Survey
- Preferred Mobile Game Store by Survey
Console Games Market
- Top Console Platforms
- Popular Console Games by Survey
- Console Gaming Time and Spending/Subscription by Survey
Payments and Monetization
- Payment Options
- Payment Insights by Survey
- In-Game Spending Drivers by Survey
- Preferred In-Game Spending by Survey
- In-Game Ads by Survey
- Cloud Gaming Insights by Survey
- Reasons for Not Spending Money for Games
- What Non-Spenders Would Buy
Gamer Survey Insights
- Survey Respondents' Demographics
- Device Ownership by Survey
- Popular PC and Smartphone Brands by Survey
- Localization Insights by Survey
- Source of Information for Games by Survey
- Factors Driving Gamers to Try New Games
- Most Disliked Aspects in Games by Survey
- Streaming and Video content by Survey
- New Technologies in Video Games
Games Market Trends and Analysis
- General Outlook
- Local game companies/homegrown Games and Events Update
- Analysis of Latest Trends (e.g. M&A, web3, gaming influencers, localization, non-endemic brands expansion to gaming)
- 5G Rollout
Esports Data
- Overview of Local Esports Development
- PC Esports Tournament Overview
- Mobile Esports Tournament Overview
- Major PC and Mobile Esports Tournaments
- Notable Teams and Sponsors
- Esports Engagement by Survey
- Top Esports Games
Game Regulations
- Overview of Game Regulations
- Notable Regulatory Bodies and Influential Organizations
- Game Rating
