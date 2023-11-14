Dickey’s Barbecue Announces Store Remodel and Reopen in Tyler, TX

Dallas, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit of Tyler will be reopening by November 20th under new ownership, after remodeling.

After years of serving the community of Tyler, Dickey’s Owner/Operator John Huml has decided to hang up his barbecue apron. “It’s time for me to retire, but it’s been a great 11 years serving barbecue to the Rose City. I’m happy to see that Dickey’s will stay a part of the Tyler community as I’m handing over the Pit-master reins to Doug Edwards, who has many years of barbecue experience,” said John.

The Tyler store located at 1501 W SW Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701 will be taken over by existing Dickey’s Owner/Operator Douglas Edwards and his Pit Crew. “My team and I are excited to join the Tyler community. We’re taking the opportunity to make a few updates to the restaurant and then will be open and serving the same amazing barbecue that Dickey’s is known for, so please come see us. If you haven’t ordered your Thanksgiving barbecue, we’ve got you covered! More information to follow as we get closer to our grand reopening.”

Doug currently owns the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit restaurant in Longview, Texas and is the perfect fit to carry on serving Legit. Texas. Barbecue. throughout East Texas. Barbecue lovers in Tyler won’t need to wait long, as the Tyler store will officially re-open its doors to their loyal guests later this month.

"We have sincerely enjoyed working alongside John and his entire team in Tyler for the past eleven years and wish him all the best,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc. "After great success as an Owner/Operator in Longview, TX, we are thrilled to have Doug and his crew expanding into the Tyler community and are very confident the store will continue to thrive."

The Tyler, TX Dickey’s will be open daily from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm serving up quality, pit-smoked barbecue designed to bring the whole family together.

For more about Dickey’s, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

For Dickey’s Virtual Concepts follow Wing Boss on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok; Trailer Birds on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok ; and Big Deal Burger on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok .

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 82 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 41 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. Dickey’s Barbecue has over 500 restaurants across the United States.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit dickeys.com.

# # #

Attachment