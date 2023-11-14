The Healthcare Technology Management Market, with a Projected US$ 33.3 Billion Valuation by 2033, is Set to Revolutionize the Healthcare System Owing to Rising Digitalization | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global healthcare technology management market is likely to jump from US$ 8.2 billion in 2023 to US$ 33.3 billion by 2033. This projected expansion is anticipated to result from a remarkable 15.1% CAGR in the healthcare technology management market.



The increasing need for mobile health solutions and telehealth is expected to create significant opportunities in the healthcare technology management market. The high adoption rate of telehealth is expected to drive the growth of the market owing to the integration of mHealth solutions and other healthcare apps.

Growing patient expectations for high-quality care continued technical breakthroughs, and an increased reliance on advanced medical technology are major growth factors for the worldwide healthcare technology management industry. The growing dependence of healthcare facilities on cutting-edge medical technologies fuels the need for HTM services.

As medical equipment becomes more sophisticated and critical to patient care, ensuring adequate performance and regulatory compliance becomes increasingly essential. Continuous technological developments like IoT integration and digital health call for qualified HTM specialists. Patient expectations for high-quality healthcare services further drive the HTM market since precise diagnosis and treatment depend on well-maintained equipment.

Key Takeaways from the Healthcare Technology Management Market Report:

The global healthcare technology management market is estimated to register a CAGR of 15.1%, with a valuation of US$ 33.3 billion by 2033.

is estimated to register a with a valuation of US$ 33.3 billion by 2033. The market captured a CAGR of 19.4% in the historical period between 2018 and 2022.

in the historical period between 2018 and 2022. The United States is anticipated to dominate the global market by registering a 15.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. With a 15.8% CAGR , China is significantly driving the global market by 2033.

, China is significantly driving the global market by 2033. During the forecast period, Japan is anticipated to secure a CAGR of 16.3% in the global market.



"According to our recent market research study, the Healthcare Technology Management Market exhibits promising growth prospects, the increasing integration of advanced technologies in healthcare facilities and the rising demand for efficient asset management are key drivers propelling the Healthcare Technology Management Market forward. With a focus on optimizing operational efficiency and ensuring regulatory compliance, this industry is poised for significant expansion in the foreseeable future." -says Sudip Saha, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape:

A surge in investment and collaboration within healthcare organizations has been witnessed. Strategies that key players are opting for include partnerships and financial investments to accelerate research and development, scale production, and expand market reach. The key focus area for business leaders is advancing the healthcare management software to mitigate security risks and consolidate the supply chain.

Leading Key Players:

McKesson Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Cognizant

IBM

Oracle Corporation

Dell Technologies

Wipro

Optum

Recent Developments:

In April 2022, GE Healthcare and Medtronic made a strategic alliance to focus on addressing the specific requirements and treatment for Ambulatory Surgery Centres and office-based laboratories.

In March 2022, Sodexo collaborated with University hospitals to provide comprehensive community and primary care.

Healthcare Technology Management Market Segmentation:

By End User:

Healthcare Providers Hospitals Pharmacies Diagnostic and imaging centers Ambulatory clinical units

Healthcare Payers

By Delivery Mode:

On-Premises



By Component:

Services

Software

Hardware



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa



Author By:

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management across verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client's requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the ‘Global Icon in Business Consulting’ at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

