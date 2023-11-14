Questex Launches Fierce JPM Week 2024, Expands Program to Two-Day Event in a New Location with Dedicated Meeting Space

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Pharma, Fierce Biotech and Fierce Healthcare today launches Fierce JPM Week 2024. The event will deliver the news, insights and an overview of the 2024 outlook from the industry’s top thought leaders. Fierce JPM Week’s new expanded, two-day program features must-have content from its award-winning editorial team with enhanced networking opportunities at a new location, the Hyatt Regency San Francisco. The 2024 event will also offer dedicated meeting space and an all-star lineup of speakers. Fierce JPM Week takes place January 9-10 in-person and virtually January 16-18. Register here.

"A pivotal election, new regulations, and an array of technological advancements are poised to usher in a year marked by innovation and change for biopharma and healthcare," said Rebecca Willumson, Senior Vice President & Publisher, Fierce Pharma & Fierce Biotech. “Last year was the biggest Fierce JPM Week in the event’s history; the success of the event demonstrates the critical importance to our audience.”

The program will feature hosted panel discussions, interviews and presentations with ample networking and meeting space throughout the conference. Plus, each day will end with a cocktail reception.

From thought-provoking discussions on the ever-evolving deal dynamics within the industry to unique insights on the regulatory landscape, treatment breakthroughs, and the strategic deployment of AI, many of the greatest minds in pharma and healthcare will convene to explore the most pressing issues and exciting opportunities on the horizon. Featured sessions include:

Exploring the Inflation Reduction Act: Pharma's Legal Battles and the Future of Innovation

A look at Biopharma M&A and Shifting Deal Dynamics

Revolutionizing Healthcare: The Impact of AI Disruption in Clinical Trials

Crossovers, Megarounds and IPOs: Biotechs Always Find a Way

Advancements and Challenges in Gene Therapy Manufacturing



Fierce JPM Week sponsors include Cognizant, Komodo Health, PhRMA, SmartLabs Viz.ai, H1, Oracle, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Alkermes, BioLineRx, Surgo Health and California Life Sciences.

Learn more about Fierce JPM Week here. To register to attend Fierce JPM Week, click here. Early bird rates end December 1.

For sponsorship opportunities click here.

Stay connected with Fierce JPM Week on LinkedIn and X.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Linda Lam

Director of Marketing

Fierce Life Sciences

llam@questex.com