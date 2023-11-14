Military Fiction Featuring Unexpected Romance Combines Love, Duty, And Learning To Live As Your Authentic Self

Charleston, SC, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dive into a new novel that combines love, duty, and being authentic to yourself: Traffic by Mustang Sally.

In the newly gender-integrated military, Mustang Sally powers through her training as an unstoppable force on the way to achieving her dream of becoming military police. Despite skepticism and bias, her goal pushes her to excel. On her way to the top, she encounters an unexpected hurdle — romance — that crashes and burns as quickly as it starts and puts her discipline to the test. After the loss of love, Mustang must grapple with her identity, analyze her motivations, and find where she truly, authentically belongs.

“I’ve been relentlessly driven to complete this work and can only believe that God is behind this unforgiving push to write about,” says the author of their work. “The hurting, the failing, the brokenness and ultimately God’s faithfulness to Mustang Sally that gives her strength to weather the storm of her youth.”

Traffic offers a multiracial tapestry of relationships, including bisexual and homosexual dynamics that perfectly mirror today’s world.

Readers who will enjoy Traffic’s slice-of-life love story of honor, duty, and being true to yourself include young women dreaming of love, military personnel resonating with the grit of service, and anyone attracted to law enforcement. Traffic also dives into a complex narrative that defies social and racial prejudices.

Traffic is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Mustang Sally is a career soldier and a combat veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Guided by her faith, she’s navigated life's toughest challenges and found peace in her purpose—helping others through their struggles. Traffic encapsulates her insights on love, identity, and societal prejudices, offering readers a stirring tale that resonates long after the final page.

Attachment